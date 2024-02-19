Presidents Day is here, and aside from enjoying the day off from work, you can also save big while shopping. Retailers are offering deals on mattresses, furniture, appliances and more, making it a great time to save on items for your home, along with stocking up on cold-weather favorites as brands begin their winter clearance.

To help you make the most of the holiday sale, we compiled some of the best deals across categories that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the day.

The best Presidents Day 2024 deals to shop now

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners.

4.6-star average rating from 74,351 reviews on Amazon

This hydrating essence is one of our favorite Korean skin care products — its main ingredient is snail mucin, which improves skin texture and tone, according to the brand. It also contains hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and betaine, along with allantoin and panthenol, which soothe red and irritated skin.

4.3-star average rating from 1,211 reviews on Casper

A hybrid mattress combines memory foam and springs for better support, and our NBC Select staff love this model from Casper. It has a cooling gel coating that’s great for hot sleepers, and is made up of five ergonomic layers, according to the brand. The mattress is available in sizes ranging from twin to California King.

4.6-star average rating from 2,044 reviews on Brooklinen

Our pick for best down comforter, this option from Brooklinen is temperature-regulating and stuffed with soft down clusters and feathers, according to the brand. It’s made from a 100% cotton sateen shell, and is available in lightweight, all-season and ultra-warm options.

4.4-star average rating from 4,616 reviews on Amazon

This NBC Select Bed & Bath Award-winning pillow is made from a honeycomb-patterned latex that evenly disperses pressure throughout the pillow, according to the brand. NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown, a self-described restless sleeper, says the pillow is like nothing she’s used before, and that it’s just the right mix of supportive and breathable.

4.7-star average rating from 452,516 reviews on Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick can easily connect to Wi-Fi and plug into your TV’s HDMI port for easy streaming of music, movies, shows, video games and more. The remote’s built-in Alexa also lets you use voice control to launch apps and search content, and the brand also offers a free six-month subscription to MGM+ with purchase.

4.6-star average rating from 190,830 reviews on Amazon

This doorbell lets you see, hear and speak to anyone on the other end by using only your phone, laptop or other device of choice. It’s powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, and can be paired with the Ring app for easy setup and access to features like mobile notifications, announcements and two-way audio, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 15,980 reviews on Amazon

Tuft & Needle’s Original mattress uses the brand’s adaptive foam to prevent deep imprints and sinking, according to T&N. The mattress is also infused with graphite and cooling gel to help wick away heat and sweat, making it a great option for hot sleepers.

4.6-star average rating from 770 reviews on Amazon

This cordless vacuum from Dyson has three cleaning modes, a hair screw tool for pet hair, and an LCD screen that shows maintenance alerts and battery power, according to Dyson. Nikki Brown, NBC Select SEO Editor, says this is one of her most prized possessions because the cordless design and pet-specific attachments make cleaning up after her cats so much easier.

4.5-star average rating from 296 reviews on RugsUSA

This best-selling washable rug is designed to be durable and easy to maintain, making it ideal for those with busy lifestyles, according to the brand. It’s also stain-resistant, and is best cleaned by machine-washing in cold water on a gentle cycle.

4.8-star average rating from 51,946 reviews on Amazon

This travel bag has four clear compartments and a hook that lets you hang and unfold it. Each compartment also comes with zippers and straps to keep your toiletries secure inside, along with straps to keep bottles from tipping over during transit.

4.4-star average rating from 22,023 reviews on Amazon

Try these cooling under-eye patches to help with combatting dry skin this winter. Using hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, these eye masks are made to add moisture to your under-eyes while reducing puffiness and dark circles, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 14,433 reviews on Amazon

I’ve used Bedsure’s pillows for years, and I like that they’re soft while still being supportive for my head and neck. This set comes with two pillows, which are available in standard, queen and king sizes.

4.4-star average rating from 224 reviews on Buffy

Buffy sent me their Wiggle Pillow to try, and the NBC Select Bed and Bath Award winner hasn’t left my bed since. I love how it can be used for both full body and targeted support -- rolling it into a knot and resting it under my lower back to relieve pressure is my favorite way to use it.

The best Presidents Day 2024 sales to shop now

Here are the best President's Day sales across categories and brands that you can shop right now.

Why trust NBC Select?

Ashley Morris is an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who covers weekly deals and sales along with special sale events like Black Friday/Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, and more. To round up the best Presidents Day sales, she found discounted products across categories, including recommendations from previous coverage and NBC Select staff.

