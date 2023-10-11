Israel news live updates: Scale of atrocities emerges as Gaza bombardment goes on

What we know
- At least 1,200 Israelis — including more than 150 soldiers — have been killed and more than 2,700 injured, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.
- At least 950 people in Gaza have been killed and 5,000 injured, according to the Gaza's health ministry.
- Israeli fighter jets have struck 450 targets in northern Gaza in 24 hours, in a neighborhood Israel's armed forces said was a terrorist hub.
- President Joe Biden condemned Hamas' attacks as "unadulterated evil," pledging continued support to Israel.
- Fears for dozens of hostages captured by Hamas were growing.
- Israel's ground forces are gathering near Gaza and some 300,000 army reservists have been called up.
- An IDF spokesman said that "fighting will intensify" and warned that scenes coming out of Gaza would be "difficult to understand and cope with."
- NBC News’ Lester Holt, Richard Engel, Raf Sanchez, Kelly Cobiella, Matt Bradley, Ellison Barber, Chantal Da Silva and Josh Lederman are reporting from the region.
Tanks line up along Israeli border with Lebanon
Israeli tanks form a column in upper Galilee, northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on Wednesday.
450 targets in Gaza struck in the last 24 hours by Israel
Israeli fighter jets have struck 450 targets in Gaza in the last 24 hours, its defense forces said.
More than 200 targets were hit in the northern Gaza neighborhood of Al-Furqan alone, which the IDF said was being used by Hamas as "a terror hub."
Earlier, IDF said it hit dozens of targets in Daraj Tuffah and Beit Hanoun areas of the Gaza Strip.
The IDF says it's only targeting military compounds and "terror infrastructure" used by Hamas, but the United Nations said Tuesday residential structures have been hit in the densely populated enclave, resulting in civilian causalities.
Pence : Biden should be ready to mobilize Special Forces to help rescue U.S. hostages
Former Vice President Mike Pence called on President Joe Biden to demand Hamas immediately release hostages and be prepared to mobilize U.S. Special Forces to work with the IDF to rescue kidnapped Americans.
Death toll in Gaza climbs to 950
Gaza's health ministry said Wednesday 950 people have been killed since the Hamas incursion into Israel and consequent retaliatory air strikes of the Gaza Strip by Israel.
It said 5,000 others were injured as the enclave, home to more than 2 million people, is struggling to handle mass casualties amid a full blockade by Israel.
Children receive aid in Khan Younis, Gaza, after Israeli strikes
A wounded Palestinian boy sits in an ambulance after air strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.
Israeli military warns 'fighting will intensify' and Gaza scenes will be 'more difficult'
Fighting is set to intensify inside the Gaza Strip, creating scenes that will be difficult to understand and cope with, the Israeli military has said.
In a daily update, spokesman Jonathan Conricus said in a broadcast on X early Wednesday that he hoped international support for Israel would continue, ahead of an expected ground offensive into Gaza Strip, which is run by Hamas.
"We hope that remains that way even when the fighting will intensify and the scenes coming out of the Gaza Strip will be more difficult to understand and cope with," he said.