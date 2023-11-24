Black Friday is officially here and retailers are offering discounts on products under $15. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on gifts, tech and fitness products.

We compiled the best deals on products under $15 that we think you’ll want to shop. We’ll continue updating with new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

SKIP AHEAD Best Black Friday deals under $15 for 2023 | Best Black Friday under-$15 sales

***** FEATURED LINK: BF/CM PILLAR OR BREAKOUT *****

Best Black Friday deals under $15 for 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including NBC Select 2023 Wellness Award and Pet Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.9-star average rating from 1,888 reviews at Fly By Jing

An affordable holiday gift and one of the best AAPI-owned food brands to shop online, Fly By Jing makes chili sauces that you can put on almost anything, including pizza, ramen, dumplings and even ice cream. The brand has plenty of flavors to choose from, but they’re all crafted in small batches without GMOs or artificial preservatives, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 121,240 reviews on Amazon

These resistance bands won an NBC Select 2023 Wellness award in the fitness equipment category. Made from natural rubber, they come in a set of five resistance levels and include a storage pouch. We love them because they’re stretchy and suitable for both leg and arm workouts.

4.7-star average rating from 38,515 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This universal cell phone stand is one of our favorite gifts because it fits most smartphones between 4 and 8 inches wide. It’s made out of lightweight but durable aluminum alloy that swivels to help you find the ideal viewing angle, and it has a cutout to fit a cord while charging.

4.7-star average rating from 20,792 reviews on Amazon

Neutrogena is one of the best moisturizer brands for dry skin, and this gel-based cream contains hyaluronic acid for full-body hydration. It’s also hypoallergenic and free from fragrances and oils, so it’s suitable for sensitive skin, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 58,251 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

An NBC Select Pet Award winner for 2023, this grooming brush uses its stainless steel teeth to detangle fur, reduce shedding and prevent pets’ hair from matting. You can use it on both cats and dogs, and its curved blades are made to groom fur safely and without pain, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 4,392 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Anker is one of our favorite brands for chargers and tech gifts, and this car charger is currently on sale for its lowest price ever. When plugged into your car’s auxiliary power outlet, it offers twin USB-C ports to quickly charge compatible phones, tablets and other devices, Anker says.

4.2-star average rating from 55,104 reviews on Amazon

This Mr. Coffee mug warmer might just be the perfect holiday gift for the person who loves hot beverages. Its coaster-like design uses 17 watts of power to keep a mug of tea, coffee or hot cocoa warmer for longer. It’s also portable and has a long power cord for convenience.

4.8-star average rating from 147 reviews on Amazon

One of our staff’s favorite brands, Rifle Paper Co. is known for its patterned decor and accessories. This 2024 desk calendar comes in two patterns. You’ll be ready for the new year with the 12 monthly pages, which are spiral-bound and printed in full color.

4.6-star average rating from 29,692 reviews on Amazon

This head massager is one of the best stocking stuffers because its 20 flexible prongs make it easy for anyone to massage their head, neck and shoulders with a single hand. It’s made from metal for durability, but it has rounded beads on the end to prevent the prongs from scratching you, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 67,623 reviews on Amazon

I use these Kasa smart plugs to automate my outdoor lights, turn off my electronics from anywhere using my phone and switch on my Christmas tree using my voice. They’re Alexa-compatible and don’t require a hub, which is why they’re some of the best smart plugs of 2023.

5-star average rating from 3 reviews at Verloop

Verloop is one of the best AAPI-owned businesses to support in 2023, and by using code HOLIDAY, you can get 30% off this knit pouch (or anything else on the site). Its zippered closure and 6-by-8-inch size make it great for art supplies, electronics, makeup and more. Get it in your choice of four striped color combinations.

***** FEATURED LINK: BF/CM PILLAR OR BREAKOUT *****

Best Black Friday under-$15 sales 2023

Here are the best Black Friday sales under $15 that we think you’ll want to know about.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is a freelance writer for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for two years. To round up the best Black Friday fitness deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.