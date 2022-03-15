Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Kyiv under fire; E.U. leaders to visit capital

Russian strikes hit a residential area of Kyiv Tuesday as Moscow's assault increasingly threatened Ukraine's capital. Meanwhile as the war entered its 21st day, both sides were set to renew talks.

Even with the city under fire from the air and fighting raging outside it on the ground, the leaders of three European countries were heading to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of support.

While the West rallied around Kyiv, the United States warned China against offering military or financial aid to Moscow.

"We have communicated very clearly to Beijing that we won't stand by," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome. "We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses."

Those losses and a seemingly stalled military campaign have led to some hope that Russia might be interested in a diplomatic solution.

Further talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators to ease the crisis were expected on Tuesday after discussions via video Monday ended with no new progress announced.

