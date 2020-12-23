SEE NEW POSTS

Zoom lifting 40-minute call limit on Christmas, New Year holidays Zoom announced it will be lifting its 40-minute call limit, allowing for unlimited call lengths on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. "COVID-19 has changed how we live, work, and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn't look the same," the video conferencing service said in a statement. "Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won't get cut short." The announcement comes as the U.S. is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and experts believe upcoming holiday gatherings will lead to a further surge in cases. The CDC has advised Americans to avoid unnecessary travel and to celebrate the holidays only with members of their immediate households. We will be lifting the 40-minute limit for holiday celebrations. ✨ Check out all the details: https://t.co/V0eTl8aIGB #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/0MlZt7BRdW — Zoom (@zoom_us) December 17, 2020







Houston-Oklahoma City game postponed after James Harden breaks NBA Covid rules Tonight's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league's Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/Qn0hXlxCZr — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2020







Trump threw a wrench into Covid relief. What could happen next? President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw a wrench into the massive year-end spending and coronavirus relief bill, leaving the country on edge as the threat of a government shutdown and expiring Covid-19 protections loom over the holiday season. Trump said in a video posted to his Twitter account that the bill passed on Monday contained too many provisions unrelated to the pandemic and complained that the direct payments to Americans were too low. But if Trump doesn't sign the bill, it will likely delay Americans getting any checks, shut the government down and allow some other coronavirus relief programs to expire. No one is quite sure how things will play out. Click here to read the full story.







U.S. hits milestone: 1M people have gotten first dose of Covid vaccine More than 1 million people in the United States have received an initial dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, a milestone achieved 10 days after vaccines were first administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The first approved vaccines in the nation were developed separately by companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and went to health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities. On Sunday, a CDC advisory committee recommended that people ages 75 and older and front-line essential workers be next in line to receive the vaccines. The growing number of vaccinations comes as the Trump administration said it will buy an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, ensuring that every American who wants to be vaccinated can be by June. This comes on top of the 100 million doses already purchased by the U.S. government. "There is currently a limited supply of Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S., but supply will increase in the weeks and months to come," CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement. "The goal is for everyone to be able to easily get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as large enough quantities are available."







'Covid conga line': Republicans in NYC criticized for maskless holiday dance party A group of Republicans in New York City came under fire after a viral video showed maskless partygoers dancing in a conga line at a holiday party in Queens. In the video that was widely circulated on social media, nearly a dozen partygoers — none of whom were wearing a mask — are shown dancing and singing to the Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing," while one man appeared to be holding a flag in support of President Donald Trump. More than 40 people can be seen dancing on the floor or sitting at a nearby table in the dining room. Click here to read the full story.







North Carolina couple die from Covid-19 on same day Doris Knox Pope and Sherwood Lee Pope. Rose and Graham Funeral Home Just a week and a half before Christmas, a North Carolina couple married for 61 years died from Covid-19. Sherwood Lee Pope, 82, a retired maintenance worker, and Doris Knox Pope, 78, a retired furniture upholsterer, of Coats, North Carolina, died on Dec. 14 after being hospitalized for over a week at University of North Carolina Rex Hospital. The couple died side-by-side holding hands, according to an obituary. Shelton Pope, one of the couple's three sons, told NBC News affiliate WRAL that his parents started feeling sick the weekend after Thanksgiving. Sherwood and Doris both had underlying health conditions, the family told WRAL, which made them high-risk cases after contracting the virus. The couple were originally in separate hospital rooms, but when both took a turn for the worse, hospital staff moved them into the same room, the family said. "They agreed to put them in the same room to be beside each other so they could hold hands and just be with each other," Shelton Pope told WRAL. "They were holding hands when they left this world and went to the pearly gates. He left shortly before she did." North Carolina has reported more than 492,000 cases and over 6,400 deaths from Covid-19, according to an NBC News tally.






