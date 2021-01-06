More than 14 hours after the process began, Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election victory early Thursday morning after a day of rioting and bloodshed by violent Trump supporters at the Capitol left four people and multiple police officers hospitalized.
President Donald Trump early on Thursday committed to "an orderly transition" of power soon after Congress dispensed with objections to the counting of the electoral votes of several battleground states.
In a statement released by the White House, the president again made false claims about the outcome of the election, which came after Twitter suspended his account for 12 hours Wednesday for continuing to push conspiracy theories about widespread voter fraud.
Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president on Jan. 20.
Michigan Capitol closed while police investigate threat
The Michigan State Capitol in Lansing was temporarily closed Thursday morning to lawmakers and staff while police said they were investigating a threat.
The nature of the threat was not immediately known. Some state lawmakers shared the alert on Twitter telling them to stay away from the building after a warning was "received early this morning."
State police officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
D.C. National Guard will be around through Biden's inauguration
The National Guard in Washington will be placed on a 30-day mobilization, ensuring they will be on the ground through the presidential inauguration and beyond, according to two defense officials.
The troops will remain unarmed for the time being and wearing riot gear.
One defense official said that there will be about 200 of the troops on the streets this morning and that number may increase throughout the day. Those troops will be at traffic control check points and providing support to Capitol police, including helping them to reinforce the perimeter around the building.
'I can’t stay': Mick Mulvaney resigns as Trump's envoy to Northern Ireland
President Donald Trump’s former acting chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney on Thursday said he has resigned from his post after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol.
“I called [Secretary of State] Mike Pompeo last night to let him know I would be resigning from that. I just can’t do it. I can’t stay,” Mulvaney said in an interview with CNBC.
“It’s a nothing thing, it doesn’t affect the outcome, it doesn’t affect the transition, but it’s what I’ve got, and it’s a position I really enjoy doing, but you can’t do it,” he added.
Mulvaney said he has spoken with other friends in the administration and expected others to leave in the next day or two.
Bullet holes and shattered glass: Some of the damage inside the Capitol
GOP Rep. Miller invokes Hitler Tuesday at Capitol, stands by comments
Newly elected Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., drew condemnation from fellow Republicans and others after saying Adolf Hitler "was right on one thing" during remarks at a rally outside the Capitol on Tuesday.
"If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children," Miller said. "This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’”
The state's GOP chairman, Tim Schneider, reacted by calling Miller's remark "wrong and disgusting" and urged her to apologize, according to NBC's Chicago affiliate WMAQ.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Miller's remarks were "unfathomable and disgusting," according to WMAQ. "Hitler got nothing right. This reprehensible rhetoric has no place in our politics."
Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, meanwhile, tweeted, "I outright condemn this garbage."
Miller responded to criticism with a tweeted statement characterizing her remarks as "a denunciation of evil dictators' efforts to re-educate young people."
Lawmakers say they plan to investigate how law enforcement handled mob storming Capitol
Lawmakers are vowing an investigation into how law enforcement handled Wednesday’s violent breach at the Capitol, questioning whether a lack of preparedness allowed a mob to occupy and vandalize the building.
U.S. Capitol Police, who are charged with protecting Congress, turned to other law enforcement for help with the mob that overwhelmed the complex and sent lawmakers into hiding. Both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hourslong occupation of the complex before it was cleared Wednesday evening.
Four people died, one of them a woman who was shot and killed inside the Capitol. Three other people died after suffering “medical emergencies” related to the breach, said Robert Contee, chief of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department. Police said 52 people were arrested as of Wednesday night, including 26 on the Capitol grounds. Fourteen police officers were injured, Contee said.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, said the breach “raises grave security concerns,″ adding that her committee will work with House and Senate leaders to review the police response — and its preparedness.
ANALYSIS: A shadow over democracy, the White House and the Republican Party
WASHINGTON — Before Wednesday, there was no precedent for a president's inciting citizens to storm the Capitol. And it had been more than 150 years, dating to the Civil War, since a large group of lawmakers gave comfort to an insurrection.
But all that changed after President Donald Trump invited his die-hards to Washington, filled their heads with lies — that he had been cheated out of the election and that Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the result unilaterally — and pointed a mob of them in the direction of Congress.
What ensued was one of the ugliest days for democracy in memory.
'Let us in!': What happened after Trump told his supporters to swarm the Capitol
Watch unattended protesters inside Capitol building, Senate chamberJan. 6, 202100:30
When rioters descended on the Capitol on Wednesday, they were following directions from President Donald Trump.
"We're going to have to fight much harder," Trump told supporters at a rally near the White House before the assault, adding: "We are going to walk down to the Capitol, and we're going to cheer on our brave senators, congressmen and women, and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you will never take back our country with weakness."
Many in the massive crowd, soaked in the falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the election that Trump has been spewing for months, didn't even wait for the president to finish speaking. They began a march on the Capitol, where they would break through police barricades, rip through the chambers of Congress and vandalize the core symbol of the federal government.
Inside the Trump riots: How an ordinary Congress vote devolved into disarray
The sound started softly, cheers and chants from supporters of President Donald Trump that could be heard from inside the U.S. Capitol, not unusual when large-scale protests are staged on the grounds.
But the noise continued to grow louder, and the chants of protesters outside turned into the shouts of a mob inside, the soundtrack to the most troubling day I've witnessed on Capitol Hill.