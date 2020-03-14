LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus updates live: House approves coronavirus aid bill

Here are the latest updates from around the world.
Image: U.S. House Speaker Pelosi delivers statement ahead of House coronavirus economic aid package vote on Capitol Hill in Washington
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives to deliver a statement on a coronavirus economic aid package ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives in Washington on FridayYURI GRIPAS / Reuters

The House of Representatives passed a coronavirus aid package early Saturday that could includes free testing, paid emergency leave and other resources intended to help stem the crisis and stabilize financial markets, hours after President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency.

Public and private institutions across the U.S. have closed or told staff to work from home, as countries across Europe and the Middle East close borders and ban flights in a bid to contain the virus.

The United States as of Friday afternoon had surpassed 2,000 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41.

Live Blog

Alicia Victoria Lozano

21m ago / 9:26 AM UTC

Pentagon halts all domestic travel starting Monday

In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Pentagon is imposing new travel restrictions on employees, including service members and their families. The limits will start Monday, the Department of Defense announced Friday night.

All domestic travel will be stopped as of next week. This includes domestic travel, permanent change of station and temporary duty. Civilian hiring at Department of Defense installations will also be halted.

33m ago / 9:15 AM UTC

