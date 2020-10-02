President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19, the president announced early Friday.
Trump was transported by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening as a precautionary measure recommended by the president’s physician, officials said, and he is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.
The president’s doctor said he was administered an antibody cocktail, along with vitamins, and is fatigued with a low-grade fever, while Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache.
Trump becomes the latest world leader to be diagnosed with the virus just weeks ahead of the election and in the midst of a busy campaign schedule for him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Trump has not transferred power to the vice president
White House official Alyssa Farah says power has not been transferred to Vice President Pence.
“The President is in charge,” she said, adding she is not aware of any additional coronavirus cases.
Trump to be flown to Walter Reed Medical Center
Trump going to Walter Reed Medical Center for observationOct. 2, 202006:56
President Donald Trump, who has Covid-19, was to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday afternoon in his helicopter as a precautionary measure, a senior administration official confirms to NBC News.
Three people familiar with his condition said Trump has a low-grade fever, but it was not clear whether Trump was going for tests or to be admitted. The president’s doctor said he was administered an antibody cocktail, along with vitamins, and is fatigued, while Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache.
Rep. Jim Jordan tests negative after AF1 ride
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced Friday that he tested negative for Covid-19.
Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, travelled with Trump to Tuesday’s presidential debate on Air Force One, but said he will not quarantine because physician said he wasn’t “in close contact with any COVID-19 positive people during a risk time period.”
'Hopefully it's a wake-up call': Voters react to Trump's diagnosis
Americans across the country greeted Friday’s news that the president and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19 with reactions ranging from wishes for a speedy recovery to the hope that the experience would change Trump’s public messaging — and many said they believed that the diagnosis wouldn’t alter voters’ decisions on Election Day.
"First, I wouldn’t want this to happen to anybody. But nobody is above reproach, above the law, or above the coronavirus,” Todd Wright, 55, said outside of a Starbucks in Maplewood, N.J.
Wright, who criticized Trump for frequently not wearing a mask and downplaying the dangers of the virus, said the president now "has to send another message to the American public that you have to be careful and to follow science, and what the experts say.”
Trump has low-grade fever
On Friday afternoon, the president had a low-grade fever, according to three people familiar with his condition. White House physician, Dr. Conley, released a second letter detailing treatment plans and indicating Trump was fatigued.
Trump given 'precautionary' antibodies
The president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement released by the White House that the president received a “single 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail” after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday.
Conley called the treatment “a precautionary measure" and noted Trump is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin.
“As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits,” Conley said.
No apparent changes to White House virus protocols
The White House does not appear to be making any changes to current virus protocol, even after President Trump and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19.
A senior White House official said Friday that masks will still not be mandatory at the White House, describing facial coverings as “a personal choice,” despite overwhelming evidence that they help to stop the spread.
And the White House is not planning to move to a different, more reliable testing system after the one it uses failed to detect that adviser Hope Hicks had the virus the day she began experiencing symptoms.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House thinking, defended the current system.
Why isn't Biden in quarantine?
Joe Biden, who shared the stage with Trump during the first presidential debate, isn't quarantining, a Biden campaign official tells NBC News, because he “tested negative and was not in close contact with President Trump. He also wore a mask at all times, except for when he was on stage. And we implement social distancing, mask wearing, and other best practices in all of our campaigning."
Pelosi tests negative for Covid-19
Trump not the first president to be infected in a pandemic, Woodrow Wilson was in the same spot a century ago.
A pandemic was ravaging America, thousands were dead or dying, and the president was infected.
His name was Woodrow Wilson and one century ago he was in a situation similar to the position Donald Trump finds himself in now.
Only then, the illness that laid Wilson low had been dubbed the Spanish flu, not the coronavirus that has infected Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and more than 7 million other Americans.
And when Wilson got sick in April 1919 while in Paris negotiating the end of World War I, his wife, Edith, quickly stepped in to make sure as few people as possible knew the president was ailing.