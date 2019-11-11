The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.
Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.
Latest highlights:
Public hearings to begin this week
- Congress will hear testimony Wednesday from the career diplomat who called the idea of withholding aid money to Ukraine in exchange for investigations "crazy" — as well as a State Department official.
Trump's making a list, checking it twice...
- The president is keeping a close eye on which Republicans are defending him, and how vigorously, NBC News' chief White House correspondent reported over the weekend. One outspoken ally in the House has emerged as point man.
Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry
Live Blog
Trump's defender: How a little-known GOP lawmaker became a point man on impeachment
Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., has called the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump a "charade," a "clown show," and a "cocktail that is" House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff's "favorite drink to get America drunk on."
Naturally, there's an occupant in the Oval Office who's taken notice of his strong words. And, in turn, a once little-known, 39-year-old lawmaker representing eastern Long Island has become one of the president's point men in battling impeachment, teaming up with fellow anti-impeachment crusaders such as House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
Impeachment inquiry set to begin public hearings this weekNov. 11, 201903:44
Impeachment inquiry update for Monday, Nov. 11
House Democrats have not indicated which, if any, testimony transcripts will be released Monday. The investigative committees will continue to release transcripts ahead of Wednesday’s first public impeachment hearing, however.
There are no closed-door depositions scheduled for this week.
Marie Yovanovitch, the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who had been scheduled to appear before the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Monday, was rescheduled for Friday.
Graham ups attacks against whistleblower before public hearings
Graham ups attacks against whistleblower before public hearingsNov. 10, 201909:53
Only 3 Senate Republicans aren't defending Trump from the impeachment inquiry. Here's why.
For those Senate Republicans who are refusing to condemn the House-led impeachment inquiry, three may be the loneliest number.
While a resolution denouncing the House Democrats' fast-moving probe hasn't received a vote, GOP Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska declined to sign on as co-sponsors — the only ones out of 53 Republicans — leaving the door ajar to the possibility that they could vote to convict President Donald Trump if impeachment moves to its trial phase in the Senate.
But unlike the blowback Romney and Collins have faced for breaking with the party's defense of the president, Murkowski could end up seeing her part in this micro-rebellion embraced by voters in her state. Experts on Alaska politics told NBC News that the state tends to reward an independent streak in its politicians.
In other words, Murkowski can fall out of line with Trump — but not fall out of favor with Republican voters in her state.
OPINION: From Nixon to Trump, the historical arc of presidential misconduct is deeply troubling
During the Watergate investigation, I contributed to an unprecedented history of presidential misconduct that the impeachment inquiry of the House Committee on the Judiciary requested in 1974.
Now, 45 years later, I’ve edited an expanded version, covering all U.S. presidencies through Barack Obama’s. Looking over that 230-year span, what I’m forced to conclude is deeply troubling: Since the early 1970s, the behavior of American presidents has worsened in alarming ways.
Hallie Jackson: Trump watching closely to see who defends him
President is 'closely watching' Republicans defending himNov. 10, 201907:01
Democrats push back on GOP efforts to have whistleblower, Hunter Biden testify
Democrats on Sunday pushed back on Republican requests for testimony from the whistleblower who helped launch the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, as well as former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, requested the whistleblower, the younger Biden and his business partner Devon Archer testify before House investigators in a letter Saturday to Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the committee's chairman. Later Saturday, Schiff poured cold water on that request, saying the impeachment probe would not serve "to carry out the same sham investigations into the Bidens or debunked conspiracies about 2016 U.S. election interference" Trump asked Ukraine to conduct.
More on the partisan debate over whether the whistleblower should testify.
GOP senator: Trump advisers had to 'convince' Trump to release Ukraine aid
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., said Sunday that "most" of President Donald Trump's advisers were trying to figure out "some way" to get him to release a hold on roughly $400 million in Ukrainian military aid, an effort at the center of Democrats' impeachment inquiry.
"I understand that most of President Trump's advisers wanted the military aid released," Johnson, who had personally pushed Trump to release the aid, told CNN's "State of the Union." "And they were trying to figure out some way, shape or form to convince President Trump to approve that release. It's certainly what I was trying to do in my phone call to him on Aug. 31. So I don't have a problem with advisers trying to figure out some way shape or form to convince the boss to do this."
Rand Paul downplays quid pro quo efforts
Paul: Every politician in Washington is 'trying to manipulate Ukraine'Nov. 10, 201901:32
John Bolton gets a book deal
John Bolton — the former Trump national security adviser who has emerged as a key figure in the impeachment inquiry — has inked a book deal with Simon & Schuster, a source with direct knowledge tells NBC News.
Bolton was represented by the Javelin literary agency, whose clients include former FBI director James Comey and the anonymous Trump administration official whose book, "A Warning,” comes out next week.