New & Notable from Toms and West Elm, Curie and Caraa

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching, and experts are recommending that shoppers purchase gifts earlier this year, given the international supply chain issues and potential shipping delays. The message is getting through: Retail spending is up 18 percent in early November 2021 compared to 2020, according to a new report by The NPD Group. In addition to the items we’ve covered in our gift guides, these new launches from Toms and West Elm, Curie and Caraa are also good options to shop.

Toms and West Elm recently announced a collaboration, combining Toms shoe designs with West Elm-designed prints and patterns. The collection has options for men, women and kids, is 100-percent vegan and consists of both slip-on styles and indoor/outdoor slippers. The shoes use 100 percent cotton uppers, outsoles with materials obtained from sugarcane and recycled fibers.

In addition to shoes, the companies also created a blanket together that’s available for preorder at West Elm.

Curie came out with its newest creation, Whipped Body Wash, a non-liquid (and TSA-approved) body wash that also works as a shaving cream. If the whipped soap mixes with a lot of water, it functions more like a body wash, but if it mixes with less water, it acts more like a shaving cream, the brand says. It’s available in three scents: white tea, orange neroli and grapefruit cassis.

This limited edition collection of products adds fuzz to Caraa’s bags. There are Sherpa styles available for the Small Sling bag, Cirrus Small rucksack and Remus 2 duffel bag. The Small Sling and Cirrus Small Sherpa bags come in black, toffee or cornflower colors, while the Remus 2 Sherpa duffel bags come in Black Cognac, Toffee Red and Almond Blush colors.

Ongoing sales and deals this week

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday get closer, retailers’ deals and sales will heat up across categories. You can shop these sales this week.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021

Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl’s and more are set to close their doors for in-person shopping on Thanksgiving once again, and many have been promoting online sales and deals since as early as October.

To make sure you’re prepared for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, we’re bringing you information about retailer-specific sales and rounding up worthwhile deals using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. We’re also staying up to date with the latest expert shopping tips and advice around different payment options. Here are some resources to help you get started from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday hubs — we’ll be regularly updating you with more:

