Israel-Hamas war live updates: Clashes inside Gaza; Netanyahu rejects cease-fire

What we know
- The Israeli military and Hamas reported clashes deep inside the Gaza Strip as the ground operation pushed deeper into the north of the enclave and rescued a soldier who had been taken captive.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected growing international calls for a cease-fire after a bombing campaign that plunged Gaza into darkness and cut it off from most of the world over the weekend.
- The United Nations agency in Gaza warned that “an immediate humanitarian cease-fire has become a matter of life and death for millions.” More than 1 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where Palestinian health officials say over 8,000 people have been killed. In Israel, 1,400 people were killed Oct. 7 in Hamas' attack and 239 are being held hostage.
- The United States and Ukraine dismissed claims made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said without presenting evidence that Kyiv and its Western allies were behind a riot in Russia's predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan that targeted a plane from Israel.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Ellison Barber, Meagan Fitzgerald, Jay Gray, Hala Gorani, Chantal Da Silva and Alexander Smith are reporting from the region.
Freed teen hostage Natalie Raanan returns to Chicago
Natalie Raanan, the teen who was taken hostage by Hamas along with her mother and later released, has now returned to Chicago, Israel’s embassy said.
“Her family members have been anxiously waiting for her return, and today I am sharing their happiness,” Yinam Cohen, Israel’s consul general to the Midwest, said in a statement.
Raanan and her mother, Judith Raanan, were released Oct. 20, but the family believes seven more members are still missing, and another was confirmed to have been killed by Hamas.
“While we’re celebrating Natalie’s return, we remember the 239 hostages, among them babies, children, women, and the elderly, who are still held by Hamas in Gaza,” Cohen said.
Shattered buildings in devastated Gaza City neighborhood
Flames and smoke rise behind destroyed buildings in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City last night.
