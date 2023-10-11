Israel news live updates: Scale of atrocities emerges as Gaza bombardment goes on

Israeli tanks form a column in upper Galilee, northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on Wednesday.

450 targets in Gaza struck in the last 24 hours by Israel

Israeli fighter jets have struck 450 targets in Gaza in the last 24 hours, its defense forces said.

More than 200 targets were hit in the northern Gaza neighborhood of Al-Furqan alone, which the IDF said was being used by Hamas as "a terror hub."

Earlier, IDF said it hit dozens of targets in Daraj Tuffah and Beit Hanoun areas of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF says it's only targeting military compounds and "terror infrastructure" used by Hamas, but the United Nations said Tuesday residential structures have been hit in the densely populated enclave, resulting in civilian causalities.