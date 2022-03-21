Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Kyiv refuses demands to surrender Mariupol

Ukraine refused Russian demands to surrender Mariupol Monday, with the besieged port city the focal point of a war that has reached a brutal stalemate but kept fueling a devastating humanitarian crisis.

Kyiv rejected the demand to give up the city by 5 a.m. local time (11 p.m. ET), after Moscow promised to allow civilians trapped in the bombardment without water, heat or medicine to escape if its defenders laid down their arms.

Seizing control of the strategic city would represent a significant and rare victory for Russian forces, with their advance seemingly ground to a halt elsewhere and their campaign shifting to intensifying aerial bombardment of Ukraine’s cities. The assault has forced more than 10 million people to flee their homes for refuge both within and outside the country's borders, according to the United Nations, and led to growing accusations of war crimes from leaders in Kyiv and across the West.

President Joe Biden will head to Europe this week as the United States and its allies seek to bolster Ukraine and punish the Kremlin for its invasion. The trip will include a visit to Poland, a NATO ally neighboring Ukraine, the White House announced late Sunday.

See full coverage here.