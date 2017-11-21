In early October, reports surfaced that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein allegedly sexually harassed or assaulted multiple women over decades.

The public condemnation of Weinstein has seemingly emboldened others to come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against celebrities — with studios, networks and major companies responding — in what some have dubbed the “Weinstein ripple effect.”

Here’s a list of high-profile men who have been accused of sexual harassment, assault or both in the wake of the Weinstein scandal:

Harvey Weinstein

Number of accusers: More than 80

Harvey Weinstein speaks at the "Lion" press junket during the 12th Zurich Film Festival on Sept/ 22, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. Alexander Koerner / Getty Images file

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired from the studio he co-founded after a wave of employees and actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, alleged sexual harassment and assault in explosive back-to-back reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Asia Argento, an Italian actress who told The New Yorker she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein in 1997, tweeted a list of names of more than 80 women who had allegedly been sexually harassed, assaulted, raped or molested by Weinstein dating back to the late 1970s. Argento said she compiled the list with help from other Weinstein accusers.

Actress Paz de la Huerta accused the disgraced mogul of raping her in 2010, Vanity Fair reported.

Weinstein has denied all allegations that he engaged in non-consensual sex with women, and no criminal charges have been brought against him. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” Weinstein’s spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, said in a statement.

Ben Affleck

Number of accusers: 2

Ben Affleck arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' "The Accountant" on Oct. 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Gregg DeGuire / WireImage file

Hours after actor Ben Affleck released a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct, Affleck was accused of groping Hilarie Burton, an actress and former host of MTV’s “Total Request Live,” in the early 2000s.

“I was a kid,” Burton, now 35, said on Twitter. In a follow-up post, she included a video showing the uncensored “TRL” cold open in which she says, in apparent reference to Affleck, “He comes over and tweaks my left boob.”

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck said on Twitter.

Makeup artist Annamarie Tendler also accused Affleck of inappropriately grabbing her during a 2014 party. “I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014,” she said on Twitter, further describing the incident in follow-up posts.

Affleck told The Associated Press on Nov. 5 that he is “looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

His spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Roy Price

Number of accusers: 1

Roy Price, Director of Amazon Studios, poses during Amazon's premiere screening of the TV series "Transparent" at the Ace Hotel on September 15, 2014 in downtown Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian / Reuters file

Roy Price, the Amazon Studios chief, resigned from his job after reports surfaced of his alleged sexual misconduct toward an Amazon TV producer, CNBC reported.

“The Man in the High Castle” producer Isa Hackett said she and Price had been promoting the show in 2015 at Comic-Con in San Diego when they wound up in a taxi together with another former Amazon executive, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We take seriously any questions about the conduct of our employees,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We encourage people to raise any concerns and we make it a priority to investigate and address them. Accordingly, we looked closely at this specific concern and addressed it directly with those involved.”

A spokesperson for Price declined to comment to The Hollywood Reporter.

Oliver Stone

Number of accusers: 1

Director Oliver Stone attends the premiere of the film "Snowden" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., Sept. 13. ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

Actress and former Playboy model Carrie Stevens accused writer and director Oliver Stone of groping her at a party during the 1990s in a tweet responding to Stone’s remarks about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“He was really cocky, had this big grin on his face like he was going to get away with something,” Stevens later told The New York Daily News, adding:

Stone has not responded publicly to Stevens’ allegation, but Stone’s initial response to the sexual misconduct accusations against Harvey Weinstein also caused controversy.

“It’s not easy what he’s going through,” Stone said. “I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial. I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system.”

Bob Weinstein

Number of accusers: 1

Miramax co-founder Bob Weinstein appears at a premiere of "Sin City," in Los Angeles on March 28, 2005. Chris Pizzello / AP file

Five days after blasting his brother, Harvey Weinstein, as a “very sick man” and a “world class liar,” Bob Weinstein was accused of making repeated romantic advances to a showrunner and refusing to take no for an answer. It was first reported by Variety.

Amanda Segel, an executive producer of “The Mist,” a Weinstein Co. drama that aired on Spike TV, said Bob Weinstein began harassing her in the summer of 2016 by repeatedly asking her to join him for private dinners.

The harassment allegedly occurred on and off for about three months, until Segel’s lawyer informed Weinstein Co. executives that she would leave the show if Bob Weinstein continued to contact her for personal matters.

“Variety’s story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it,” Bert Fields, Bob Weinstein’s lawyer, said in part, adding: “There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment.”

John Besh

Number of accusers: Multiple

Chef John Besh attends a benefit in New York in 2015. Brad Barket / Invision via AP

Celebrity chef John Besh, a prominent fixture of the New Orleans culinary scene, stepped down from the company he founded after more than two dozen current and former members of the restaurant group alleged they were sexually harassed by various employees, including Besh, while working for the company.

Twenty-five women described a hostile work environment where female employees faced unwanted advances, sexually inappropriate comments and, in some cases, superiors attempting to leverage their authority in return for sex, according to an investigation by NOLA.com and the Times-Picayune. The accusers also said that women who complained about being harassed were punished or ignored.

Besh has been credited with helping to make New Orleans a culinary destination after Hurricane Katrina. He said in a statement that he had a “consensual relationship” with a member of his team two years ago.

“Since then I have been seeking to rebuild my marriage and come to terms with my reckless actions given the profound love I have for my wife, my boys and my Catholic faith,” he said in the statement. “I also regret any harm this may have caused to my second family at the restaurant group, and sincerely apologize to anyone past and present who has worked for me who found my behavior as unacceptable as I do.”

James Toback

Number of accusers: At least 238

James Toback attends the New York premiere of the HBO documentary film "Night Will Fall" on Jan. 15, 2015 in New York City. Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images for HBO

More than 200 additional women contacted The Los Angeles Times in response to its initial investigation, in which 38 women described similar instances of sexual harassment from veteran Hollywood writer and director James Toback.

Toback has written or directed more than a dozen films, including “Tyson,” “The Pick-Up Artist” and “Bugsy,” for which he received an Oscar nomination.

Toback denied the allegations to The Times, saying that he had either never met his accusers or only did “for five minutes and have no recollection” of them. He also claimed it would have been “biologically impossible” for him to engage in the behavior the women described throughout the last 22 years, citing diabetes and a heart condition requiring medication.

Leon Wieseltier

Number of accusers: Multiple

Leon Wieseltier poses for a photograph on June 9, 2013 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Dan Balilty / AP file

The benefactors of a new magazine set to be edited by Leon Wieseltier — a literary critic, former contributing editor for The Atlantic and a former New Republic editor — ended their business relationship with him after sexual harassment allegations surfaced, The New York Times reported. The Atlantic severed its ties with him on Oct. 27.

“For my offenses against some of my colleagues in the past I offer a shaken apology and ask for their forgiveness,” Wieseltier told The Times in an email. “The women with whom I worked are smart and good people. I am ashamed to know that I made any of them feel demeaned and disrespected. I assure them I will not waste this reckoning.”

Terry Richardson

Number of accusers: Multiple

Terry Richardson sits in the front row at New York Fashion Week in 2017. Swan Gallet / REX/Shutterstock via AP

Celebrity photographer Terry Richardson was banned from working with Condé Nast — the publisher of glossy magazines like Vogue, Glamour, GQ and Vanity Fair — after allegations surfaced of sexual misconduct during photo shoots.

“[Richardson] is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature, but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually,” a representative for Richardson said in a statement to E! News.

George H.W. Bush

Number of accusers: 7

Former President George H.W. Bush poses for a photo with the cast of AMC's series TURN on March, 29, 2014 in Houston. Aaron M. Sprecher / Invision for AMC

Seven women from separate incidents have come forward to accuse former President George H.W. Bush of touching them from behind while they posed beside him for photos. Some said he also told them a dirty joke.

Television actress Heather Lind was first to accuse the former president, and said in a now-deleted Instagram post that Bush inappropriately touched her during a 2014 screening of her AMC series, “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” in Houston. Lind appears alongside Bush, who’s seated in a wheelchair, while his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, was also present.

"At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures," Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement. "To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women's rears in what he intended to be a good-natured joke."

New York actress Jordana Grolnick also accused the former president of having inappropriately touched her in 2016. Author Christina Baker Kline said the incident involving Bush occurred in 2014, while Amanda Staples, a Republican candidate for Maine's Senate, said the touching occurred in 2006 and retired journalist Liz Allen said her incident happened in 2004.

A woman named Roslyn Corrigan told TIME that she was 16 in 2003 when Bush touched her from behind during a photo op. McGrath said in response that Bush "does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone harm or distress."

In the latest accusation, a Michigan woman told CNN that Bush grabbed her during a photo-up in April 1992, while he was in office. "We got closer together for a family photo and it was like, 'Holy crap!' It was like a gentle squeeze," the unidentified woman told CNN.

Mark Halperin

Number of accusers: 12

In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, author and producer Mark Halperin appears at the Showtime Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Richard Shotwell / AP

NBC News ended its relationship with senior political analyst Mark Halperin after multiple reports surfaced that he sexually harassed at least a dozen women while serving as political director for ABC News.

“I am profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish I have caused by my past actions,” Halperin said in a statement on Twitter. “I apologize sincerely to the women I mistreated.”

Halperin, a veteran political journalist with multiple book deals and projects, has also seen HBO, Showtime and Penguin Press have ended their associations with him.

Kevin Spacey

Number of accusers: Multiple

Kevin Spacey attends the Build Series to discuss his new play "Clarence Darrow" on May 24, 2017 in New York. Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage via Getty Images file

Broadway veteran Anthony Rapp accused “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey of climbing on top of him in a sexual manner when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26 or 27 at a party in Spacey’s New York apartment.

"I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago," Spacey wrote in a statement on Twitter. "But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos also accused Spacey of inappropriate touching during an encounter at the Old Vic theater in London, where Spacey served as artistic director from 2004 until 2015.

Spacey was later accused by eight people who currently or previously worked on the “House of Cards” set of creating a “toxic” work environment, CNN reported. Among those eight unnamed accusers, some also claimed the actor sexually harassed or assaulted them.

Harry Dreyfuss, an actor and son of Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss, has accused Spacey of groping him in 2008. The younger Dreyfuss claimed in a Buzzfeed article that Spacey put his hand on his thigh and later groped his crotch when Dreyfuss was 18. Spacey "absolutely denies the allegations" from Dreyfuss, his lawyer Bryan Freedman told Buzzfeed.

Heather Unruh, a former television anchor, told reporters that Spacey bought her then 18-year-old son "drink after drink after drink" at a crowded restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in July 2016, and then "stuck his hand inside my son's pants and grabbed his genitals."

NBC News has not verified the allegations. Spacey's attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier, his representatives said in a statement that "Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."

Michael Oreskes

Number of accusers: 8

Former Associated Press Vice President and Senior Managing Editor Mike Oreskes in 2015. Chuck Zoeller / AP file

NPR news chief Michael Oreskes was ousted from his post on Nov. 1 after two women alleged he suddenly kissed them while discussing job prospects when he was The New York Times’ Washington bureau chief in the 1990s.

Since the original allegations were made public, 5 women at NPR have filed a formal harassment complaint against Oreskes, according to the Washington Post, bringing the number of accusers up to eight. The Post reported that the latest allegations occurred during the past three years.

Oreskes, who was placed on leave by NPR after The Post’s report, said he was deeply sorry to the people he hurt.

“My behavior was wrong and inexcusable, and I accept full responsibility,” he said.

Jeremy Piven

Number of accusers: 3

Jeremy Piven attends the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2017. Mike Blake / Reuters

On Twitter, actress and reality television star Ariane Bellamar accused “Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven of groping her once on set, and again at the Playboy Mansion.

Bellamar claims that Piven grabbed her breasts without her consent after cornering her in his trailer on the “Entourage” set. Addressing the actor directly, Bellamar tweeted, “I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror [and] said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made.” It is unclear whether she was referring to the set of the “Entourage” television series or its movie sequel.

Days later, actress Cassidy Freeman said in an Instagram post that Piven of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.

"I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen," Piven said in a statement. "It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."

About a week later, Tiffany Bacon Scourby told People that Piven exposed himself, rubbed his genitals against her and ejaculated on her clothing in October 2003 in New York City. She said she told a longtime friend immediately after the alleged incident and People said the friend corroborated the allegation.

Piven did not immediately return a request for comment about Scourby's allegation.

Dustin Hoffman

Number of accusers: 2

Dustin Hoffman arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, California on Aug. 2, 2017. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP file

Anna Graham Hunter was a 17-year-old production assistant for the 1985 film adaptation of “Death of a Salesman” when actor Dustin Hoffman grabbed her and used sexually explicit language with her, she said in a first-person account published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Playwright Wendy Riss Gatsiounis also said Hoffman sexually harassed her in 1991 and allegedly propositioned her and attempted to persuade her to accompany him to a store in a nearby hotel.

“I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable position,” Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter. “I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Brett Ratner

Number of accusers: 7

Brett Ratner arrives at Wolfgang Puck's in Beverly Hills in 2017. Willy Sanjuan / Invision/AP file

Actresses Olivia Munn, Katharine Towne, Jamie Ray Newman, Natasha Henstridge, Jorina King and model and singer Eri Sasaki all alleged varying accounts of inappropriate behavior from director Brett Ratner, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Munn and Henstridge both told The Times they experienced separate incidents early in their careers in which Ratner masturbated in front of them. Munn said she was delivering food as a favor in 2004 to what she believed was Ratner’s empty trailer, and was frightened to find him inside.

Ratner’s attorney, Martin Singer, staunchly denied each woman’s allegations and claimed Munn’s account was “a complete lie.”

“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer said in a letter to The Times. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

In light of the allegations, Ratner said in a statement that he is choosing to “step away from all Warner Bros.-related activities.”

"I don't want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved," Ratner said in the statement.

More than a week after Ratner released his statement, on Nov. 10, actress Ellen Page accused Ratner of making sexual and homophobic comments to her while she was working with him on the 2006 film "X-Men: The Last Stand." She also alleges that Ratner "outed" her as gay while he was disparaging her.

"I was eighteen years old," Page, who is now 30, wrote in a Facebook post. "He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: 'You should f--- her to make her realize she's gay."

Ed Westwick

Number of accusers: 2

Ed Westwick arrives at the BAFTA Awards Season Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, 2017. Jordan Strauss / AP

Actress Kristina Cohen wrote a Facebook post saying that she and a boyfriend had gone to Ed Westwick's home three years ago.

Cohen said she took a nap in one of the rooms, and that when she woke up, the "Gossip Girl" actor was sexually assaulting her. She said she tried to fight him off, but he was too strong.

"I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me," she wrote.

Westwick responded the following day on social media to deny the allegations: "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape."

The Los Angeles Police Department said Cohen filed a police report, which confirms an investigation but not evidence of a crime. There was no police report filed at the time of the alleged incident, sources said.

Following Cohen's post, former actress Aurélie Wynn shared on Facebook a claim that she was raped by Westwick while taking a nap in July 2014.

Reps for Westwick did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Steven Seagal

Number of accusers: 3

American actor Steven Seagal in Moscow. Mikhail Japaridze / TASS via Getty file

At least three actresses have accused Steven Seagal of sexual harassment. Actress Portia de Rossi tweeted that she once auditioned for the former action star in his office, where he "said how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants."

De Rossi said she ran out and told her agent. She didn't say when the alleged incident occurred.

Actress Rae Dawn Chong told The Hollywood Reporter of a similar story. She said the talent agency that represented her from 1989-90 had her meet Seagal inside of his hotel room at night. She said he exposed himself to her and that after she told her agent what happened, it impacted her career. She later left the agency, she said, "because it was like a pimp situation."

Actress Jenny McCarthy also recounted an audition with Seagal in 1995 for the film "Under Siege 2," telling SiriusXM that she was excited to read for the part when he told her to "relax" on a couch. But he then requested that she pull down her dress, she said, which prompted her to run out to her car. But Seagal followed her, she added, and told her not to tell anyone of their encounter.

Other women have claimed Seagal acted inappropriately or strangely with them, but not specifically of sexual misconduct. Julianna Margulies, who co-starred with Seagal in 1991's "Out for Justice," said on SiriusXM that when she was 23, she was told by a casting director to go to Seagal's hotel room at night.

Margulies said that when she got there, she was alone. Seagal "made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life," the actress said. "And I got out of there unscathed."

Eva LaRue, of "All My Children" and "CSI: Miami," told Deadline that Seagal locked her in her room, pulled back his kimono and unveiled his underwear. She was 22 and waiting for an audition.

Reps for Seagal did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News. His spokesman previously told the Daily Beast that McCarthy's "claim is completely false."

Louis C.K.

Number of accusers: 5

Louis C.K. at Madison Square Garden in 2016. Stephen Lovekin / REX/Shutterstock via AP file

Five women have accused Emmy-winning comedian and actor Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct dating back at least 15 years, The New York Times reported.

In the exposé published in The Times, comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov allege Louis CK in 2002 invited them to his hotel room in Colorado, undressed himself, and masturbated in front of them. Abby Schachner, a comedian who says she called Louis C.K. to invite him to one of her performances in 2003, claims she could hear him masturbating during their phone conversation. Rebecca Corry, a writer and actress, alleges Louis C.K. asked if he could masturbate in front of her while they appeared together on a television pilot in 2005.

In a statement a day after the report, Louis C.K. said "these stories are true," adding that he feels remorseful for his actions.

"I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions. I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position," he said.

Shortly after the report was published, HBO announced that Louis C.K. would no longer be participating in a comedy fundraising special planned for Nov. 18. HBO also said it would be removing the comedian’s past projects from its On Demand services.

A day after The Times published its report, Louis C.K.’s publicist, Lewis Kay, said on Twitter that he dropped the comedian as a client. Netflix also announced that it would not produce a second planned stand-up special after releasing the first, titled “2017,” earlier this year.

FX Networks and FX Productions later ended its relationship with Louis C.K. once he admitted that the allegations were true. FX said in a statement that he would no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation for the four shows he was involved with.

Andrew Kreisberg

Number of accusers: 19

Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg speaks onstage at The Executive Producers' panel discussion during the CW portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Aug. 11, 2016. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Andrew Kreisberg, the executive producer of the CW shows "Arrow," "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and "The Flash," was suspended by Warner Bros. TV Group after allegations by 19 people of sexual harassment and inappropriate contact. Warner Bros. said in a statement it is conducting an internal investigation.

"We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions," the group said.

Variety first reported that 15 women and four men who have worked with the producer said he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact over the years. None of the sources were identified by Variety, which said many of the women are current or former employees and fear retaliation.

Kreisberg, 46, could not immediately be reached by NBC News, but denied the allegations to Variety: "I have made comments on women's appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized. Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek."

Berlanti Productions, which produces Kreisberg's show, said in a statement that it is "aware of some deeply troubling allegations regarding one of our showrunners. We have been encouraging and fully cooperating with the investigation into this by Warner Bros."

Matt Zimmerman

Number of accusers: Multiple

Matt Zimmerman was senior vice president for booking at NBC News and was one of the top bookers of talent and guests for "Today."

“We have recently learned that Matt Zimmerman engaged in inappropriate conduct with more than one woman at NBCU, which violated company policy," the company said in a statement, referring to NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC. "As a result he has been dismissed.”

Zimmerman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sen. Al Franken

Number of accusers: 2

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 4, 2011. Carolyn Kaster / AP, file

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., was accused by a radio news anchor of forcibly kissing and groping her in 2006 when they were overseas as part of a USO show.

Leeann Tweeden, a radio news anchor with KABC in Los Angeles, said Franken insisted on practicing a kiss before going on stage.

"He continued to insist, and I was beginning to get uncomfortable," she wrote in a post on KABC's website.

Tweeden said she reluctantly agreed to rehearse the line leading up to the kiss and that's when Franken, "came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth." "I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn't be so nice about it the next time," she said. "I felt disgusted and violated."

Franken said in a statement, "The first thing I want to do is apologize: to Leeann, to everyone else who was part of that tour, to everyone who has worked for me, to everyone I represent, and to everyone who counts on me to be an ally and supporter and champion of women."

Less than a week later, a second woman said Franken grabbed her rear in 2010 at the Minnesota State Fair.

Lindsay Menz, 33, told CNN in an interview that Franken grabbed her buttocks when they posed for a photo together. The accusation was first reported by CNN.

In a statement to CNN, Franken said he felt "badly," but he did not remember posing for the photo with Menz. "I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't remember taking this picture," Franken told CNN on Sunday. "I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected."

Jeffrey Tambor

Number of accusers: 2

Jeffrey Tambor arrives at the "Transparent" special screening in Los Angeles in April, 2017. Willy Sanjuan / AP

Jeffrey Tambor, who won critical acclaim for his portrayal of a transgender woman in hit TV series ‘Transparent’, was accused on Nov. 16 of sexually harassing a transgender actor on the show.

Trace Lysette alleges the actor made sexual advances and remarks towards her during the making of the award-winning comedy series and claimed that “one time it got physical.”

The allegation comes days after Tambor was reportedly accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant on the show, Van Barnes, who is also transgender.

Tambor denied the allegations saying he has “never been a predator — ever.”

“I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express,” the statement said in part.

Glenn Thrush

Number of accusers: 4

Glenn Thrush, chief White House political correspondent for the The New York Times, works in the briefing room of the White House in Washington on Feb. 24, 2017. Yuri Gripas / Reuters file

Glenn Thrush, one of the most prominent political journalists, was suspended by The New York Times on Nov. 20 after he was reportedly accused of sexual misconduct.

The suspension came after a report was published by news outlet Vox, which detailed an alleged pattern of inappropriate behavior toward women, particularly young female reporters.

Thrush is a MSNBC contributor. A spokesperson for the network said, "We’re awaiting the outcome of the Times’ investigation. He currently has no scheduled appearances.”

Thrush, who is married, apologized in a statement.

“I apologize to any woman who felt uncomfortable in my presence, and for any situation where I behaved inappropriately. Any behavior that makes a woman feel disrespected or uncomfortable is unacceptable,” Thrush said in the statement.

"My recollection of my interactions with Laura differs greatly from hers – the encounter was consensual, brief, and ended by me. She was an editor above me at the time and I did not disparage her to colleagues at POLITICO as she claims. The assertion that I would rate women based on their appearance is also false," Thrush said.

Charlie Rose

Number of accusers: 8

Charlie Rose speaks during the 2015 Winter TCA Tour on Jan. 12, 2016 in Pasadena, California. JB Lacroix / WireImage file

Television host and journalist Charlie Rose was fired by CBS News, PBS and Bloomberg after eight women accused him of sexual harassment and unwanted advances in a Nov. 20 report in The Washington Post.

The allegations against Rose, 75, included groping female colleagues and walking around naked in their presence, The Post reported. All eight women, who alleged incidents that occurred from the late 1990s to 2011, were either employees at the “Charlie Rose” show or hoped to work for it.

Three women spoke to The Post on the record and five women chose to remain anonymous. Two women cited in the report, Kyle Godfrey-Ryan and Megan Creydt, confirmed their accounts to NBC News hours after The Post published its report.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior,” Rose said in a statement to The Post that he later posted on Twitter. “I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

Rose has long hosted his show, which airs on PBS and is filmed at Bloomberg headquarters, and also had been a co-anchor for “CBS This Morning” and a contributing correspondent for “60 Minutes.”

Bloomberg LP said in a statement to NBC News on Monday: "We are deeply disturbed to learn of these allegations and are immediately suspending the show from airing on Bloomberg TV and radio."

"Despite Charlie's important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace," CBS News President David Rhodes said in a statement, in part, announcing Rose's termination Tuesday. "We need to be such a place."

PBS spokeswoman Jennifer Rankin Byrne said in a statement Tuesday: “In light of yesterday’s revelations, PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and cancelled distribution of his programs. PBS expects all the producers we work with to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

Bloomberg TV confirmed it had severed ties with Rose, but had no further comment as of Tuesday afternoon.