Israel-Hamas war live updates: Gaza ‘security responsibility’ to be Israel's when conflict ends, Netanyahu says

What we know
- It has been a month since Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel in a surprise attack that killed 1,400 people and has left 240 still held hostage in the Gaza Strip. More than 1.5 million people have been displaced in Gaza, and health officials there say more than 10,000 have been killed as Israel bombards the Palestinian enclave from the air and assaults it on the ground.
- Israel will have "overall security responsibility" for Gaza for "an indefinite period" after this war with Hamas ends, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said. His comments shed some light on what Israel may plan for the Palestinian enclave after the fighting, as its troops split Gaza in two and prepare for what could be a bloody battle in its main city.
- Netanyahu has dismissed growing calls for a cease-fire but said his country was open to "little pauses" in the fighting. The U.S. is pushing Israel on the subject but is struggling to exert influence on its close ally
- With no pause to allow civilians to flee and more humanitarian aid to be brought in, global outrage is mounting over the toll of the Israeli military's aerial bombardment and ground assault.
- NBC News’ Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Erin McLaughlin, Josh Lederman, Matt Bradley, Hala Gorani, Jay Gray and Chantal Da Silva are reporting from the region.
Israel will have Gaza ‘security responsibility’ for indefinite period, says Netanyahu
Israel is open to "tactical little pauses" for humanitarian aid to be let in to Gaza and hostages to be allowed out, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday.
The Israeli leader also gave the strongest indication yet of what Israel may plan for the Palestinian enclave after the war, now a month old.
“I think Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have that security responsibility,” Netanyahu told ABC News, when asked about who would govern Gaza if Hamas is removed.
Indonesia group denies hospital used by Hamas network
JAKARTA, Indonesia — The operator of the Indonesia hospital in Gaza denied an accusation by the Israeli military that its facility has been used by Hamas to launch an attack.
The comments yesterday were in response to the Israeli military’s accusation that Hamas uses hospitals, including Gaza’s main hospital Al Shifa, the Qatari-funded Sheikh Hamad Hospital and a hospital built by groups from Indonesia, as cover to shield its underground operations.
“We built this hospital to help others, according to the needs of the Gazans,” said Sarbini Abdul Murad, the chairman of MER-C, a voluntary group operating the Indonesia hospital.
“Israel’s accusation is a precondition so that they can attack the Indonesian hospital in Gaza,” he told a news conference in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.
Israeli flares light up Gaza City refugee camp
Illumination flares fired by Israeli forces light up the night sky over the Al-Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip last night.
Massachusetts family trapped in Gaza returns safely to the U.S.
A Massachusetts family that spent weeks trapped in war-torn Gaza is back in the United States.
Abood Okal, Wafaa Abuzayda and their 1-year-old son, Yousef, arrived in Boston on Monday and are now safely back in their home in Medway, according to a statement from the family.
“The Okal Family continues to be incredibly thankful for their family and friends around the world who spoke up on their behalf, the Medway community, the media for sharing their plight and the plight of the hundreds of other Americans trapped in Gaza, their elected officials who fought hard for their return, and the State Department for providing them with safe departure,” the statement read.
The couple and their baby had spent weeks waiting to cross through the Rafah border into Egypt.
