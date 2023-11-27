Cyber Monday is officially here and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories, including tech, beauty, home, kitchen, and subscription services.

We compiled the best deals on fitness products that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days. We also compiled a list of Black Friday bestsellers, so you can see what other Select readers are shopping for during the sale event.

SKIP AHEAD Best Cyber Monday fitness deals

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.3-star average rating from 78,872 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Block out the background noise and tune into your workout with these Beats Studio earbuds. They use active noise-canceling technology to minimize distracting sound and the battery life lasts for up to 24 hours when combined with the included charging case, according to the brand. They come with three ear tip sizes, and they’re IPX4-rated water-resistant to withstand sweat, according to Beats.

4.4-star average rating from 17,816 reviews at Girlfriend Collective

Lowest price ever

Girlfriend Collective’s sitewide 35% off sale includes the brand’s bestselling compression leggings, which won an NBC Select Wellness Award for best training leggings. Each pair is made from 25 recycled water bottles with spandex for added stretch, according to the brand. Shari Uyehara, manager of editorial operations, likes that they’re sculpting without being too restricting, in addition to the high waist band that doesn’t bend over, she says. You can buy them in three lengths and ten colors.

4.1-star average rating from 1,528 reviews at Alo

Alo’s Warrior Mat, which won a Wellness Award for best yoga mat, is currently on sale for 20% off. Our editors love the thick,sturdy construction that still feels soft, cushioned and absorbent, so it stays dry and comfortable during your workout. “This is the best yoga mat I’ve ever used,” says associate updates editor Zoe Malin, who tried it during daily workouts and weekly hot yoga classes.

These sneakers are best for runners with neutral arches and those who overpronate, according to the brand. We’ve featured Asics sneakers before, including in our guide to the best men’s running shoes. These are made with recycled materials and have an external heel counter (a portion at the back end of the shoe near the heel) that keeps the foot stable and provides support, according to Asics.

4.6-star average rating from 9,688 reviews at Hydrow

Lowest price ever

One of the best rowing machines of 2023, the Hydrow is a high-tech rower with an HD screen that displays on-the-water workouts led by athletes and Olympians. It’s Bluetooth-enabled so you can sync it to your fitness tracker; plus it uses an electromagnetic drag mechanism to mimic the feeling of rowing on water, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 2,475 reviews At Bala

Bala Bangles are one of our favorite ways to maximize your workouts because you can wear them on your wrists and ankles during a range of activities, including walking, yoga, core training, pilates and more. The weighted steel is wrapped in silicone for comfort and the elastic hook-and-loop closures let you adjust the size as needed. Use code PLAYDAY30 to get 30% off on Bala’s website.

4.7-star average rating from 305,751 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This is one of the best smart scales of 2023; it connects with all the major fitness apps using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi and measures 13 different body metrics, including BMI, skeletal muscle mass, protein and metabolic age. You can monitor these metrics when you download the Renpho Health App on your smartphone.

4.4-star average rating from 31,660 reviews on Amazon

This mini stepper helps maximize your at-home workouts, even if you have minimal space to spare. The smooth hydraulic system lets you get in steps while watching TV or standing at your desk. It has removable resistance bands so you can work your arms, shoulders and chest, too.

4.5 stars from 638 reviews on Amazon

This walking pad is the perfect companion for working from home. It has wheels on the bottom so you can move it around your space and store it away as needed. Plus, it has a large five-layer running belt with shock absorption that can run up to 4 miles per hour, according to the brand.

3.8-star average rating from 5,444 reviews on Lululemon

These Lululemon Align joggers are made from the brand’s popular Nulu fabric, which has a lightweight, soft feel. This particular pair is loose around the legs but tapers at the ankles, and they have a stretchy, high-rise waistband. They also have three pockets: two in the front with an interior card sleeve and a hidden pocket in the waistband.

4.6-star average rating from 13,156 reviews at Owala

Lowest price ever

I’ve tried dozens of water bottle brands, but the Owala FreeSip is my go-to because it has a two-in-one mouthpiece that lets you drink through the straw or through its wider opening. It’s also leakproof and keeps my water cold for hours. It’s available in various sizes and up to 15 colors depending on which size you choose.

4.4-star average rating from 13,304 reviews on Amazon

This isn’t your average jump rope. Its handle contains a digital LCD screen that automatically counts your jumps and calculates how many calories you’ve burned. The ball-bearing mechanism and nonslip handles also make for smooth, comfortable jumping, according to the brand. You can buy it in blue, white, orange or pink.

4.6-star average rating from 812 reviews on Amazon

Rollga makes some of the best foam rollers due to their deep groves and rounded edges, which provide more intensity when rolling out tight muscles after a workout. This one is made from dense foam that’s durable enough to support up to 2,000 pounds, but weighs only 11 ounces, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 11 reviews on Spanx

Another Wellness Award winner in the best fitness apparel category, these Spanx Soft & Smooth leggings are made from a smooth compression fabric with a high-rise waistband, so they’re designed to stay put while you move, according to the brand. They’re available in three colors (dark green, navy and black) in sizes XS-3X.

4.2-star average rating from 496 reviews at Peloton

Lowest price ever

This AI-powered camera connects to your TV so you can monitor your workout, track active muscle groups and follow along to the brand’s guided workouts from the comfort of your own home, according to Peloton. It can also count your reps and has in-workout metrics like heart rate, calories burned, and more; plus, it lets you see yourself on the screen next to the instructors as you work through your routine, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 5,526 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

The Theragun Prime is a personal massager to help soothe neck, back, leg or shoulder pain, according to the brand. The triangle-shaped handle enables various gripping positions, so you can use the percussive technology to massage hard-to-reach spots after a workout. It also comes with four attachments and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 120 minutes, according to Therabody.

4.7-star average rating from 382 reviews at Best Buy

Lowest price ever

This Giftable Tech award winner — for the best smartwatch for Android users — has a stylish and sophisticated interface. Its large display lets you text, control your music, and receive calls. It also tracks your heart rate zones, monitors your sleep habits and recognizes over 90 activities to provide insights on duration, distance and calories burned, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 16,722 reviews on Amazon

Select staff use and love Adidas duffel bags for hauling clothes and fitness equipment to the gym. This small Diablo duffel measures 18.5 by 10 inches, so it’s designed to fit in most gym lockers. It’s made from 100% recycled polyester, and its adjustable shoulder strap and padded handles make for easy portability.

4.9-star average rating from 290 reviews at Heat Healer

This infrared blanket aims to mimic the effects of a sauna, including faster muscle rejuvenation, deeper relaxation and increased sweating, according to the brand. In addition to its infrared heating elements, it also has built-in jade and tourmaline stones and a waterproof, nontoxic fabric that traps the heat in.

4.7-star average rating from 23,712 reviews at Peloton

Lowest price ever

Peloton’s original exercise bike, which lets you take online cycling classes from the courtesy of your home, is currently on sale for $350 off. Its 4-by-2-foot size has a smaller footprint than your average yoga mat, but its immersive touchscreen gives you a front-row seat to online cycling classes, according to the brand. It can also track metrics like heart rate and cadence, according to Peloton.

4.9-star average rating from 14,585 reviews on Girlfriend Collective

Lowest price ever

This workout bra is designed for medium-impact activities due to its four-way stretch fabric (with UPF 45+ protection) and its built-in support band, according to the brand. It’s another one of our Select Wellness Award winners for the best low-impact sports bra because you can wear it as either a bra or a crop top. “The compressive design holds you in really well,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez.

4.7-star average rating from 15,867 reviews on Amazon

Our budget pick for the best yoga mats, Gaiam makes nontoxic mats that are thick and nonslip, yet lightweight. This one has a reversible design, so you can simply flip it over to change up the look. The brand has over 30 pattern combinations to choose from.

Best Cyber Monday fitness sales in 2023

Here are the best Cyber Monday fitness sales that we think you’ll want to know about.

Peloton : Up to $700 off

: Up to $700 off Hydrow : Up to $500 off

: Up to $500 off Girlfriend Collective : Up to 60% off sitewide

Up to 60% off sitewide Alo : 30% off sitewide

: 30% off sitewide Adidas : Up to 70% off

: Up to 70% off Lululemon: Up to 70% off

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is a freelance writer for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for two years. To round up the best Cyber Monday fitness deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.