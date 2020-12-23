SEE NEW POSTS

First vaccines rolled out to NYC's EMS workers New York City's emergency medical services workers began lining up for Covid-19 vaccinations Wednesday, a significant undertaking for a department that had seen thousands of members become infected with the coronavirus since March. Vaccines produced by the biotechnology company Moderna were being distributed to the training headquarters of the EMS and the FDNY Fire Training Academy, both in Queens, and FDNY headquarters in Brooklyn. Emergency medical technicians and paramedics will be vaccinated over the next several days, officials said, and the FDNY anticipates vaccinating 450 people per day at each location. Firefighters will be vaccinated beginning next week. The FDNY is the largest municipal firefighting department in the U.S., with 4,400 EMS and 11,000 firefighters. The roll out comes as the FDNY announced the death of Evelyn Ford, a 27-year EMS veteran, from Covid-19 and the 12th member of the agency to die after contracting the virus. FDNY is mourning the loss of Emergency Medical Technician Evelyn Ford, 58, who died from COVID-19. Read more: https://t.co/NAOyoIEhkG pic.twitter.com/groidpcrqt — FDNY (@FDNY) December 23, 2020 Share this -







L.A. area hospital sets up 'surge tents' as it copes with dramatic patient influx Confronted with a dramatic influx of Covid-19 patients, a major hospital in Southern California has set up "surge tents" for patients who visit the emergency room but do not have life-threatening conditions. Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, a city in Los Angeles County, is said to be "bursting at the seams," according to a local report. The city of Pasadena shared photos of the tents on Twitter: In response to the rapid rise in hospitalized #COVID19 patients, Huntington Hospital has activated surge tents for care. Tents are used for patients who visit the emergency room but do not have life-threatening conditions. pic.twitter.com/36wuY1kACd — City of Pasadena (@PasadenaGov) December 23, 2020 Share this -







Actor Kirk Cameron hosts another caroling event to protest California stay-at-home order Actor Kirk Cameron held another Christmas caroling event outside of a Thousand Oaks, California, mall to protest the governor's stay-at-home order. The Tuesday night event at The Oaks mall attracted between 75 and 100 mostly maskless people, according to KABC-TV. People of all ages attended, including children and senior citizens. The "Growing Pains" actor, 50, shared videos of the caroling on his Instagram Story showing a large crowd standing close together and singing "The First Noel." The mall said it had asked that the event not be held there and slammed it as "irresponsible." "In regards to the peaceful protest planned for The Oaks this evening, we do not condone this irresponsible — yet constitutionally protected — event. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office," the mall said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday. Cameron confirmed to NBC News that he attended the caroling event and stated that all attendees were encouraged to wear masks. He had no further comment. Click here to read more. Share this -







Pandemic forces company holiday parties to go virtual While most companies are canceling their traditional holiday office celebration this year, a quarter of them planned to keep them, and take the office party digital. Some are going big, with livestreamed music acts, gingerbread house decorating contests, dance competitions and games. Other firms are just having a casual virtual toast. Just over 5 percent of companies say they're still hosting in-person gatherings, according to a survey. Of them, about 1 percent say they won't make any modifications due to COVID-19. Share this -







Families of Covid victims in Italy take government to court ROME — Five hundred families of coronavirus victims are taking legal action against Italy's regional and national governments, whom they deem responsible for a series of omissions, mistakes and delays during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The families say the national government and regional authorities in the hard-hit Lombardy region were unprepared for the crisis as the virus hit and did not take actions that could have prevented a national lockdown and subsequent economic damage, as well as loss of life. Italy became one of the early epicenters of the pandemic, with its health care system pushed to the breaking point. Nearly 70,000 people died from coronavirus in Italy so far, the highest fatality count in Europe. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Weekly jobless claims fall to 803,000 but remain elevated Weekly initial jobless claims fell to 803,000, down from a revised level of 892,000. It's an improvement after two weeks of increases in layoffs, but still represents an increase from early November's recent lows of 711,000. Businesses are grappling with renewed restrictions as coronavirus cases reach new highs, showing just how an economic recovery is predicated on a health recovery. Share this -







Britain is host to another mutant coronavirus variant from South Africa, minister says Already battling one new, possibly more infectious coronavirus variant, the United Kingdom announced Wednesday that it is now host to another perhaps even more transmissible strain of the virus. Dozens of countries have closed their doors to the U.K. and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has effectively canceled Christmas for millions in an attempt to contain the new variant. The government's scientific advisers are almost certain it is more infectious than others in circulation. On Wednesday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a press conference that a second variant — similar to the British strain but first arising in South Africa — had now been detected in two U.K. cases. "Both are contacts of cases that have traveled from South Africa in the past few weeks," Hancock said. "This new variant is highly concerning, because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the U.K." Hancock said Britain was quarantining any contacts of these cases, restricting travel with South Africa, and telling anyone who's been to the country in the past two weeks to quarantine themselves immediately. Share this -







Biden Covid advisory board member says vaccine distribution must be ramped up Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of President-elect Joe Biden's Covid-19 advisory board, said Wednesday that vaccines need to be administered at a significantly faster clip. "We really need to be administering vaccines at rates much higher than we have been," Gounder said in an interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. "We only did a few tens of thousands in the first week. We need to be doing a million a day, if we want to reach 100 million doses in a hundred days." Gounder said the solution is a "massive ramping-up of capacity." She said the advisory board is "doing what we can to plan" the strategy it will put in place when Biden takes the oath of office Jan. 20. But until then, Gounder said, "we are on the sidelines ... watching this unfold, and it's very anxiety-provoking to see what is happening in hospitals right now, to see hospitals full, ICUs full, doctors and nurses are burned out." Share this -







‘Swept under the rug’: Health care workers have died from Covid. How many is unclear. Monica Leigh Newton said she turned on her car’s hazard lights and drove 100 miles an hour to get her mom, Elaine McRae, to the emergency room in Gulfport, Mississippi, where the older woman worked as a nurse on the Covid-19 floor. McRae’s oxygen levels that August evening had dropped to a level that could incur brain damage. Newton’s mother never returned home after testing positive for Covid-19 at the hospital. Seventy-two days later in November, she died at the same hospital where she had treated coronavirus patients. “I was literally watching her deteriorate slowly,” Newton said of her mom, whom she called her best friend and hero. “She was losing everything that I've ever seen in my mom. My mom is the strongest human being in the world and that was just slowly being sucked out of her by this virus.” What bothers Newton is that no one knows exactly how many health care workers, like her mom, have died of the coronavirus — thus quantifying in some way the sacrifices they made and the suffering they experienced from a disease they worked so hard to defeat. As the U.S. Covid-19 death toll continues to mount, the deaths of front-line health care workers remain largely unaccounted for. Doctors, nurses, paramedics and support staff have courageously taken on enormous risk during the pandemic, the most consuming health crisis in more than 100 years, but there is no specific death count for them. These are the same people who have received rounds of applause at the end of their shifts and plaudits from the president and high-ranking members of government and industry. Read the full story here. Share this -





