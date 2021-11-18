New & Notable from Target, G.H. Bass & Co. and Osmo

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

For most people, the smells of autumn are crisp, cool air, freshly fallen leaves and pumpkin spice. For a select few, though, it’s the sweet, sweet fragrance of cash — the money you save on the biggest sales of the year.

That’s right, the championship game of sales, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is right around the corner, and it’s time to get your pads on, because global supply chain bottlenecks have everyone expecting major shipping delays, leading to a rise in early holiday shopping. Retailers have obliged antsy holiday shoppers with early Black Friday sales, including those at Amazon, Target, Macy’s and more.

To help you shop, our latest guides include what to give home cooks and the latest Best Buy pre-Black Friday sales. Ahead, we detail launches from Target, Osmo and G.H. Bass & Co., as well as the latest in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

New launches from G.H Bass & Co., Target and Osmo

Venerable footwear brand G.H. Bass & Co. has unveiled a new line called Bass Outdoor, targeted at outdoorsy folks, casual hikers and people who like the woodsman look but want to wear it, y’know, indoors. (Think puffer jackets with the classic red, buffalo-check lumberjack print.) Still, the company says its “uncomplicated” and “no-nonsense” apparel, footwear and accessories will get anyone outside.

Its new line aside, the brand is offering 25 percent off sitewide with the code FALL25.

Because sometimes you need a little help to get the “merry” in “Merry Christmas," Target has cracked open this year’s version of its annual Advent calendars filled with wine instead of candy or toys. Exclusive to Target, the Jingle & Mingle Wine Advent Calendar includes 24 187-milliliter bottles of wine from U.S. wine regions, including 13 reds, nine whites and two pinks.

For wine lovers who already know what they like, Target’s also selling separate Jingle & Mingle sets including 5 Days of Rose and 5 Days of Cabernet.

It’s funny how kids suddenly love math when it comes to counting their favorite treats. That’s the idea behind Osmo’s newest entry in its Math Wizard STEM series, which uses a food-themed curriculum designed to get children from 6 to 8 to explore concepts like geometry and spatial reasoning. The Fantastic Food Truck base works with the Osmo base for iPad or Fire tablets.

Though Dec. 4, the Math Wizard bundle, including the new Fantastic Food Truck, is 30 percent off.

Ongoing sales and deals this week

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are inching closer, which means retailers’ deals and sales are intensifying across categories. Here are some ongoing sales we think are worth considering right now.

You can get 25 percent off select products from backpack and luggage maker Osprey through Nov. 29.

select products from backpack and luggage maker through Nov. 29. Towel company Onsen is offering 30 percent off sitewide through Nov. 30 with the code BF2021.

is offering sitewide through Nov. 30 with the code BF2021. Holiday home spa gift sets and more are 25 percent off with Cleanlogic ’s sitewide early holiday sale.

with ’s sitewide early holiday sale. Brava is offering up to $300 off its infrared ovens and other items while supplies last.

is offering its infrared ovens and other items while supplies last. Kitchenware maker OXO is offering 15 percent or more off bakeware and brewing equipment through Nov. 30 as part of its Black Friday sale.

Because of the pandemic, you won’t be able to shop in stores on Thanksgiving Day at some retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy and Kohl’s, which are among the many that have started online sales and deals as early as October.

So that you can make the most of your shopping this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we’ve compiled lists of retailer-specific sales and rounded up worthwhile deals using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel. We’ve also garnered advice about how to pay for your holiday purchases.

Here's our latest coverage to get you started on how to optimize your Black Friday and Cyber Monday strategy. We’ll be regularly updating you with more.

