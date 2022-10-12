Amazon’s second Prime Day-like sale this year is now on — for the first time in Prime Day history. The Prime Early Access Sale — which ends tonight — has sitewide savings for Prime members on categories from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon has also introduced a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.

Even more exciting? Popular brands like Peloton, Tineco and Microsoft have discounted some items to their lowest prices ever.

To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday in its final day, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals live on Amazon that offer top products at their lowest price ever, plus highlighted other notable deals from counter sales at other retailers.

Prime Early Access Sale: The best deals on products at their lowest price ever

Below, we’re sharing the best products — based on our previous coverage and reporting — that are at their lowest price ever during the Early Access Prime Sale. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey.

4.4-star average rating from 82,607 reviews on Amazon

Chamberlain’s Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled garage control hub comes with a sensor that allows you to control and monitor your garage door through a companion app. You can create schedules in the app to automatically open and close your garage and get real-time notifications when there’s any garage door activity.

4.7-star average rating from 524 reviews on Amazon

Though 10% off might not seem like a great markdown, the second-generation AirPods Pro were only just released this September, and this is the first time they've been discounted at all. The earbuds are designed with active noice cancellation to drown out sounds around you, or you can use them in transparency mode to hear background noise — according to Apple, both of these are better than what you'll see in the first-generation AirPods Pro. They have touch controls you can tap to adjust volume and answer calls, for example, and come with ear tips in four sizes (compared to three with the first-gen version) to customize their fit to the size and shape of your ear canal.

4.8-star average rating from 12,969 reviews on Amazon

This 2020 MacBook Air has up to 18 hours of battery life and faster graphics and processing speeds thanks to Apple's M1 chip, according to the brand. This model has 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which tech experts say should be enough for most people.

3.9-star average rating from 5,054 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum from iRobot maps your home for better navigation and uses a three-stage cleaning system to clean debris and pet hair buried deep in your carpets, according to the brand. The s9+ model automatically empties itself into its Clean Base, which can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dirt, iRobot says.

4.7-star average rating from 522,925 reviews on Amazon

Amazon's smart plug is designed to be compact so it won't block a second wall outlet, the brand says. You can toggle your coffee makers on and off, or put lighting fixtures on schedules when you’re not home. The smart plug is also compatible with the Amazon Alexa app, meaning you don’t need a smart home hub to operate it.

4.5-star average rating from 28,503 reviews on Amazon

The Bose 700 over ear headphones are some of the best if you're looking for active noise cancellation — they offer 11 levels of ANC plus "good, balanced sound quality and a super comfortable fit," as tech expert Whitson Gordon previously noted. The headphones can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 213,670 reviews on Amazon

These 1080HP smart security cameras allow you to monitor the inside of your home and watch your pets when you're gone with motion detection and two-way audio. With the Blink Home Monitor app, you can choose to be alerted when a camera detects motion in the house and connect your cameras to your Blink Doorbell if you have one.

4.6-star average rating from 408 reviews on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with 128GB of memory and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which the company says supports superior camera quality and faster processing speeds compared to its previous 5G platforms. It is the largest of all the phones in the S22 series with a 6.8-inch display and comes with a built-in S Pen. It has a 5,000mAh battery that, according to the brand, should last for more than a day on a single charge.

4.7-star average rating from 18,901 reviews on Amazon

The Fire TV Cube offers hands-free streaming — you can use Alexa to change the channel, search for movies and even control any connected soundbars and A/V receivers. The streaming media player supports 4K Ultra HD resolution as well as Dolby Vision.

4.2-star average rating from 11,805 reviews on Amazon

Suitable for both carpets and hard surfaces, this lightweight cordless vacuum from Tineco can trap 99% of dust and pollen as small as 0.3 microns in size thanks to a HEPA filter, according to the brand. Its “zero-tangle” tech is designed to clean up hair without wrapping it to make it to clean when you’re done vacuuming. It also converts into a handheld vacuum.

4.8-star average rating from 103 reviews at Best Buy

This touchscreen laptop is built with the mid-grade AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor and has 16GB of RAM to handle multitasking well, according to Microsoft. A good option for students and anyone taking Zoom calls at home, the computer has a 720p HD front camera and uses dual microphones to project your voice as clearly as possible when you’re talking.

4.5-star average rating from 12,104 reviews on Amazon

This portable Bluetooth speaker from Sony, which was released last year, comes with a built-in strap for portability and boasts up to 16 hours of battery life, according to the brand. The XB13 speaker has a IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and comes in five different colors, ranging from Coral Pink to Taupe.

4.8-star average rating from 6,283 reviews on Amazon

This Wi-Fi-enabled digital frame from Select-favorite brand Aura has a 10.1-inch screen that flips through pictures you upload to the device’s companion app. The frame is designed with a built-in speaker so you can hear audio from videos. It also comes with unlimited cloud photo storage without a subscription, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 2,516 ratings on Amazon

This blender from popular appliances brand Ninja has a motor base that delivers 1,000 watts of power to help the blade crush through ice, whole fruits and vegetables, according to the brand. It comes with a 72-ounce dishwasher-safe pitcher as well as a handy guide that walks you through 10 recipes.

4.5-star average rating from 2,044 reviews on Amazon

This hot styling tool from Shark combines heated and ionized air to help you dry and style hair quickly, according to the brand. You can customize the blow dryer’s heat and airflow settings or let its built-in sensors adjust them for you. It comes with clips to help section your hair while styling, as well as a styling brush attachment and a mat to help hold your tool on your counter.

4.7-star average rating from 13 reviews on Amazon

The Peloton Guide is one of the brand's newest releases: The AI-enabled device gives you access to Peloton’s classes and tracks your movements while you work out to assess your form and progress. The device requires a Guide Membership, which costs $24 per month.

These indoor cycling shoes have cleats that clip into the Peloton or Peloton+ bikes, as well as any other bike that has Delta-compatible pedals, according to the brand. The shoes have breathable mesh uppers and come with the cleats included.

4.5-star average rating from 1,172 reviews on Amazon

The Furbo Dog Camera allows pet parents to keep an eye on their furry friends with a 360-degree rotating camera and 4x zoom. The camera also allows for two-way audio, so you can hear what your dog is doing and talk to them when you're gone.

4.4-star average rating from 601 reviews on Amazon

These earbuds from Sony can provide the right sound for your surroundings making it Sony's best option for taking phone calls, the brand says. They feature numerous touch-control settings so you can pause, play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant and answer phone calls.

4.4-star average rating from 618 reviews on Amazon

Unlike razors that only trim hair at the skin’s surface, epilators remove hair from the roots. This epilator from Braun is cordless, rechargeable and waterproof, allowing you to trim at home instead of having to make a hair removal appointment. It gives you smooth skin for up to four weeks, according to Braun.

