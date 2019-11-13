FOLLOW LIVE: House questions Bill Taylor and George Kent in first public hearing

LIVE COVERAGE

Trump impeachment hearing: Live updates from the public testimony

Stay informed about Democrats' impeachment efforts and the Trump administration's responses.

Watch live: Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

Nov. 13, 201900:00

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE

The fast-moving impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, stemming from the president's dealings with Ukraine, involves numerous hearings, depositions and subpoenas of present and former top administration officials and other figures — and more than a few presidential tweets.

Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis from NBC News' political reporters as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.

Latest highlights:

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

First public impeachment hearing kicks off

Schiff begins with a fiery opening statement

Nunes calls impeachment a 'scorched earth war against President Trump'

  • The GOP congressman pivoted away from the guilt or innocence of the president, instead focusing on the impeachment process being a vendetta against Trump.

Download the NBC News mobile app for the latest news on the impeachment inquiry

Live Blog

Tim Fitzsimons and Alexander Kacala

23m ago / 5:15 PM UTC

Drag queen sashays into Trump impeachment hearings

Spotted towering over the gray and blue suits packed into the first day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing was an enormous blond wig — that of Pissi Myles, a drag performer from Asbury Park, New Jersey.

“It’s a crazy day in Washington! I’m flipping my wig over the high-energy proceedings today," Myles told NBC News. "Tensions are high, and the bar for who’s allowed in the Longworth House is very, very low.”

Pissi Myles reports with her cellphone during the first public impeachment hearings on Wednesday. Jacquelyn Martin / AP
28m ago / 5:10 PM UTC
29m ago / 5:09 PM UTC

President Trump tweets out web video, Eric Trump weighs in on hearings

As the hearings move on, President Trump tweeted out a web video touching on the impeachment inquiry and attacking the Democratic presidential candidates before claiming to be the only man to "stop this chaos."

And Trump's son Eric weighed in with his take on the House proceedings:

Adam Edelman

13m ago / 5:25 PM UTC

Taylor explains what Sondland meant by "stalemate"

Goldman pressed Taylor by what he felt the word "stalemate" meant when Sondland used it during a Sept. 8 phone call with Taylor.

"Ambassador Sondland also said that he had talked to President Zelenskiy and Mr. Yermak and had told them that, although this was not a quid pro quo, if President Zelenskiy did not 'clear things up in public, we would be at a stalemate,'" Taylor had said in his opening statement. Andriy Yermak is a top adviser to the Ukrainian president. 

"What I understood, in that meeting, the meaning of stalemate is that the security assistance would not come," Taylor said in response to Goldman’s question.

Bill Taylor: Sondland meaning of stalemate was 'security assistance would not come'

Nov. 13, 201901:19

Adam Edelman

22m ago / 5:16 PM UTC

Taylor says he kept notes on 'all' of his conversations

In his questioning of Taylor, Goldman asked whether Taylor had kept notes about a Sept. 1 call he’d held with Sondland.

“I did,” Taylor replied.

Goldman then asked whether Taylor had kept notes “related to most of the conversations, if not all of them, that you recited in your opening statement?”

“All of them,” Taylor said.

Amb. Taylor took notes on 'all' of his conversations with Sondland and others

Nov. 13, 201901:26

Dartunorro Clark

30m ago / 5:08 PM UTC

Who is Daniel Goldman?

The man questioning Taylor is Daniel Goldman, the Democrats’ lead impeachment hearing lawyer and the point man for grilling witnesses about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine. Goldman will have up to 45 minutes to question the witnesses. He cut his teeth prosecuting mobsters and also was an assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan. Goldman was previously an analyst for MSNBC. The GOP has tapped Stephen Castor, general counsel for the House Oversight Committee, to be its lead. 

Daniel Goldman (L) questions Bill Taylor during an impeachment hearing on Nov. 13, 2019.Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Alex Moe

41m ago / 4:57 PM UTC

New impeachment depositions announced for this week

Midway through the hearing, Democrats added two more impeachment depositions to their docket.

Per two officials working on the impeachment inquiry:

David Holmes is expected to testify in closed session on Friday, Nov. 15. 

Mark Sandy is expected to testify in a closed session on Saturday, Nov. 16.

As the counselor for political affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, Holmes works directly with Taylor. Taylor testified earlier in Wednesday's hearing that an unnamed staffer overheard Trump on a phone call asking Sondland about the "investigations."

Sandy is an OMB official.

NBC News

47m ago / 4:51 PM UTC

About that phone call...

Jane C. Timm

54m ago / 4:45 PM UTC

Did the whistleblower's attorney call for a 'coup' in 2017?

Earlier this morning, Trump retweeted a White House video condemning the impeachment hearings, claiming that an attorney for the still anonymous whistleblower had advocated for a "coup" to overthrow the president in 2017.

That lawyer, Mark S. Zaid, in 2017 tweeted that he believed a “coup” was beginning when Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates was fired for refusing to defend an executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

There’s no evidence Zaid called for, encouraged, or incited any kind of action against the president. In a statement to Fox News, Zaid said “the coup comment referred to those working inside the Administration who were already, just a week into office, standing up to him to enforce recognized rules of law.”

Read more about Zaid's background here

Trump’s video also included a call to action: read the transcript of the July 25 call with the president of Ukraine that in part inspired the whistleblower's complaint. There is no transcript — there is a White House memo detailing the contents of call. It is not a complete transcript, according to the White House's own description. 

Adam Edelman

44m ago / 4:55 PM UTC

Schiff presses Taylor on overheard call between Trump and Sondland

Following Taylor’s opening statement, Schiff pressed him for details and clarity on his revelation that one of his staffers had overheard a July 26 conversation between Sondland and Trump in which the president asked about “the investigations.” 

Schiff asked Taylor if “the investigations” referred to desired probes into the Bidens and a conspiracy related to the 2016 election.

“That is correct,” Taylor said.

Schiff questions Taylor on overheard Trump Sondland call discussing 'investigations'

Nov. 13, 201901:42
1h ago / 4:34 PM UTC