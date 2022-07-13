Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from kitchen gadgets and pet products to tech and fitness equipment. While the savings event can be a great time to splurge on your biggest wishlist items, it’s also a good time to stock up on essentials like paper goods and cleaning products. In our guide to shopping on Prime Day, experts told us retailers typically offer great deals on grocery items as well as household items like pantry staples and cleaning supplies (especially if the products are from their own in-house brands).

Prime Day’s history traces back to 2015 — and after seven years, it’s grown so big that other retailers like Target, Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl’s are now hosting their own counter sales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals and sales on household essentials. Make sure to keep up with our live coverage of Prime Day — we will be highlighting lightning deals and sharing some of our favorite deals throughout the day.

The best Prime Day deals on household essentials

Below, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals on household essentials like paper goods, cleaning products and snacks. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 106,718 reviews on Amazon

Toilet paper is a great household essential to stock up on whenever it goes on sale — it never goes bad, and you know you’ll be able to use it at some point. This 24-pack of 2-ply rolls comes from Amazon’s own Presto! brand. With the current Prime Day deal, the price comes out to about 80 cents per roll, a great deal.

4.8-star average rating from 1,604 reviews on Amazon

This bundle of Lysol products comes with two cans of its Disinfectant Spray, which you can mist onto hard surfaces like door knobs, garbage cans and more, and one can of its Fabric Disinfectant spray, which you can use on soft surfaces like couches, curtains and rugs. The sprays kill viruses, bacteria and germs, as well as deodorizes the area, Lysol says.

4.8-star average rating from 13,367 reviews on Amazon

Available in a pack of 50, these 30-gallon trash bags are made with one layer of plastic to prevent leaks and a second layer to prevent tears. The brand said the bags can stretch as they get filled and they’re designed with wide drawstring straps you can knot together to close them.

4.6-star average rating from 56,654 reviews on Amazon

The Swiffer Sweeper can both sweep and mop your floors using its compatible dry cloths and wet cloths — the starter kit comes with 14 dry clothes and five wet clothes. This model has a 360-degree swiveling head to help you maneuver around furniture, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 11,660 reviews on Amazon

Instead of waiting until your diaper supply runs low, you can purchase an extra pack or two during Prime Day while many brands’ options are on sale. Honest Overnight Baby Diapers are designed from plant-based materials and offer up to 12 hours of protection, the brand said. They have a liner, stretchy side panels, an elastic waistband and leg cuffs, as well as fastening tabs to keep diapers secure while babies wear them.

4.7-star average rating from 6,705 reviews on Amazon

KIND granola bars are a shelf-stable snack that you can pack in a lunch box for school or work, or bring on a hike. This pack of 30 mini bars comes with three flavors: Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt and Caramel Almond & Sea Salt.

4.8-star average rating from 20,610 reviews on Amazon

Finish’s Powerball Quantum Dishwashing Pods uses three different cleaning solutions to rid dishes of grease and grime. First the scrubbing powder helps lift up dirt that’s stuck to dishes, which the brand said eliminates the need for a pre-rinse. Then the gel cuts through grease and the liquid powerball shines dishes. The dishwasher pods come in a pack of 82.

4.7-star average rating from 110,185 reviews on Amazon

Whether you have hungry kids or just like to have a snack in the middle of the day, this 40-pack of snack bags from Frito-Lay offers a great variety to choose from. The pack comes with eight different types of snacks: two types of Doritos, Lay’s Sour Cream & Onion, Rold Gold Tiny Twists, Smartfood popcorn, two types of Cheetos and Sunchips.

4.6-star average rating from 4,714 reviews on Amazon

Tom’s of Maine’s Wicked Cool Fluoride Toothpaste earned the American Dental Association's Seal of Acceptance, which dentists previously told is an important quality to look for in any kids toothpaste you buy. It has a mild mint flavor and comes in a pack of three 5.1-ounce tubes.

4.6-star average rating from 7,572 reviews on Amazon

We include Seventh Generation products in our guide to eco-friendly cleaning supplies, and it’s part of Amazon’s Climate Pledge. The unscented laundry detergent comes in a set of two 40-ounce bottles — the brand said one bottle of detergent can be used to clean up to 53 medium loads of laundry. It’s made with a triple-enzyme formula to help get rid of stains, according to Seventh Generation.

