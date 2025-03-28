Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is back and with it comes hundreds of deals across every major category you could want — including tech, vacuums and beauty. There are also a number of discounts on brands NBC Select editors have tested and loved in the past, like Ninja and JBL.

The sale runs from March 25 through March 31 and both Prime and non-Prime members can shop. While it doesn’t have quite as many deep discounts as Amazon Prime Day, there are still a number of on-sale items I found that I think are actually worth checking out. To zero in on the best offerings, I combed through dozens of deal pages and looked for brands NBC Select has covered in the past, deals that are at least 20% off and highly rated items that have at least a 4-star average from hundreds of reviews.

Amazon will drop new deals throughout the entirety of the sale so I’ll be updating this page over the next few days with additional offers. Check back for an updated list and if you see something you like I recommend you check out quickly to avoid sellouts or price changes.

SKIP AHEAD Best Amazon Spring Sale deals | More Amazon sales to check out | How I picked the best deals | Why trust NBC Select?

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The best Amazon’s Big Spring Sale deals

4.6-star average rating from 22,765 reviews on Amazon

These are our favorite earbuds for iPhone users — they have a comfortable, secure fit and have up to six hours of battery life, which can go up to 30 hours with the charging case, according to Apple. They’re great for travel, exercise and everyday use, and have an active noise cancelling mode that you can controll in-ear.

4.3-star average rating from 12,207 reviews on Amazon

This social media-favorite sheet mask is made from gel, so it feels cool on your skin and is designed for overnight wear. It’s soaked in a serum that has collagen to plump the skin and hyaluronic acid to hydrate it. It comes in two pieces — one for the top half of your face, one for the bottom — for an easier application, according to the brand. “I love that these masks go from opaque to translucent as my skin absorbs all of the serumy goodness,” says NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider. “It’s so fun to wake up and see the mask transform and know it did its thing.”

4.6-star average rating from 3,974 reviews on Amazon

The whitening kit includes 22 enamel-safe hydrogen peroxide strip packs for both bottom and top teeth. The strips are intended to be used before you brush your teeth and need to stay on for 45 minutes. This kit also comes with two 1-hour treatments as well. “Crest’s Whitestrips visibly make my teeth look brighter after I use them for a few days,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. “They’re easy to apply because they’re flexible, so I can mold them to the shape of my mouth. They’re also not super thick, so I can easily talk while I have them on.”

4.7-star average rating from 10,434 reviews on Amazon

This body lotion has hyaluronic acid and glycerin in it for hydration and petrolatum to lock and seal in the moisture, according to the brand. The formula absorbs quickly and is paraben- and dye-free, making it good for sensitive skin.

4.8-star average rating from 14,443 reviews on Amazon

I love the crisp grapefrit scent of this all-purpose spray, which is why I've been using it to make my countertops sparkle for years. You get four bottles for just over $11, which also feels like a steal. The formula is made with plant-based ingredients, is biodegradable and is suited for non-porous surfaces, tile, stone and wood, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 4,585 reviews on Amazon

This tinted sunscreen gives you broad-spectrum protection, and is gentle enough for sensitive skin. It uses zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to shield your skin from UV rays, and blends well across skin tones. “I was surprised by how well the sunscreen melted into my skin, especially since darker shades tend to leave a gray tint with more sunscreens” says NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris.

4.4-star average rating from 1,769 reviews on Amazon

This multiuse lightweight pan from Our Place can fry, steam, saute and more, making it a great space-saving addition to your kitchen. It’s compatible with all stovetops, is heat-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and includes a lid, a nesting spatula, and a steamer basket, according to the brand. The Always Pan is a favorite of Malin’s, who loves the versatility of the pan’s accessories and says that her food never gets stuck to it. It’s available in three sizes; mini, regular and large, all of which are on sale.

4.5-star average rating from 115,835 reviews on Amazon

This is one of our favorite Amazon kitchen gadgets — it can chop, slice and dice your veggies in seconds, which helps significantly cut down on cooking prep time. It has a soft grip handle and a catch tray to collect all of your cut veggies or fruits, too, and is dishwasher-safe.

4.7-star average rating from 30,588 reviews on Amazon

This air purifier uses two filters to remove 99.97% of dust, pollen and other airborne particles in rooms up to 918 square feet, according to the brand. The air purifier connects to the VeSync app, allowing you to control it from anywhere, but you can also sync it to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant so you can use voice controls with it.

4.7-star average rating from 31,926 reviews on Amazon

Cosori makes our favorite smart air fryers and while this version isn’t smart, it has a lot of functions that can make cooking easier. It has nine functions, including cooking options for steak, chicken, seafood and bacon. You can heat it up to 450℉ and the 5-quart capacity can fit multiple servings at once.

4.4-star average rating from 44,672 reviews on Amazon

Experts told us this was their favorite basic electric toothbrush, thanks to its slim, ergonomic handle and battery that lasts for up to two weeks. It comes with one of the brand’s Optimal Plaque Control brush heads, as well as a USB-powered charging stand.

4.1-star average rating from 2,765 reviews on Amazon

This doorbell doubles as a security camera, giving you a front-on view from your door and alerting you whenever someone approaches. It also has a two-way microphone and speaker, allowing you to interact with anyone who approaches. The camera also has night vision and the ability to sound a siren remotely.

4.5-star average rating from 18,436 reviews on Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones have an impressive 40 hours of battery life and offer head-tracking and Spatial Audio features, according to the brand.They also have two listening modes — active noise cancelling and transparency — and have a voice targeting mic to drown out background noise if you use them for calls.

4.8-star average rating from 19,884 reviews on Amazon

This duffel has a spacious main compartment, along with multiple zip pockets inside and out. It’s made from a water-resistant material and has top handles as well as a longer, adjustable strap that’s padded for comfort.

4.5-star average rating from 110 reviews on Amazon

Experts have told us that squalane is a great hydrating ingredient, while retinol has been shown to increase cell turnover and increase collagen production. This serum includes both ingredients to moisturize and refresh your complexion. The formula is encapsulated and releases over time, so your skin gets the benefits for up to 8 hours after you apply it, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 6,990 reviews on Amazon

Our favorite overall travel pillow, you can attach Cabeau’s Evolution S3 to your seat’s headrest to keep your head from tipping over as you rest or sleep. It’s filled with memory foam to give you that supportive cushioning and it comes with a small bag that it compresses down into.

4.6-star average rating from 16,241 reviews on Amazon

This affordable grinder has a ⅔ cup capacity and has a one touch push-button that makes it easy to customize your grind size. It has a safety mechanism that prevents the blades from turning unless the lid is fully on, too.

4.5-star average rating from 55,498 reviews on Amazon

Hoover’s Power Scrub Deluxe earned points for being a great value machine in our coverage of the best carpet cleaners. It has a spinning brush to dive deep into stains, powerful suction and a built-in dryer to remove wetness, according to the brand. It comes with special attachments to help you clean stairs, upholstery and hard-to-reach corners and crevices. You’ll also get a bottle of cleaning solution.

4.7-star average rating from 1,972 reviews on Amazon

NBC Select’s editorial projects editor Rebecca Rodriguez is a fan of the JBL Clip 5 for its great sound quality and portability. The speaker has up to 12 hours of playtime on a full charge and is compatible with the brand’s app, which allows you to adjust the sound presets and pair it with other JBL speakers for a surround sound-like experience, according to the brand. You can also easily hook it onto bags using the attached carabiner clip.

4.7-star average rating from 29,845 reviews on Amazon

Laniege makes one of our favorite lip masks, and this balm from the brand is also worth paying attention to. It comes in 9 colors and flavors — including berry, peach and sweet candy — and it contains shea butter to hydrate, according to the brand. It also leaves behind a glossy finish.

4.5-star average rating from 44 reviews on Amazon

This sheet pan comes in a fun raspberry color, is non-stick and dishwasher safe. It can be used for everything from baking cookies to roasting veggies and is oven-safe up to 450°F, according to the brand. This sheet pan measures 18.5-inches by 13.5-inches and will fit in standard ovens.

4.5-star average rating from 1,192 reviews on Amazon

We tested this soda maker and found it to be unique amongst its competitors because it has a compartment on the top where the flavored syrups are stored and connected to the water flow. This means you don’t have to squeeze them in yourself. You can also customize how fizzy you want your drink and what size beverage you want. This set comes with one CO2 canister and two soda flavors (lemonade and cola).

4.0-star average rating from 170 reviews on Amazon

This sunscreen has broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays and doesn’t leave a white cast, which is why it’s a favorite of Morris’s. “I wore this for every day of a recent vacation to Brazil with no greasiness, white cast or sunburn.” It also has a reef-friendly formula and is safe for sensitive skin, too.

4.5-star average rating from 15,726 reviews on Amazon

You can use this coffee maker for espresso or single-serve coffee cups in five- and eight-ounce cup sizes, according to the brand. It takes only 25 seconds to heat up, and has an energy-saving automatic shutoff feature. The machine also includes a milk frother and a starter set of Nespresso capsules.

More Amazon sales to check out:

How I found the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products NBC Select editors have tested, including the JBL 5 and Crest Whitestrips. All the deals I recommend are 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have covered major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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