Black Friday is officially here, and retailers like Nordstrom are offering notable discounts during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on home and kitchen items, tech and beauty essentials throughout the weekend.

We compiled the best Nordstrom sales on home, beauty and lifestyle products that we think you’ll want to know about. The retailer is also offering free two-day shipping on thousands of goods, as well as up to 60% off sale items. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday Nordstrom deals 2023

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves. We’re running deals through price trackers to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.5-star average rating from 197 reviews on Amazon

This Dyson cordless vacuum is made to work on carpets and hard floors, and can tackle long hairs and pet fur, according to the brand. It has an LED screen to show cleaning modes and battery life, which maxes out at 60 minutes, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 1,067 reviews at Nordstrom

This sheet set is made of eucalyptus fibers, which are woven to create a naturally cooling, hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking fabric, according to the brand. The sheets are also infused with a silver ion-based antimicrobial treatment and come in eight colors.

4.6-star average rating from 4,699 reviews at Nordstrom

The newest iteration of the brand’s Always Pan, the Always Pan 2.0 debuted this summer, and it’s already a staple in NBC Select staffers’ kitchens. It’s now oven-safe and has a nonstick ceramic coating, and can be used to roast, strain, serve, sear, bake, braise, steam, sauté, boil and fry, according to the brand. It comes in six colors.

4.6-star average rating from 388 reviews on Amazon

The Coravin Wine Preservation System is among our best gifts for wine lovers, and for good reason: Using a needle and inert gas, it’s able to pour a glass of wine without opening the bottle, which prevents oxygenation and keeps the bottle fresh, according to the brand. It comes with six screw caps so you can open (and preserve) up to six bottles at a time.

4.5-star average rating from 3,768 reviews at Nordstrom

This T-shirt bra has a pretty lace design, along with a comfortable feel, contoured cups and wings edged with elastic. It’s partially lined and offers just the right amount of support and fit, according to the brand. It’s available in 19 colors, with cup sizes up to G.

4.3-star average rating from 327 reviews at Nordstrom

These suede slippers keep feet cozy with a shearling-like lining that offers warmth while wicking moisture, according to the brand. (Only the vamp, where the upper opening of the slipper meets the foot, is made of genuine shearling.) The slippers also have a rubber sole for traction and a cushioned footbed. They’re available in five colors.

4.4-star average rating from 276 reviews at Nordstrom

This running shoe balances a lightweight feel with ample cushioning for a comfortable, versatile feel that works both in the gym and on the road. The Zoom Air cushioning helps absorb impact and shock with every step, and evenly distributes weight too, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 37 reviews at Nordstrom

This is a smaller version of one of our favorite indoor gardening kits. Available in three colors, the soil-based system has a planter base with a water reservoir and an LED lamp built into the arm (which has a built-in timer to optimize growth). It comes with three starter pods for basil plants.

4.8-star average rating from 2,359 reviews at Nordstrom

Ideal for gifting to others or keeping for yourself, this plush, polyester throw blanket has a fringed edge and soft feel, according to the brand, and at 50 inches by 60 inches, it’s big enough to share. It’s machine-washable and comes in seven colors, including classic neutrals and soft pastels.

4.2-star average rating from 1,705 reviews at Nordstrom

An update to the original Airwrap, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler dries and styles hair while protecting against damage. (The trick is controlled heat; it uses air to wrap hair around the included attachments, which limits the amount of extreme heat needed, according to the brand.) It comes with a protective case, six attachments and a brush to clean the filter.

4.4-star average rating from 296 reviews at Nordstrom

This device, which fits in the palm of your hand, uses microcurrents to smooth fine lines and lift skin, according to the brand. It has a built-in sensor that adjusts the microcurrent level to the skin’s needs, and pairs with the NuFace app to give you different treatment modes. It comes with two serums (which help deliver the microcurrent energy) as well as an applicator brush and wireless charging cable.

4.3-star average rating from 3,571 reviews at Nordstrom

Made for tired under-eyes, this eye cream is formulated with avocado oil and beta-carotene to hydrate skin and smooth skin texture. It’s fragrance-free and both ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-tested, and has a unique water-in-oil formulation that won’t migrate into the eyes, according to the brand.

4.0-star average rating from 514 reviews at Nordstrom

What sets this moisturizer apart is the brand’s patented TFC8 complex, which nourishes skin and can improve fine lines, redness and discoloration, according to the brand. It’s also infused with squalane, avocado oil and shea butter, and is ideal for normal to dry skin types.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Deanna Pai is a New York-based freelance writer and editor who focuses on beauty, health and other topics. To round up the best Black Friday Nordstrom deals, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

