Cyber Monday is officially here and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories including tech, beauty, home, kitchen and fitness.

We compiled the best deals on products under $15 that we think you’ll want to shop. We’ll continue updating with new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

SKIP AHEAD Best Cyber Monday deals under $15 for 2023 | Best Cyber Monday under-$15 sales

Best Cyber Monday deals under $15 for 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including NBC Select 2023 Wellness Award and Pet Award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 4,655 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of our go-to eco-friendly storage solutions, Stasher reusable bags are made from food-grade silicone, which can withstand the microwave and dishwasher. They also have a pinch-to-close seal, which prevents leaks in your lunchbox and keeps your leftovers fresher for longer in the fridge, according to the brand. On Amazon, this sandwich-sized bag is on sale for its lowest price ever.

4.5-star average rating from 121,240 reviews on Amazon

These resistance bands won an NBC Select 2023 Wellness award in the fitness equipment category. Made from natural rubber, they come in a set of five resistance levels and include a storage pouch. We love them because they’re stretchy and suitable for both leg and arm workouts.

4.4-star average rating from 5,544 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Another find from one of our favorite Latinx-owned, female-founded beauty brands, this hair clip is equal parts stylish and functional. It’s made from metal, so it’s durable and holds hair more securely than plastic claw clips, according to the brand. On Amazon, it’s on sale for its lowest price ever in your choice of gold or black.

4.8 star-average rating from 110,838 reviews on Amazon

This bestselling straw is built with a microfiltration membrane that can remove 99.999% of the bacteria and parasites that may be in your water source, according to the brand. And with every purchase, a child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year.

4.0-star average rating from 74 reviews at Parachute

One of our favorite pairs of supportive, cozy slippers, these Parachute booties are currently on sale for under $15 in all three color options. They’re made from long-staple cotton and have rubber outsoles to prevent slipping. “These are by far the most comfortable slippers I own. I love that they’re warm, provide some ankle support and easy to slip on and off.” says updates editor Mili Godio.

4.6-star average rating from 60,254 reviews on Amazon

This essence — the step that comes after cleansing in Korean skin care routines — is recommended by dermatologists, since it hydrates skin and lends it a dewy sheen. It contains a blend of hyaluronic acid, panthenol and allantoin, which can soothe irritation and help skin better retain moisture, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 3,607 reviews on Amazon

These Starface Hydro-Stars are some of the best pimple patches to heal breakouts. They’re made of 100% hydrocolloid, which absorbs moisture, reduces inflammation and shrinks blemishes, according to the brand. Thanks to their yellow color and star shape, our team likes that they add a fun element to any breakout-healing journey.

4.7-star average rating from 20,792 reviews on Amazon

Neutrogena is one of the best moisturizer brands for dry skin, and this gel-based cream contains hyaluronic acid for full-body hydration. It’s also hypoallergenic and free from fragrances and oils, so it’s suitable for sensitive skin, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 58,251 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

An NBC Select Pet Award winner for 2023, this grooming brush uses its stainless steel teeth to detangle fur, reduce shedding and prevent pets’ hair from matting. You can use it on both cats and dogs, and its curved blades are made to groom fur safely and without pain, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 185,248 reviews on Amazon

Schick (one of our favorite razor brands) makes these dermaplaning razors, which I love because they’re gentle and precise. The small stainless steel blade exfoliates skin, removes unwanted facial hair and helps you touch up your brows. The small size makes them portable and easy to stash in your makeup bag.

4.8-star average rating from 4,392 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

Anker is one of our favorite brands for chargers and tech gifts, and this car charger is currently on sale for its lowest price ever. When plugged into your car’s auxiliary power outlet, it offers twin USB-C ports to quickly charge compatible phones, tablets and other devices, Anker says.

4,518-star average rating from 4,518 ratings reviewers on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of the best smart lights of 2023, the Kasa smart bulb is on sale for its lowest price ever. It has 16 million dimmable color options, and you can set automatic schedules from your phone to turn your lights on and off from anywhere and adjust the brightness levels as needed. It’s also Alexa-enabled, so you can control your lighting with your voice.

4.2-star average rating from 55,104 reviews on Amazon

This Mr. Coffee mug warmer might just be the perfect holiday gift for the person who loves hot beverages. Its coaster-like design uses 17 watts of power to keep a mug of tea, coffee or hot cocoa warmer for longer. It’s also portable and has a long power cord for convenience.

4.8-star average rating from 147 reviews on Amazon

One of our staff’s favorite brands, Rifle Paper Co. is known for its patterned decor and accessories. This 2024 desk calendar comes in two patterns. You’ll be ready for the new year with the 12 monthly pages, which are spiral-bound and printed in full color.

4.6-star average rating from 29,692 reviews on Amazon

This head massager is one of the best stocking stuffers because its 20 flexible prongs make it easy for anyone to massage their head, neck and shoulders with a single hand. It’s made from metal for durability, but it has rounded beads on the end to prevent the prongs from scratching you, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 67,623 reviews on Amazon

I use these Kasa smart plugs to automate my outdoor lights, turn off my electronics from anywhere using my phone and switch on my Christmas tree using my voice. They’re Alexa-compatible and don’t require a hub, which is why they’re some of the best smart plugs of 2023.

4.5-star average rating from 712 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

One of our favorite stocking stuffers, this Mario Badescu hand cream softens, smooths and nourishes dry skin without leaving a greasy residue, according to the brand. In addition to vitamin E for hydration and wheat germ oil for nourishment, it also has a rose fragrance to give it a fresh, light scent.

Best Cyber Monday under-$15 sales 2023

Here are the best Cyber Monday sales under $15 that we think you’ll want to know about.

Amazon: Deals under $15 Fly By Jing: Up to 50% off

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Maria Cassano is a freelance writer for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for two years. To round up the best Black Friday fitness deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.