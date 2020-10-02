SEE NEW POSTS

Trump has not transferred power to the vice president White House official Alyssa Farah says power has not been transferred to Vice President Pence. “The President is in charge,” she said, adding she is not aware of any additional coronavirus cases. Share this -







Trump to be flown to Walter Reed Medical Center Trump going to Walter Reed Medical Center for observation Oct. 2, 2020 06:56 President Donald Trump, who has Covid-19, was to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday afternoon in his helicopter as a precautionary measure, a senior administration official confirms to NBC News. Three people familiar with his condition said Trump has a low-grade fever, but it was not clear whether Trump was going for tests or to be admitted. The president’s doctor said he was administered an antibody cocktail, along with vitamins, and is fatigued, while Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Rep. Jim Jordan tests negative after AF1 ride Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced Friday that he tested negative for Covid-19. Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, travelled with Trump to Tuesday’s presidential debate on Air Force One, but said he will not quarantine because physician said he wasn’t “in close contact with any COVID-19 positive people during a risk time period.” Share this -







Trump has low-grade fever On Friday afternoon, the president had a low-grade fever, according to three people familiar with his condition. White House physician, Dr. Conley, released a second letter detailing treatment plans and indicating Trump was fatigued. Share this -







No apparent changes to White House virus protocols The White House does not appear to be making any changes to current virus protocol, even after President Trump and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19. A senior White House official said Friday that masks will still not be mandatory at the White House, describing facial coverings as “a personal choice,” despite overwhelming evidence that they help to stop the spread. And the White House is not planning to move to a different, more reliable testing system after the one it uses failed to detect that adviser Hope Hicks had the virus the day she began experiencing symptoms. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House thinking, defended the current system. Share this -







Why isn't Biden in quarantine? Joe Biden, who shared the stage with Trump during the first presidential debate, isn't quarantining, a Biden campaign official tells NBC News, because he “tested negative and was not in close contact with President Trump. He also wore a mask at all times, except for when he was on stage. And we implement social distancing, mask wearing, and other best practices in all of our campaigning." Share this -







Pelosi tests negative for Covid-19 Out of an abundance of caution, Speaker Pelosi was tested for COVID-19 this morning by the Capitol’s Office of the Attending Physician. Dr. Monahan just informed the Speaker that she tested negative. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 2, 2020 Share this -





