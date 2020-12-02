SEE NEW POSTS

Don't get carried away with "over-optimism," U.K. PM says after vaccine approval Prime Minister Boris Johnson cautioned against too much optimism Wednesday after the United Kingdom became the first country to formally approve the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. The U.K. has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine — enough for up to a third of its population — and the first inoculations are set to be rolled out next week, but Johnson said it will "inevitably take some months" before the most vulnerable individuals are protected. "So it's all the more vital that, as we celebrate this scientific achievement, we are not carried away with over-optimism or fall into the naive belief that the struggle is over," the PM said. "It's not." Johnson also warned about "immense logistical challenges" that lie ahead for vaccine distribution, citing the need for cold storage and the requirement for two shots of the vaccine to render immunity. Share this -







Putin orders 'large-scale' Covid vaccination in Russia MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the start of a “large-scale” Covid-19 vaccination by late next week, with doctors and teachers to be the first in line to receive the Sputnik V shots, which have yet to complete advanced studies needed to ensure its effectiveness and safety in line with established scientific protocols. Sputnik V has been touted in Russia as the world’s “first registered Covid-19 vaccine” after it received regulatory approval in early August. However, giving the shots the government go-ahead drew considerable criticism from experts, because at the time they had only been tested on several dozen people. Putin said Wednesday that more than 2 million doses of the Sputnik V jab “has been produced or will have been produced in the next few days.” Share this -







Trump’s vaccine czar hopes U.K. approval of Pfizer vaccine ebbs 'politicization' President Donald Trump's Covid-19 vaccine czar Dr. Moncef Slaoui said on Wednesday he hopes the United Kingdom's approval of the Pfizer vaccine encourages skeptical Americans to take the inoculation. The U.K. became the first country Wednesday to formally approve the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, a symbolic milestone in the fight against the pandemic. Slaoui, who is leading the Trump administration’s Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed, said that fact that an external British regulatory agency approved the vaccine is exciting because "of course they have not been involved in the politicization that surrounded the development." He also said it's further "evidence that the data with these vaccines are clear," showing "that they are safe for use in the general population." "Vaccines are useless if they are not used to vaccinate people," Slaoui said, whose message comes as vaccines face a growing and powerful misinformation movement online. Share this -







CDC shortens quarantine period to 10 days with no symptoms The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended quarantine period from 14 days after a person has been exposed to the coronavirus, offering two alternatives, the agency said Wednesday. The first alternative is to end quarantine after 10 days if no symptoms are reported, Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC’s Covid-19 incident manager, said on a call with reporters. The second option is to end quarantine after seven days if an individual tests negative and also reports no symptoms. The decision is based on new research and modeling data, Walke said. Still, Walke noted that a 14-day quarantine is still the best way to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Gloria Estefan says she tested positive for Covid Singer Gloria Estefan, who has been urging her fans to take Covid-19 precautions, said she tested positive for the virus last month. “In the past few weeks I have been one of the victims of Covid,” Estefan said on Instagram. Estefan said she thinks she caught the coronavirus on Oct. 30 from a fan who was not wearing a mask and who “tapped me on the shoulder” while she was eating outdoors with a small group of family members at a local restaurant. “I even held my breath, quite honestly, through their talk but something must have happened there,” she said. The 63-year-old performer said she got tested on Nov. 8 after she lost her senses of taste and smell and developed a mild cough. Estefan said she isolated at her home on Star Island, which is just off Miami Beach, for two weeks and has tested negative twice since then. But even before the diagnosis, Estefan said she and her family were careful about wearing masks and isolating at home and that the restaurant outing was “the only time I ever went out.” Share this -







WHO fine-tunes advice on face masks The World Health Organization on Wednesday tightened guidelines on wearing face masks, recommending that, where Covid-19 is spreading, they be worn by everyone in health care facilities and for all interactions in poorly-ventilated indoor spaces. The WHO said that, where the epidemic was spreading, people, including children and students aged 12 or over, should always wear masks in shops, workplaces and schools that lack adequate ventilation, and when receiving visitors at home in poorly ventilated rooms. Masks should also be worn outdoors and in well ventilated indoor spaces where physical distancing of at least three feet could not be maintained. In areas of Covid-19 spread, it also advised “universal” wearing of medical masks in health care facilities, including when caring for other patients. The advice applied to visitors, outpatients and to common areas such as cafeterias and staff rooms. Share this -







Miami Beach mayor blasts Gov. DeSantis’ Covid response, says he’s 'ruining people’s lives' Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber criticized the Florida governor’s Covid-19 response on Wednesday, saying “the one thing we're missing is a leader.” Gov. Ron DeSantis, a close Trump ally, “seems just entrenched in following the convenient ideology rather than established science,” Gelber, a Democrat, said on MSNBC. Gelber said DeSantis needs to be doing more to encourage mask-wearing. He “won't position himself as a leader” on Covid-19, the mayor said. “In fact, he's doing the opposite right now…I think it's creating infections and therefore, you know, ruining people's lives.” The mayor’s statement comes as DeSantis announced Monday that he was ruling out any further Covid-19 restrictions, saying “no lockdowns, no fines, no schools closures.” Florida has recorded more than 1 million Covid-19 cases and almost 19,000 deaths as of Tuesday, according to an NBC News tally. Share this -





