What Select readers bought in February: Purple shampoo and hair sunscreens

From whitening toothpastes to fine hair shampoos, here are the most purchased items we covered last month.
Six different products that sold in February
Here’s what readers bought last month.Amazon; Hoka
By Shari Uyehara

Although the shortest month of the year, February was pretty eventful for us at Select. We caught up with more than 150 Black-owned businesses, which included Black-owned clothing brands and beauty brands, coffee companies and food and beverage brands. We also found the best Valentine’s Day gifts to help guide your shopping, which unsurprisingly dominated many of our bestseller lists. Furthermore, we kicked off Gaming Week on Select and spoke to experts about the best gaming laptops, gaming monitors, gaming headsets and more.

Aside from the above shopping guides, here are the most purchased products we covered in February.

Schwarzkopf Goodbye Yellow pH 4.5 Neutralizing Shampoo

Gorilla Grip Magnetic Measuring Spoons

Aquaphor Lip Protectant and Sunscreen

The Period Company The High Waisted

Spigen iPhone 13/13 Pro/14 Screen Protector EZ FIT GLAS.tR

R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo

EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen with SPF 46

Colgate Optic White ComfortFit LED Whitening Kit

Coola Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist SPF 30

MOON Anticavity with Fluoride Whitening Toothpaste

HOKA Clifton 9 Sneaker

Caraway Ceramic-coated

Shari Uyehara

Shari Uyehara is the manager of editorial operations of Select on NBC News.