Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in Michigan in a setback for Bernie Sanders, NBC News projects.
Biden also won in Mississippi and Missouri, according to NBC News — with results in three other states still to come. More than 350 delegates are at stake Tuesday — the fourth largest day on the primary calendar for the Democratic candidates.
Get the latest race results and delegate totals
In the week since Super Tuesday, the Democratic field has winnowed to two main candidates, Sanders and Biden, and the hunt for delegates has intensified. Michigan represents more than a third of the total available to Democrats on Tuesday with 125.
Download the NBC News app for full coverage and alerts on the latest news.
Live Blog
Leaders of Democrats' two biggest super PACs call race for Joe Biden
Two of the biggest super PACs in the Democratic Party, which have remained neutral in the primary so far, effectively called the race for Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders after the former vice president won Michigan's primary.
"The math is now clear. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee for President," tweeted Guy Cecil, the chairman of Priorities USA, which spent almost $200 million in the 2016 presidential election.
Cecil added that his group, which was founded to help former President Barack Obama's re-election in 2012, would "do everything we can to help (Biden) defeat Donald Trump in November."
Bradley Beychok, the head of American Bridge, another large Democratic super PAC that focuses on opposition research, seconded the sentiment.
NBC News Exit Poll: More Biden voters than Sanders voters today say they will support party nominee
Throughout the primary season, more than 8 in 10 Democratic primary voters have said they will vote for their party’s eventual nominee in November, according to an NBC News Exit Poll.
There has been a small gap between supporters of Biden and Sanders in this commitment, though, and that gap has widened slightly among primary voters today, according to the exit poll.
In primaries held before today, 87 percent of Biden voters and 83 percent of Sanders voters said they would back the party’s eventual nominee in the general election. Among those who participated in today’s primaries, that commitment stands at 91 percent among Biden voters and 81 percent among Sanders voters.
Washington voters show resilience amid coronavirus outbreakMarch 11, 202003:31
Klobuchar cheers Biden's 'M state streak'
Young voters in Michigan face hours-long line, same day voter registration to blame
Videos and photos circulating online Tuesday night show long lines wrapping down hallways and staircases in various polling locations as young voters waited for hours to cast their ballots in Michigan cities like Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor and East Lansing.
Colin Sherrod, 21, a college student at Michigan State University, waited over more than two hours to cast his ballot for Bernie Sanders. He registered on Tuesday and believes that’s one of the reasons why the voting lines seem excessively long.
"I think the main issue was because so many people tried to register on the same day. I’ve heard that wait time grew to four hours after I left," he told NBC News.
Officials in Ann Arbor also blamed same-day registered for the long lines.
"Ann Arbor has no waiting for people who are registered. Same-day voter registration, and everyone who isn’t registered, have been coming to the Clerk's Office,” City Clerk Jacqueline Beaudry said. "We have registered to close 1,000 people. This is the first time we have implemented this."
Michigan State University College Democrats told NBC News that polling stations were ill-prepared to deal with the amount of students that turned up to vote and information about how to register wasn’t communicated well.
"Student groups on campus are trying to keep voters in line by having food and drinks at the polls to keep people spirits up and make sure they vote," the group said in a statement.
NBC News Exit Poll: Union voters in Michigan and Missouri favor Biden
Biden held a clear advantage among union voters in two key contests tonight. In Michigan, where 3 in 10 voters live in union households, he won 54 percent of voters while Sanders won 42 percent, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. In Missouri, where 1 in 4 primary voters were union affiliated, Biden held a 60 percent to 35 percent edge.
NBC News Exit Poll: Support from key groups fueled Biden’s Michigan victory
A repeat performance of Bernie Sanders' surprise 2016 victory in Michigan was not on the cards for 2020.
The NBC News Exit Poll shows that Joe Biden won the state tonight with two-thirds of the vote from black voters, voters 45 or older, moderates and conservatives, and voters who made up their minds this month.
Biden was also the clear favorite of voters looking for someone who can unite the country (82 percent) and voters whose top priority is beating Trump (61 percent).
Biden wins Michigan Democratic primary, NBC News projects
Biden wins the Michigan Democratic primary over Sanders, NBC News projects.
With 125 delegates up for grabs, Michigan offers the biggest pledged delegate prize of the six states holding Democratic contests on Tuesday night.
With more than half of the vote counted, Biden led Sanders 53 percent to 41 percent.
As of 9:05 p.m. ET, NBC News projected that Biden will be awarded 38 pledged delegates from the state and Sanders will be awarded 33.
The NBC News exit poll from Michigan shows that Biden won the state with two-thirds of black voters, two-thirds of voters age 45 or over, 63 percent of moderates and conservatives, and 63 percent of voters who made up their minds this month.
Biden was also the clear favorite of voters looking for someone who can unite the country (82 percent) and voters whose top priority is beating Donald Trump (61 percent).
Massive swing in large Michigan county from 2016 to 2020 could spell bad news for Sanders
Michigan results are trickling in as the final polls closed, and results in one large county show a huge swing from 2016 to 2020.
In Kalamazoo County — home of Western Michigan University and one of the state's 10 largest counties — Sanders is currently up by less than a point over Biden.
In 2016, when Sanders narrowly won the state, the Vermont senator won that county by nearly 23 points.
As is, Biden holds a nearly 10 point lead in the state with 32 percent of precincts reporting.
NBC News Exit Poll: Broad support underpins Biden’s Missouri victory
NBC News projected that Biden is the Democratic primary winner in Missouri, a state where the prior two Democratic primaries were decided by the thinnest of margins.
The NBC News Exit Poll shows that Biden’s support was broad-based, with especially strong backing among black voters and voters 45 or older. Biden was also the clear favorite of voters looking for someone who can unite the country and voters whose top priority is beating Donald Trump.
The race was fairly tight among the one quarter of Missouri primary voters who made up their minds in the last few days.
Sanders actually eked out a 51 percent to 45 percent edge among these voters, but Biden received a much larger cushion among those who came to a decision earlier this month, basically after the South Carolina and Super Tuesday results came in. Biden won this group by a 70 percent to 26 percent margin.
Biden wins Missouri Democratic primary, NBC News projects
Biden wins the the Democratic primary in Missouri over Sanders, NBC News projects.
Both Biden and Sanders, however, will reach the necessary threshold to be awarded pledged delegates, NBC News projects.
NBC News projects Joe Biden will win Missouri primaryMarch 11, 202000:36
Biden will be awarded 22 pledged delegates and Sanders will be awarded 15, as of 8:20 p.m. ET, according to NBC News.
There are 68 pledged delegates at stake in Missouri.