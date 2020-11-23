SEE NEW POSTS

Multiple members of Baltimore Ravens test positive Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020







Musicians sitting in individual greenhouses have Covid-19 safe jam session in Tennessee Five greenhouses and small space heaters have allowed a band to continue playing together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here they are playing together! They said it was so nice to be able to sit close and be able to see each other's whole faces. pic.twitter.com/DLrI9nxkWO — Mary Robinette Kowal@🏡 (@MaryRobinette) November 22, 2020 Mary Robinette Kowal, 51, a writer from East Tennessee posted videos and photos on her Twitter account showing her father and his Irish music band playing together from their individual greenhouses. "They've been able to do so this [all] summer, but the weather is turning," Kowal wrote on Twitter, explaining the need for the space heaters. In a video she posted on her Twitter account, five of the band members can be seen playing their instruments to an uptempo Irish tune. Unfortunately, the sixth member was sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19. While social media users have commended the creativity of the greenhouses, Kowal said they are a necessary solution. Her father, the fiddle player, is in his 80s and her mother has Parkinson's disease, putting both in the high risk category if they were to contract Covid-19. "I'm grateful that I have the means to let my dad have a good day. There's nothing romantic about Covid-19," Kowal wrote. "Please wear your mask."







New York opening field hospital on Staten Island, first time emergency facility needed since spring New York state is opening a field hospital on Staten Island, where coronavirus has been spiking for weeks, officials said Monday. The temporary facility, next to Staten Island University Hospital, had been used in the spring during the initial action against the pandemic, authorities said. BREAKING: NY opening up a field hospital on South Beach in Staten Island to handle surge of #COVID19 patients .... this hasn't happened since spring #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/wHKLRnJQoc — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) November 23, 2020







U.S. cases could nearly double to 20 million by Inauguration Day, WashU model predicts Covid-19 cases in the U.S. could hit 20 million by Inauguration Day, according to a modeling forecast from researchers at Washington University in St. Louis, published Monday in the journal Scientific Reports. The increase would represent a near-doubling of current U.S. case totals, which stand at more than 12 million. The model takes into account the current level of social distancing in the country, which the researchers describe as a 60 percent return to normal; if Americans were to completely return to normal, it predicts that cases would reach 25 million by late January. "Even small increases in social distancing can have a large effect on the number of cases we observe in the next two and a half months," study co-author Raphael Thomadsen said in a statement. "Going back to a 50 percent return to normalcy, which was the average level of distancing in early August, would likely result in 5 million fewer cases by the end of January."







Meatpacking plants linked to 6-8 percent of U.S. Covid-19 cases, study finds Between 6-8 percent of U.S. Covid-19 cases and 3-4 percent of deaths through late July are tied to countywide outbreaks at meatpacking plants, according to a new study. The study, published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, found a "strong positive relationship between livestock-processing plants and local community transmission" of the virus. This suggests the plants "may act as transmission vectors" that accelerate the spread of the virus. A higher number of infections were found in counties where large facilities had been allowed to speed up processing lines, according to the study. The findings come after meatpacking food giant Tyson Foods lobbied to secure a government waiver to increase production speeds even as dozens of workers came down with the virus. The study's authors said that the negative public health impacts of these facilities may be attributed to operating practices and labor conditions. They add that addressing these risk factors "could not only strengthen the U.S. food system in the face of Covid-19 and future disruptions, but also help illuminate analogous weak points in other industries and supply chains."







Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his representative said Monday. The announcement came a day after the musician won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for "YHLQMDLG" at the American Music Awards. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to sing his hit, "Dákiti," with Jhay Cortez at the event but canceled without explanation, leaving many fans disappointed. The singer, however, presented the award for favorite Latin female artist remotely. Publicist Sujeylee Solá told The Associated Press that Bad Bunny wasn't showing any major symptoms as of Monday. She did not provide further details, saying only that the musician was not granting any interviews.







U.S. Air Force nurses deploy to North Dakota U.S. Air Force medical personnel deployed to North Dakota over the weekend amid an uptick in new cases of Covid-19. The personnel, made up primarily of nurses, will be sent to civilian hospitals across the state to support the fight against the virus. North Dakota has seen more than 72,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and some 846 people there have died of complications from the virus, according to NBC News' running tally. Between the period of Nov. 9 and Nov. 22, the state saw roughly 18,379 new cases, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.







British PM Boris Johnson says England lockdown will end Dec. 2 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that England's lockdown will end on Dec. 2 and people will be able to leave their homes for any reason. England's residents will be able to meet up in groups of six outside and collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume, Johnson said. Shops, gyms and the leisure sector will also be allowed to reopen. England's regions will however return to a tougher tiered system than before the November lockdown, with restrictions in each tier depending on how prevalent the coronavirus is in that area, he said. "We must get through winter without the virus spreading out of control and squandering our hard-won gains," he said. "Our winter plan is designed to carry us safely to spring." Johnson did not say what the rules would be over the Christmas holiday period but said he was working on a special time-limited Christmas dispensation across the whole of the United Kingdom. "I can't say Christmas will be normal this year," he said.






