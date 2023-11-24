Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on holiday gifts during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on skincare, Apple products, Dyson essentials and more.

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 18,024 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Despite its compact size, the Echo Pop is one of the best Amazon speakers. It lets you play music loud and clear, control your smart devices, check the weather, and make calls, all using your voice, according to Amazon. It’s already the brand’s lowest priced speaker, but for Black Friday, it’s an additional 55% off.

4.6-star average rating from 4,044 reviews on Diggs

Diggs won a 2023 NBC Select Pet Award for its well-designed dog crate, which makes a great gift for any pet owners in your life. Updates editor Mili Godio “fell in love” with this neutral crate because it’s so easy to assemble and disassemble. It also collapses flat so your recipient can store it away as wanted. With code BF25, it’s 25% off.

4.6-star average rating from 67,623 reviews on Amazon

These Kasa smart plugs let your giftee control their lamps, humidifiers, fans and holiday decorations using their voice or their phone. They’re some of the best smart plugs because they’re Alexa-enabled and don’t require a smart home hub. I use them to set my electronics to automatic schedules and make sure my flat iron is off after I leave the house.

4.7-star average rating from 13,635 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Yeti makes some of the best insulated tumblers and coolers, but they’re typically not cheap. This rambler mug is currently on sale for its lowest price ever. It holds up to 14 ounces of your recipient’s favorite drink and comes with a MagSlider lid to prevent spills, according to the brand. The best part? It preserves their drink temperature for hours with its vacuum-insulated stainless steel interior, according to Yeti.

4.7-star average rating from 18,095 reviews on Amazon

This Bed & Bath Award winner has a satin fabric that feels cool against the skin, according to our editors. It can also prevent hair breakage by minimizing friction and reduce breakouts by absorbing less oil and dirt than cotton pillowcases, according to the brand. You can buy it in two sizes and several colors or patterns.

4.8-star average rating from 5,850 reviews on Amazon

Its predecessor won a Select Wellness Award for its compact size, rechargeable design and powerful massaging capabilities. The 2nd generation Theragun Mini is 20% smaller and 30% lighter without compromising on power, according to the brand. It’s also Bluetooth-compatible with the Therabody app and comes with three attachments.

4.4-star average rating from 17,248 reviews on Amazon

These under-eye masks make life easier for new parents — or anyone else who could use a little self-care. They have hyaluronic acid for moisture, horse chestnut to soothe dark circles and glycerin to minimize fine lines and puffiness, according to the brand. They’re also vegan and sulfate-free. Use code BF23 for 40% off.

4.4-star average rating from 12,790 reviews on Amazon

A Giftable Tech award winner, the Tile Pro helps your giftee keep track of their keys, wallet or bag. They can ring the device from their phone when it’s in the house or track the location using Bluetooth via the Tile app. It also works backwards, meaning they can double-press the tracker to make their phone ring, even if it’s on silent, according to the brand.

4.3-star average rating from 590 reviews at Cricut

Lowest price ever

As a crafter, my Cricut Maker is easily my favorite thing I own. The brand’s newest cutting machine syncs up to software on your computer, so you can cut and emboss over 300 materials, including cardstock, stickers, iron-on vinyl, sublimation sheets, leather and metal. Right now, it’s on sale for its lowest price ever.

