'I'm the guy that ran against socialists': Biden shuts down GOP attacks

Biden on Thursday rejected attacks by Trump and other Republicans that he would impose socialist policies if elected.

The former vice president was responding to a question during an interview with CBS4 Miami Biden about reassuring Cuban and Venezuelan Americans that he is not a socialist.

"Look on my record he's just a lying president. There's not a single solitary thing that I have ever done that anyone's ever remotely, in matter of fact, I'm the guy that ran against socialists, okay?" Biden said, apparently referring to his Democratic primary opponents.

Biden, who did the interview after a drive-in rally in Florida's Broward County, also said that Trump is unable to take on dictators around the world.

"This guy is the worst person to carry the banner of saying he wants to take on dictators and take on socialist because everything he does is consistent with the kind of things they're doing. Slow the vote, talk about not having the vote taking, you know, counting and so on and so forth," Biden said.