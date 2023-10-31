Israel-Hamas war live updates: Clashes inside Gaza; Netanyahu rejects cease-fire

Freed teen hostage Natalie Raanan returns to Chicago

Natalie Raanan, the teen who was taken hostage by Hamas along with her mother and later released, has now returned to Chicago, Israel’s embassy said.

“Her family members have been anxiously waiting for her return, and today I am sharing their happiness,” Yinam Cohen, Israel’s consul general to the Midwest, said in a statement.

Raanan and her mother, Judith Raanan, were released Oct. 20, but the family believes seven more members are still missing, and another was confirmed to have been killed by Hamas.

“While we’re celebrating Natalie’s return, we remember the 239 hostages, among them babies, children, women, and the elderly, who are still held by Hamas in Gaza,” Cohen said.