Coronavirus updates live: House approves coronavirus aid bill

Here are the latest updates from around the world.
Image: U.S. House Speaker Pelosi delivers statement ahead of House coronavirus economic aid package vote on Capitol Hill in Washington
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives to deliver a statement on a coronavirus economic aid package ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives in Washington on FridayYURI GRIPAS / Reuters

The House of Representatives passed a coronavirus aid package early Saturday that could includes free testing, paid emergency leave and other resources intended to help stem the crisis and stabilize financial markets, hours after President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency.

Public and private institutions across the U.S. have closed or told staff to work from home, as countries across Europe and the Middle East close borders and ban flights in a bid to contain the virus.

The United States as of Friday afternoon had surpassed 2,000 confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus, and the death toll climbed to 41.

Live Blog

Sahil Kapur

1h ago / 11:22 AM UTC

What does coronavirus mean for the 2020 election?

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday.Evan Vucci / AP

Two weeks ago, Bernie Sanders was the Democratic presidential front-runner, the U.S. economy was humming and President Donald Trump had reason to be optimistic about his re-election prospects.

Then the first American died from the coronavirus. The campaign as we knew it would soon be over.

Read the full story here 

Isobel van Hagen

2h ago / 10:46 AM UTC

Washington Monument to close temporarily

The Washington Monument and a drained Reflecting Pool are visible on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall on Friday.Andrew Harnik / AP

The National Park Service temporarily suspended elevator tours in the Washington Monument starting Saturday, citing safety concerns. Visitors can still see the Washington Monument grounds as well as other monuments along the National Mall. A reopening date has not yet been determined.

Eric Baculinao, Salina Lee and Reuters

2h ago / 10:36 AM UTC

China sees imported cases exceed new local infections for first time

The number of new coronavirus cases imported into mainland China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmitted new infections for the first time on Friday, data released by the country's National Health Commission showed on Saturday.

Of mainland China's 11 new reported cases on Friday, seven were imported internationally. Only four of those — all in the virus epicenter of Hubei province — were locally transmitted.

The other seven were all detected in travelers coming into China from overseas, specifically Italy, the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to local authorities.

This new data seems to underscore how China — where the outbreak began — appears to now face a greater threat of infections from outside its borders, as it continues to slow the spread of the virus domestically.

NBC News

2h ago / 10:26 AM UTC

Coronavirus: Already strained hospitals worry about what’s to come

March 13, 202001:43

Alexander Smith and Saphora Smith

3h ago / 9:56 AM UTC

Britain takes different approach to coronavirus outbreak, but why?

A camera filming Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he speaks at a news conference addressing the government's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London on Thursday.Simon Dawson / AFP - Getty Images

The United Kingdom is becoming increasingly isolated in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is one of the only major countries of Western Europe to impose few, if any, restrictions on daily life.

The U.K.'s tactics, which are backed by its top team of epidemiologists and behavioral psychologists, have left many here asking: Why do our experts disagree with those in most other countries?

Read the full article here

NBC News

3h ago / 9:43 AM UTC

Worried shoppers rush to grocery stores over coronavirus concerns

March 13, 202001:25

Isobel van Hagen and Reuters

3h ago / 9:30 AM UTC

All arrivals to New Zealand must self-isolate: PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, according to Reuters.

Ardern said these were “far-reaching and unprecedented” measures to tackle a global pandemic. She also said that all cruise ships will also be told not to come to the country until June 30.

New Zealand has six confirmed cases as of Saturday and has not recorded any deaths.

Also in the region, the Australian government minister who was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection just a week after meeting Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr said Saturday that he was “feeling much better.”

Peter Dutton told Sydney radio station 2GB that his fever had come down but that his throat was still sore. He added that he did not start exhibiting symptoms until March 13. Dutton met people at the White House on March 6.

Eric Baculinao and Reuters

4h ago / 9:12 AM UTC

Manila to impose month-long curfew

The Philippines will impose a month-long curfew in the capital region of Metro Manila which, if implemented fully, would be among the strictest in in Asia.

The nighttime curfew will take effect on March 15 to April 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Manila authorities announced at a news conference Saturday. Some employees, however, will be exempt from the lockdown.

Mayors will issue local ordinances for the temporary closure of malls — some of the largest in the world — and establishments, exempting shops offering essential services like groceries, banks and pharmacies.

This comes as the Philippines reported its sixth death on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tested negative for the virus an official said Friday.

Reuters

4h ago / 9:09 AM UTC

Latin American states take new measures as first cases confirmed

Guatemala will ban arrivals from the United States and Canada starting Monday in order to fight the spread of coronavirus, the country's president, Alejandro Giammattei, said in a televised address Friday. Earlier in the week, the country banned arrivals from European countries, China, Iran, South Korea

Guatemala announced its first case of confirmed coronavirus infection on Friday.

Elsewhere the region, Venezuela confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus Friday prompting neighboring Colombia to close its shared border from Saturday morning.

Colombian President Ivan Duque also said late Friday that the country, which has 16 confirmed cases as of Saturday, would not allow visitors who have been in Europe or Asia from entering the country.

Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru all suspended European flights in the past week.

Phil Helsel

4h ago / 9:17 AM UTC

Apple closing all stores outside China

Apple is closing all its retail stores outside China until March 27 in order to protect workers and help stop the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19, the company announced early Saturday. The company is also committing $15 million to help with the worldwide response to the crisis, CEO Tim Cook said. 

Apple’s stores in China have already re-opened. The company said it learned lessons about best practices and the situation in China, which is where the coronavirus outbreak began.

“One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” Apple said.

"All of our hourly workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations," Apple said.

Phil Helsel

3h ago / 9:18 AM UTC

Montana has first presumptive cases

Four people in Montana have presumptively tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the governor said Friday.

The four people – three men and a woman, in Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow, and Lewis and Clark counties – appear to be the first reported within the state. They were described as being in their 40s and 50s.

Montana’s health department previously said that a Montana resident had tested positive but that the patient got the coronavirus illness COVID-19 out of state and has not yet returned.

Tests are considered presumptively positive until they are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Montana's cases mean that 49 out of 50 states and Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, have reported confirmed or presumptively positive cases, according to an NBC News count of reports. As of Friday, West Virginia's health department has not reported any positive cases, but said tests were pending for five people.

NBC News