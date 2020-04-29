As a handful of states begin to ease stay-at-home restrictions, no state that has opted to reopen has come close to the federal target of 14 consecutive days of declining coronavirus cases.
Even as the U.S. hit the grim milestone of more than 1 million cases Tuesday — one-third of the world's total — Georgia, Minnesota and other states are pushing to reopen businesses as infection rates are still rising.
At the same time, the country's largest mall owner plans to open 49 locations and President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to use the Defense Production Act to compel meat processing plants to stay open.
The number of deaths in the U.S. totaled more than 58,000 as of early Wednesday, according to NBC News' tally, while the global death toll stood at 217,000.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Live Blog
Dutch teens sail home across the Atlantic due to travel restrictions
A group of teenagers sailed 4,500 nautical miles across the Atlantic because they feared coronavirus restrictions would prevent them from flying home to the Netherlands.
"It was really scary because before that we had been making jokes like, 'oh, we can always cross the Atlantic if necessary,' but it was more like a joke," said Isabella van den Hout, 16, after they docked in the Dutch port of Harlingen on Sunday. "And then it became a reality."
The 24 students aged between 14 to 17, had planned to spend six weeks sailing Wylde Swan — the biggest topsail schooner in the world — around the Caribbean, learning nautical skills as well traditional academic subjects, from the 12 adult crew members and four teachers accompanying them.
62,300+ Defense Department personnel supporting coronavirus efforts
The Department of Defense said Wednesday more than 62,300 personnel were supporting COVID-19 relief efforts throughout the U.S.
Nearly 45,000 National Guard members were supporting coronavirus response efforts at the direction of their governors, with state priorities focused on testing, screening, and logistical support through storing and distribution of medical supplies and food, the Pentagon said in a statement.
U.S. Northern Command, which is responsible for the department's active-duty operations in support of coronavirus efforts, had more than 14,500 people deployed, including approximately 4,400 medical personnel at 30 medical facilities nationwide, the department added.
The department also said the Army Corps of Engineers had 50 FEMA Mission assignments totaling $1.8 billion with 15,000 personnel and 1,495 deployed in support of COVID-19 response operations.
Utah man ordered to stop selling silver products touted as COVID-19 cure
A federal court ordered a Utah man to stop selling and promoting various silver products he's fraudulently claimed cure COVID-19.
Gordon Pedersen of Cedar Hills, Utah, has claimed that having silver in the bloodstream will "usher" any coronavirus out of the body, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday. Pedersen was promoting and selling silver products through his companies My Doctor Suggests LLC and GP Silver LLC, and he promoted his products in a series of videos posted on YouTube in recent months.
The injunction prohibits Pedersen from "continuing to sell or distribute their silver products for the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of any disease, including COVID-19." His assets were temporarily frozen in a separate order. A hearing on the government's request for a preliminary injunction is set for May 12.
Pedersen — who identifies himself as a doctor and claims to hold numerous degrees — is not licensed in the state of Utah, authorities said.
“Even in a time of great uncertainty, there are at least two unchanging realities. There are those who would unlawfully exploit our vulnerabilities, and there are those who will hold such parties accountable,” U.S. Attorney John W. Huber for the District of Utah said in a statement. “COVID-19 is a dangerous disease, and American consumers must have accurate and reliable information as they make important health decisions.”
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio responds to criticism he singled out the Orthodox Jewish community
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday responded to criticism he singled out the Orthodox Jewish community on Tuesday after personally overseeing the dispersal of a crowd of hundreds of mourners at a Hasidic funeral in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn.
"I spoke out of real distress. I regret if the way I said it in any way gave people a feeling of being treated the wrong way," de Blasio said at a news briefing. "It was said with love, but tough love."
"This kind of gathering has happened in only a few places. It cannot happen," de Blasio said.
He also dismissed comparisons of the funeral Tuesday night to crowds that gathered earlier Tuesday to watch a flyover by the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds to honor health care workers.
"No, it's not like people gathering in the park," de Blasio said. "No. It was thousands of people."
The mayor said he loves and has worked closely with New York's Orthodox Hasidic communities.
De Blasio lashed out at mourners late Tuesday night who had gathered for the funeral of a rabbi who died of the coronavirus.
The mayor faced swift backlash for a series of tweets in which he denounced the gathering.
"My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed," he tweeted. "I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period."
Images posted on social media show hundreds of people — some wearing face coverings — tightly packed on the street.
Inmates voice concerns as coronavirus spreads in Ohio prisonApril 29, 202002:53
3 U.S. children with coronavirus treated for rare inflammatory condition
Three U.S. children infected with the coronavirus are being treated for a rare inflammatory syndrome that appears similar to one that has raised concerns by doctors in Britain, Italy and Spain, a specialist treating the patients told Reuters.
All three — who range in age from 6 months to 8 years — have undergone treatment at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, and all had fever and inflammation of the heart and the gut.
Stories of victims we've lost from COVID-19 two months since the first U.S. death
They were politicians and pastors, nurses and students, teachers and firefighters. They came from every level of society, every state, every race, every age.
Often, their loved ones had no idea how they had contracted COVID-19. But the sickness that followed hewed to a grim, familiar trajectory, one that felled grandmothers and granddaughters alike.
In just two months, the number of dead has swelled by tens of thousands, with families grieving in ways that would have seemed unthinkable just weeks ago.
Coronavirus drug remdesivir shows promise in large trial
A large study hints at the potential benefit of an experimental COVID-19 drug called remdesivir.
"Patients receiving a 10-day treatment course of remdesivir achieved similar improvement in clinical status compared with those taking a 5-day treatment course," Gilead Sciences, which makes the drug, said in a news release Wednesday.
However, Gilead has not yet released enough information from the trial to show what that "improvement" means for patients. The company said full results would be published "in the coming weeks."
Germany’s Lufthansa makes mouth/nose cover mandatory on flights
German air carrier Lufthansa has announced that it will recommend that all passengers wear a mouth and nose cover aboard their flights starting May 4.
The company also recommends that passengers wear them throughout their entire journey, as well as before or after their flight at the airport, whenever the required minimum distance cannot be guaranteed without restriction.
Travelers will have to bring their own mouth and nose cover, the airline said, adding that it recommends a reusable fabric mask, but disposable masks or scarves are also possible.