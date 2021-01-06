SEE NEW POSTS

Michigan Capitol closed while police investigate threat The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing was temporarily closed Thursday morning to lawmakers and staff while police said they were investigating a threat. The nature of the threat was not immediately known. Some state lawmakers shared the alert on Twitter telling them to stay away from the building after a warning was "received early this morning." State police officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Share this -







D.C. National Guard will be around through Biden's inauguration The National Guard in Washington will be placed on a 30-day mobilization, ensuring they will be on the ground through the presidential inauguration and beyond, according to two defense officials. The troops will remain unarmed for the time being and wearing riot gear. One defense official said that there will be about 200 of the troops on the streets this morning and that number may increase throughout the day. Those troops will be at traffic control check points and providing support to Capitol police, including helping them to reinforce the perimeter around the building. Share this -







'I can’t stay': Mick Mulvaney resigns as Trump's envoy to Northern Ireland President Donald Trump’s former acting chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney on Thursday said he has resigned from his post after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol. “I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I would be resigning from that. I just can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mulvaney said in an interview with CNBC. “It’s a nothing thing, it doesn’t affect the outcome, it doesn’t affect the transition, but it’s what I’ve got, and it’s a position I really enjoy doing, but you can’t do it,” he added. Mulvaney said he has spoken with other friends in the administration and expected others to leave in the next day or two. Read the story. Share this -







GOP Rep. Miller invokes Hitler Tuesday at Capitol, stands by comments Newly elected Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., drew condemnation from fellow Republicans and others after saying Adolf Hitler "was right on one thing" during remarks at a rally outside the Capitol on Tuesday. "If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children," Miller said. "This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” Not a great look for a freshmen Congresswoman to be caught on tape at a rally in the Nation’s Capitol saying “Hitler was right.” @Miller_Congress



And for those who want to nitpick what she said, let me just stop you right there—Hitler was right on literally nothing. pic.twitter.com/KXbVT8jTr3 — Margot 👀 McGowan Staebler (@always_margot) January 5, 2021 The state's GOP chairman, Tim Schneider, reacted by calling Miller's remark "wrong and disgusting" and urged her to apologize, according to NBC's Chicago affiliate WMAQ. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Miller's remarks were "unfathomable and disgusting," according to WMAQ. "Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics." Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, meanwhile, tweeted, "I outright condemn this garbage." Miller responded to criticism with a tweeted statement characterizing her remarks as "a denunciation of evil dictators' efforts to re-educate young people." Congresswoman Miller's statement was a denunciation of evil dictators' efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today. — Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) January 6, 2021 Share this -







ANALYSIS: A shadow over democracy, the White House and the Republican Party President Donald Trump's supporters climb on walls at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Stephanie Keith / Reuters WASHINGTON — Before Wednesday, there was no precedent for a president's inciting citizens to storm the Capitol. And it had been more than 150 years, dating to the Civil War, since a large group of lawmakers gave comfort to an insurrection. But all that changed after President Donald Trump invited his die-hards to Washington, filled their heads with lies — that he had been cheated out of the election and that Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the result unilaterally — and pointed a mob of them in the direction of Congress. What ensued was one of the ugliest days for democracy in memory. Read the full article Share this -





