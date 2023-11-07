Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza ‘security responsibility’ to be Israel's when conflict ends, Netanyahu says

Israel will have Gaza ‘security responsibility’ for indefinite period, says Netanyahu

Israel is open to "tactical little pauses" for humanitarian aid to be let in to Gaza and hostages to be allowed out, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday.

The Israeli leader also gave the strongest indication yet of what Israel may plan for the Palestinian enclave after the war, now a month old.

“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have that security responsibility,” Netanyahu told ABC News, when asked about who would govern Gaza if Hamas is removed.