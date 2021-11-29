New & Notable from OtterBox, Henson Shaving and Juiced Bikes

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

If it were a baseball game, this would be the top of the seventh inning. If it were a marathon, the finish line would finally be in sight. Yes, Cyber Monday is finally here, meaning that the annual American tradition of a shopping frenzy is almost over — as in years past, we expect ongoing sales through the middle of what’s come to be known as Cyber Week. And, yes, that also means we can start on that other holiday tradition of complaining about which Christmas song is most overplayed.

If you’re glad it’s almost over, you’re not alone: A slim majority of Americans planned on not shopping at all on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday or Cyber Monday, according to a recent CNBC/Momentive Small Business Survey. And that was exacerbated by the global supply chain crisis, which spurred retailers across the board to start their holiday sales as early as October, including everyone from Amazon to Walmart.

But no matter how they feel about Cyber Monday, everyone loves saving money, and the good news is that there are still plenty of deals to be had. We’ve rounded up some of the more notable launches, deals and sales — Cyber Mondayish and otherwise — to help you find your bargains. And, of course, you could always bookmark our Cyber Monday deals roundup, which we’ll update all day (and week, if necessary).

New launches from Henson Shaving, Juiced Bikes and OtterBox

Though Black Friday and Cyber Monday stole the retail spotlight this last week, there have still been product launches you may want to know about, especially since there’s still plenty of time to do some holiday shopping.

Lighter yet stronger than steel, this safety razor is made from grade 5 titanium, which means it will never rust, according to the brand. It weighs 2.7 ounces and includes tungsten-and-brass inserts to create a smoother feel when tightening or loosening the handle.

Fun-sized and fat-tired, Juiced Bikes’ new Rip Racer can hit up to 28 mph at a 55-mile range, according to the brand. It features an upgraded 52-volt battery and 750-watt motor, advanced LCD display, water-resistant construction and Apple AirTag compartment.

The new OtterBox Rugged Apple AirTag Case keeps your AirTag safely covered and secured, protecting it from the scrapes, bangs and bouncing that your gear goes through in a typical day, according to OtterBox. It simply twists on, and comes with two carabiners and a limited lifetime warranty.

Cyber Monday sales from Snow Peak, GIR, NordicTrack and more

Some Cyber Monday sales will only last through tonight, while others may run into later in the week. Here are some sales we think are worth considering, and you can always consult our Cyber Monday coverage for more sales and deals.

Cyber Monday sales by retailer

Cyber Monday sales by category

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.