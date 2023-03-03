Although the shortest month of the year, February was pretty eventful for us at Select. We caught up with more than 150 Black-owned businesses, which included Black-owned clothing brands and beauty brands, coffee companies and food and beverage brands. We also found the best Valentine’s Day gifts to help guide your shopping, which unsurprisingly dominated many of our bestseller lists. Furthermore, we kicked off Gaming Week on Select and spoke to experts about the best gaming laptops, gaming monitors, gaming headsets and more.
Aside from the above shopping guides, here are the most purchased products we covered in February.
Schwarzkopf Goodbye Yellow pH 4.5 Neutralizing Shampoo
- 4.5-star average rating from 2,436 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 9 best purple shampoos for blonde hair in 2023
Gorilla Grip Magnetic Measuring Spoons
- 4.8-star average rating from 1,972 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 29 bestselling Amazon kitchen gadgets to simplify your life
Aquaphor Lip Protectant and Sunscreen
- 4.6-star average rating from 11,842 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Best SPF lip balms to hydrate and protect lips
The Period Company The High Waisted
- 4.2-star average rating from 1,409 reviews at The Period Company
- Learn more: The 10 best period underwear this year
Spigen iPhone 13/13 Pro/14 Screen Protector EZ FIT GLAS.tR
- 4.7-star average rating from 29,232 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 6 best screen protectors in 2023
R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo
- 4.4-star average rating from 4,012 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: The 8 best shampoos for fine hair in 2023
EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen with SPF 46
- 4.7-star average rating from 35,514 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 15 best products for rosacea and redness
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit LED Whitening Kit
- 4.2-star average rating from 1,045 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Colgate launches new at-home teeth whitening products
Coola Scalp Spray & Hair Sunscreen Mist SPF 30
- 4.5-star average rating from 2,788 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 5 best scalp sunscreens for your head in 2023
MOON Anticavity with Fluoride Whitening Toothpaste
- 4.3-star average rating from 399 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: 7 best ADA-accepted whitening toothpastes of 2023
HOKA Clifton 9 Sneaker
- 4.2-star average rating from 17 reviews at Nordstrom
- Learn more: New products from HOKA, Bala, Caraway and more
Caraway Ceramic-coated
- 4.5-star average rating from 682 reviews on Amazon
- Learn more: Consumer Reports: Best frying pans of 2023
Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.