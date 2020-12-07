Pelosi references dead in Pearl Harbor, WWII in letter on Covid fight

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to colleagues Monday referred to those killed in the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack and the Americans killed in combat in World War II in calling for unity in the fight against the coronavirus.

Pelosi's letter to colleagues notes the more than 2,400 killed on Dec. 7, 1941, in the Japanese attack, which occurred 79 years ago Monday, and the nearly 300,000 U.S. combat deaths in World War II.

"Today, our country is under a different but deadly assault — this time, from the coronavirus," Pelosi wrote. "Tragically, now, our country is on a path to exceed the number of American deaths recorded during World War II."

She said a bipartisan coronavirus relief package is part of omnibus legislation and that progress is being made. A number of pandemic emergency relief benefits expire this month.

As of Monday night, there have been more than 284,000 Covid-19 deaths in the United States, according to NBC News' count. For most days in December, there have been more than 2,000 deaths reported, with several days with more deaths than those killed in the Pearl Harbor attack, according to that count.