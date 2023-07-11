Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and if you want to cook crispy roasted potatoes or bar-style wings in your own kitchen, the retailer is offering discounts on air fryers during the event. Prime Day is a 48-hour sale exclusive to Prime members, and you can also find deals on tech, pet items, home essentials, beauty and more.

To help you make the most of Prime Day 2023 and identify what’s actually worth buying, we compiled some of the best deals on air fryers that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the event.

Best Prime Day air fryer deals

Below, we’re sharing the best air fryerPrime Day deals. All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel — each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 30,883 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of our top picks for highly rated affordable air fryers, this model has a 6-quart capacity and two knobs: one that controls the temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and another to set a cooking time up to 30 minutes. Its upright design and dishwasher-safe basket make for convenient storage and cleanup too, according to Dash.

4.7-star average rating from 33,906 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This model has five preset buttons, a timer function and can heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s compatible with a smartphone app and responds to voice commands, plus its 4-quart dishwasher-safe basket can hold enough food for up to three people, according to Cosori.

4.7-star average rating from 17,027 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Ideal for one or two people, this Ninja mini air fryer can fit up to 1 pound of french fries or two hot pockets in its 2-quart basket. Its compact size takes up less than 9 inches by 11 inches on your countertop, and it has a single dial that cooks food for up to 55 minutes at a consistent 400 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Ninja.

4.7-star average rating from 5,997 reviews on Amazon

In addition to air frying up to 5.5 quarts of food (or 3 pounds of wings) in its nonstick, dishwasher-safe basket, this Ninja appliance can also bake, reheat and rehydrate your food. The temperature settings range from 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and the air fryer comes with a 20-recipe cookbook.

4.7-star average rating from 33,905 reviews on Amazon

This bestselling air fryer works alongside Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control and monitor the unit from your phone or via voice command. In addition to its 10 preset buttons, you can also scan recipes for nutrition facts and get access to over 200 online recipes. Its 5.8-quart basket can cook up to 15 wings or a 5-pound chicken, according to Cosori.

4.7-star average rating from 2,413 reviews on Amazon

The Ninja Foodi has 13 functions: air frying, searing, baking, rapid baking, griddle frying, air roasting, broiling, toasting, dehydrating, reheating, and specific settings for frozen pizza, fresh pizza and bagels. It can fry up to 4 pounds of ingredients at once and its smart thermometer probe reads the internal temperature without guesswork, according to Ninja.

4.3-star average rating from 22,335 reviews on Amazon

Instead of a knob, the Chefman digital air fryer has a programmable touch display so you can choose a mode and set your cooking temperature between 200 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The 5-quart basket is removable and dishwasher-safe, while you can easily wipe down the exterior with a cloth, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 33,906 reviews on Amazon

The Cosori Pro II has 12 touch buttons with preset settings to cook popular foods such as chicken, shrimp, fish, french fries, bacon and vegetables. It also has bake settings and shake reminders. The dishwasher-safe square basket can fit a 5-pound chicken or enough food to serve up to five people, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 8,884 reviews on Amazon

With four cooking presets for popular foods, automatic shake reminders and a temperature range of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit with no preheating necessary, the Chefman TurboFry is designed to get dinner on the table quickly, according to Chefman. The 5-quart square basket is also removable and dishwasher-safe.

4.4-star average rating from 190 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This compact air appliance can air fry, bake, roast and reheat up to 2.1 quarts of food while taking up less than 1-square-foot of space on your countertop. It also weighs less than 5 pounds and has a dishwasher-safe basket so it’s easy to transport and clean, according to Cosori.

Best Prime Day air fryer sales

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day air fryer sales that we think you should know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Prime Day: Best air fryer sales at other retailers

Best Buy: Save up to $50 on air fryers Home Depot: Up to $1,000 off appliances Macy’s: Up to 75% off air fryers

