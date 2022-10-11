This is the best kind of deja vu: Amazon’s second Prime Day-like sale this year is now on — for the first time in Prime Day history. The Prime Early Access Sale (running through Oct. 12) has sitewide savings for Prime members on categories from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Even more exciting? Popular brands like Peloton, Tineco and Microsoft are discounting some items to their lowest prices ever.

To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals live on Amazon that offer top products at their lowest price ever, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best deals on products at their lowest price ever

Below, we’re sharing the best products — based on our previous coverage and reporting — that are at their lowest price ever during the Early Access Prime Sale. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey.

4.8-star average rating from 12,959 reviews on Amazon

This 2020 MacBook Air has up to 18 hours of battery life and faster graphics and processing speeds thanks to Apple's M1 chip, according to the brand. This model has 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which tech experts say should be enough for most people.

4.6-star average rating from 113,918 reviews on Amazon

The Echo Show 5 — a more compact version of the Echo Show 8 — has a 5.5-inch HD touchscreen display that can show you the news, make video calls and more. This Prime Early Access bundle comes with two free smart LED color bulbs — they work directly with Alexa so you can change their color and turn them on and off with voice control.

4.6-star average rating from 408 reviews on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with 128GB of memory and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which the company says supports superior camera quality and faster processing speeds compared to its previous 5G platforms. It is the largest of all the phones in the S22 series with a 6.8-inch display and comes with a built-in S Pen. It has a 5,000mAh battery that, according to the brand, should last for more than a day on a single charge.

4.6-star average rating from 2,074 reviews on Amazon

Fitness experts told us that Garmin smartwatches are great for exercises that rely on GPS, such as running and biking. The 735XT model offers several metrics, including heart rate, VO2 max estimate, stride length and more, though some metrics require additional accessories like a chest strap heart monitor.

4.2-star average rating from 11,805 reviews on Amazon

Suitable for both carpets and hard surfaces, this lightweight cordless vacuum from Tineco can trap 99% of dust and pollen as small as 0.3 microns in size thanks to a HEPA filter, according to the brand. Its “zero-tangle” tech is designed to clean up hair without wrapping it to make it to clean when you’re done vacuuming. It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

4.8-star average rating from 103 reviews at Best Buy

This touchscreen laptop is built with the mid-grade AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor and has 16GB of RAM to handle multitasking well, according to Microsoft. A good option for students and anyone taking Zoom calls at home, the computer has a 720p HD front camera and uses dual microphones to project your voice as clearly as possible when you’re talking.

3.9-star average rating from 5,054 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum from iRobot maps your home for better navigation and uses a three-stage cleaning system to clean debris and pet hair buried deep in your carpets, according to the brand. The s9+ model automatically empties itself into its Clean Base, which can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dirt, iRobot says.

4.5-star average rating from 12,104 reviews on Amazon

This portable Bluetooth speaker from Sony, which was released last year, comes with a built-in strap for portability and boasts up to 16 hours of battery life, according to the brand. The XB13 speaker has a IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and comes in five different colors, ranging from Coral Pink to Taupe.

4.7-star average rating from 13 reviews on Amazon

The Peloton Guide is one of the brand's newest releases: The AI-enabled device gives you access to Peloton’s classes and tracks your movements while you work out to assess your form and progress. The device requires a Guide Membership, which costs $24 per month.

These indoor cycling shoes have cleats that clip into the Peloton or Peloton+ bikes, as well as any other bike that has Delta-compatible pedals, according to the brand. The shoes have breathable mesh uppers and come with the cleats included.

