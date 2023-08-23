Haley is jamming out early. Her pre-debate playlist includes “lots and lots of” Joan Jett, Queen, Def Leppard, and the Go-Go’s, a source close to the former ambassador said.

“He’s not going to be any different than he has been on the trail up till now,” Comella added. “He’s going to be himself and he’s going to tell the truth.”

Don’t expect former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s strategy — or combative personality — to change tonight: “He’s still going to make the case against Trump this evening,” campaign manager Maria Comella told NBC News today.

Scott’s team is seeking to keep expectations low

Tonight is “not make-or-break” for Sen. Tim Scott, a senior campaign adviser told NBC News. “Just get through it,” they said, then “on to the next one.”

The high-stakes debate stage is somewhat uncharted territory for Scott, who did not face a competitive re-election in South Carolina last cycle. Advisers are quick to remind that the man who is at home walking among crowds at events is “not the most comfortable behind a podium,” as one put it.

Scott has spent considerable time in prep, taking a lighter campaign trail schedule in July and August to fundraise and huddle with senior aides in murder-board-style sessions. They're preparing for the possibility that Scott’s rising star may make him a larger target on the debate stage after he faced pointed attacks from Christie and DeSantis over the last month.

But Scott’s focus, advisers say, will instead be “on the camera” and the viewing public, with the senior adviser adding that the goal isn’t for Scott to “smack down” his fellow Republican rivals: “But he’ll be ready for it, if need be.”

“He has the resources to continue going after this debate,” a senior Scott campaign aide said. “For him, this is just another opportunity to get in front of, you know, millions of voters.”