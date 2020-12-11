Live Coverage

Covid live updates and vaccine news: Pfizer vaccine nears authorization for use

The U.S. registered 229,928 new cases and 3,110 deaths on Thursday — new single-day records.
Image: Registered nurse Tamara Jones dresses in PPE outside an isolation room in the intensive care unit at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago
Registered nurse Tamara Jones dresses in PPE outside an isolation room in the intensive care unit at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

More people in the United States have died this year from Covid-19 than were killed in four years of fighting on the battlefields during World War II, NBC News data shows.

On Thursday, the U.S. again broke single-day Covid-19 records for both reported deaths and cases. The country saw 229,928 new cases and 3,110 deaths. The previous single-day record was just on Wednesday. The rise in cases in large parts of the country has prompted dire warnings about hospital capacity and whether colder weather and the holiday season will help the virus spread.

On Thursday, Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine got the recommendation from an independent panel of experts that the FDA authorize it for emergency use. The FDA is not obligated to go along with the panel's recommendation, but it is widely expected to authorize the vaccine for emergency use promptly.

Laura Strickler, Kit Ramgopal, Merritt Enright and Rich Schapiro

34m ago / 2:33 PM UTC

How to get a Covid vaccine: Everything we know, from cost to effectiveness

Public health experts are bracing for what they expect to be a dark and deadly winter. But as the vaccines become available, it will ultimately give way to a more hopeful spring.

With the U.S. on the brink of a turning point in potentially taming the virus, NBC News spoke to more than a half-dozen experts to answer the most pressing questions about the Covid-19 vaccines and the months ahead.

As part of this effort, NBC News has also compiled data on how many Americans live near pharmacies that are preparing to distribute vaccines — and where it could end up hard to get one.

Read the full story here.

41m ago / 2:26 PM UTC

Bryan Cranston tells Willie Geist about testing positive for COVID-19

Dec. 11, 202001:15

Matthew Bodner

55m ago / 2:12 PM UTC

Russian scientists slam lack of publicly available data on country's Covid vaccine

A group of scientists from leading Russian universities have published an open letter slamming the lack of publicly available data on the safety and efficacy of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Calling the process "completely unacceptable" and "ridiculous," the letter entitled "Behind the hype: design defects, poor execution and questionable publication" calls on British medical science journal The Lancet to withdraw a paper published by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute that said the Russian vaccine was safe and effective. 

"This completely unacceptable, even ridiculous, political move to create competition between vaccines is a violation of the most important testing standards," the letter's authors say.

In the letter in the Lancet, the Gamaleya Institute said their Phase II trials showed the vaccine was safe and effective.  

Within Russia, these claims have not seen any significant challenge from government officials or the state media. Soon after publishing those initial results in The Lancet, Russia moved on to register the vaccine with regulators and began distributing it beyond the scope of Phase III trials.  

The letter was published last month but first reported on in the Russian media on Thursday. One of the authors of the letter is Vasily Vlasov, a virologist at the Higher School of Economics and former World Health Organizations advisor.  

The letter’s authors say they requested the raw research data Gamaleya used in their paper, so that their claims could be scrutinized, but "for more than two months they have not responded to our request."

"We consider this to be a gross violation of the norms of publication ethics," they added.  

The Associated Press

1h ago / 1:39 PM UTC

Live events industry lost $30B in 2020, publication says

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, concert trade publication Pollstar puts the total lost revenue for the live events industry in 2020 at more than $30 billion.

Pollstar on Friday said the live events industry should have hit a record-setting $12.2 billion this year, but instead it incurred $9.7 billion in losses.

In March hundreds of artists announced that their current or upcoming tours would need to be postponed or canceled because of the pandemic. While a small number of performers have played drive-in concerts and others have held digital concerts, the majority of artists have not played live in 2020.

Pollstar said the projected $30 billion figure in losses includes “unreported events, ancillary revenues, including sponsorships, ticketing, concessions, merch, transportation, restaurants, hotels, and other economic activity tied to the live events.”

Daniel Arkin

2h ago / 12:45 PM UTC

Four months that will decide the future

How was a microscopic virus able to bring the world’s richest and most powerful country to its knees?

Americans might have expected that their country would marshal its tremendous financial and intellectual resources, and its technological might, to fend off Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Instead, it has been crippled for the better part of a year, and is now heading into a winter that one of its top doctors said could be the gravest public health crisis in its history. Ten months after the first Covid-19 death in the United States, the country is hurtling toward an appalling milestone: 300,000 deaths out of more than 15 million confirmed cases.

Yes, vaccines are coming, and the first vaccinations may begin next week. But their cumulative effect on the nation’s health will not be felt until well into 2021. If Americans do not change their behavior quickly, experts warn, the weeks and months ahead will be filled with more death and despair, packed hospitals and unemployment lines, and further political polarization and alienation.

“We have to act like everybody we come into contact with has Covid, and we are going to have to make the kind of sacrifices beyond what we were asked to make in March and April,” said Dr. Kavita Patel, a primary care physician in Washington who is a scholar at the Brookings Institution.

Read the full story here.

Tim Fitzsimons

2h ago / 12:38 PM UTC

FDA says it's 'rapidly' working toward approval for Covid vaccine

FDA Commissioners Drs. Stephen M. Hahn and Peter Marks said Friday morning that the regulatory body will "rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization" for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine after the "positive advisory committee meeting outcome."

"The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution," Hahn and Marks said. 

The Associated Press

2h ago / 12:45 PM UTC

Australia abandons Covid vaccine after it produced false positives for HIV

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian researchers say they have abandoned development of a potential coronavirus vaccine because it produced false positive results on HIV tests.

A statement said Friday that the University of Queensland vaccine that was to be manufactured at Australian biopharmaceutical company CSL’s Melbourne headquarters proved safe and produced a “robust response” to the virus during initial trials.

But it said the researchers and the government agreed not to proceed further because of the false positive result of some HIV tests due to a protein contained in the potential vaccine.

It was one of five potential vaccines on which the Australian government had signed contracts with developers.

Australia drops plan to develop its own Covid vaccine after HIV diagnosis concerns

Dec. 11, 202001:10

Joe Murphy

4h ago / 11:35 AM UTC

The U.S. sets new Covid case and death records for the second day in a row

On Thursday, the U.S. reported two records: 229,928 Covid-19 cases and 3,110 deaths, driven by large case counts in California, Texas and Florida as well as record case counts in New York and New Jersey, according to an NBC News tally.

In the past week, the U.S. has averaged 209,684 cases and 2,316 deaths. Four weeks ago, the U.S. averaged and 165,665 cases and 1,329 deaths.

These states and territory set records:

  • Nevada, 50 deaths
  • New Jersey, 9,993 cases
  • New York, 11,995 cases
  • Puerto Rico, 32 deaths
4h ago / 11:24 AM UTC

As Covid-19 relief stalls, ‘Top Chef’ star slams Congress for 'doing nothing'

Dec. 11, 202003:48

Rachel Bluth, Kaiser Health News and Phil Galewitz, Kaiser Health News

5h ago / 10:32 AM UTC

Farmworkers, firefighters and flight attendants jockey for vaccine priority

With front-line health workers and nursing home residents and staff members expected to get the initial doses of Covid-19 vaccines, the thornier question is figuring out who goes next.

The answer will likely depend on where you live.

While an influential federal advisory board is expected to make its recommendations this month, state health departments and governors will make the calls on who gets access to a limited number of vaccines this winter.

As a result, it has been a free-for-all in recent weeks as manufacturers, grocers, bank tellers, dentists and drive-share companies all jostle to get spots near the front of the line.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13-1 this month to give first vaccination priority to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities after one or more Covid-19 vaccines are approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. The advisory committee is expected to provide further details of its list of prioritized recipients before year's end.

Its next recommendations are likely to focus on prioritizing people who keep society functioning, like workers in food and agriculture, public safety and education. Older people and those with chronic diseases are also considered to be high on the list.

Read full story here.

Reuters

4h ago / 11:24 AM UTC

Sanofi and GSK delay Covid-19 vaccine, marking setback for global fight

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said clinical trials of their Covid-19 vaccine showed an insufficient immune response in older people, delaying its launch to late next year and marking a setback in the global fight against the pandemic.

The announcement on Friday, which highlighted the challenges of developing shots at record speed, hinders efforts to develop the multiple options that experts say the world needs to counter a disease that has killed over 1.5 million people.

The news, which came on the same day as Australia axed a domestic vaccine project, is also a blow for many governments that have booked hundreds of millions of doses of the shot, including the European Union, United States and Britain.

The two companies said they planned to start another study next February, hoping to come up with a more effective vaccine by the end of 2021.

The setback affects one of the most established technologies in vaccines — used against the human papillomavirus, hepatitis B and pertussis among other pathogens — which aims to introduce lab-made proteins into the body to prod the immune system into developing a targeted defense against the novel coronavirus.

It cements the lead of more novel approaches used by vaccines from the likes of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which use mRNA genetic technology to trick the body into producing those proteins. Both of those shots were found to be about 95 percent effective in successful large-scale trials.

