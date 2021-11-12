Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

New launches from Casper, Allswell and SNOW

Here are new and notable launches from reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Casper recently introduced three new pillows: The Hug Body Pillow, The Hybrid Pillow and The Backrest Pillow. The Hug Body Pillow’s body-length shape is meant to fit between your arms or legs, and it was designed to promote proper alignment for side sleepers, Casper says. Meanwhile, The Backrest Pillow boasts an ergonomic teardrop shape to provide lumbar support, according to the brand, and you can stand it up against your bed’s headboard or the wall, or lie it flat on the bed. Finally, The Hybrid Pillow sports a foam outer layer to help keep its shape, while moldable fiber inside provides a plush feel. It’s available in Standard and King sizes in low- or mid-loft options.

Expanding beyond sleep products for people, Allswell launched pet beds in two styles, both of which are stuffed with micro plush material and feature a removable, machine-washable cover. The beds are also both built with handles on the sides so you can move them around your home, and non-skid bottoms to help them stay in place. The Premium Round Pet Bed is donut-shaped, allowing your furry friend to curl up in the middle of it on faux shag fabric. The Premium Rectangle Curved Bed is designed for medium-sized dogs and offers support through memory foam bolsters, Allswell says.

With blue LED lights built into the brush head, SNOW’s new electric toothbrush gradually whitens teeth as it cleans using sonic technology, says the brand. The toothbrush offers a 2-minute timer with 30 second intervals and four modes: Clean, whiten, polish and sensitive. It comes with a charging base and two LED brush heads.

Allswell is offering 20 percent off sitewide with code THANKFUL through Nov. 23.

is offering 20 percent off sitewide with code THANKFUL through Nov. 23. The OnePlus 9 smartphone is on sale today for $599.

smartphone is on sale today for $599. OOFOS is offering 20 percent off all men’s and women’s styles now through Nov. 30.

is offering 20 percent off all men’s and women’s styles now through Nov. 30. Scandia Home is offering 25 percent off items in its Scandia Down Collection now through Nov. 14 with code GIFT25.

is offering 25 percent off items in its Scandia Down Collection now through Nov. 14 with code GIFT25. SNOW is offering 15 percent off all whitening kits with code EARLYACCESS.

