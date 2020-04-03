In the coming days, the White House is expected to urge Americans who live in areas of high coronavirus transmission to wear cloth face coverings to help reduce the spread of infection, NBC News reported Thursday night.
As the disease sweeps New York City, first responders are reeling from 'unprecedented' call volumes and working multiple double shifts.
Meanwhile, the U.S. recorded more than 1,000 deaths between Thursday and Friday, according to NBC News' tally. Globally, more than 1,000,000 people have tested positive, and more than 53,000 have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
- Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
- MAPS: Where cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and worldwide.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not doing — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Britain's Prince Charles opens London's new coronavirus hospital
Britain's Prince Charles, who recently recovered from COVID-19, opened London's newest hospital on Friday, created in just nine days, to help the capital cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
"It's a spectacular and almost unbelievable feat of work," said the prince, who joined by video link from his home in Scotland. "An example, if ever one was needed, of how the impossible can be made possible."
The NHS Nightingale Hospital will provide 500 beds equipped with ventilators and oxygen at an east London conference center, with the potential to increase to 4,000 beds. Similar field hospitals will open in other U.K. cities including Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol, according to NHS England.
Switzerland's Matterhorn mountain illuminated with message of hope
See more photos of how people around the world are coping with the coronavirus outbreak in our Week in Pictures slideshow.
Britain has 'huge amount of work to do' to up testing, health secretary says
Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock — who has just himself returned from self-isolation after contracting coronavirus — admitted that the government still has "a huge amount of work to do" to meet its target of 100,000 coronavirus tests a day in England, he said in an interview with the BBC.
Hancock said on Thursday he plans to carry out 100,000 Covid-19 tests-per-day in England by the end of April, after critics slammed low numbers of testing. He called on both universities and private organizations to "bring their testing capabilities to bear on this," in an interview with Sky News on Friday. There are currently about 10,000 tests carried out each day.
Britain has recorded almost 3,000 deaths from the virus as of Friday, with more than 34,000 cases confirmed.
Houston hasn't reported a surge of coronavirus cases. But its hospitals tell a different story.
Two weeks ago, Houston Methodist Hospital opened a special unit to treat critically ill coronavirus patients. The city had reported only a handful of confirmed cases at that point, but the hospital’s 24-bed coronavirus ICU filled up in only about a week, far faster than doctors anticipated.
Alexandra Carnahan, 26, one of the nurses assigned to the unit, was surprised by the number of patients who were in their 30s or 40s, with no prior health problems. Now they were intubated and in critical condition, suffering from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
So far, Houston, the nation’s fourth largest city, has not recorded a swell of confirmed coronavirus cases similar to those straining health care systems in New York and Detroit, giving some residents hope that stay-at-home orders issued by local officials came early enough to stop the virus from spreading too widely here. But interviews with Houston ICU doctors and nurses — as well as the daily rise in the number of critically ill patients now showing up in their hospitals — paint a more sobering picture of what’s happening in southeast Texas.
Trump's Navy chief 'shot the messenger,' Biden says
Joe Biden slammed the decision by the Navy Thursday to relieve the captain on the USS Theodore Roosevelt after he alerted military leaders that there was a COVID-19 outbreak on the ship.
“Donald Trump's Acting Navy Secretary shot the messenger — a commanding officer who was faithful to both his national security mission and his duty to care for his sailors, and who rightly focused attention on a broader concern about how to maintain military readiness during this pandemic,” Biden, the leading 2020 Democratic presidential contender, said in a statement.
The commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier, sent a letter to Navy leadership last week in which he shared his concerns about what was unfolding on his ship. The letter, however, was leaked to the media and then Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said Thursday that Crozier was relieved from his role aboard the ship.
Biden said, “The Navy sent a chilling message to the rest of the fleet about speaking truth to power. The poor judgment here belongs to the Trump Administration, not a courageous officer trying to protect his sailors.”
German leader Angela Merkel resumes work in office after quarantine
German Chancellor Angela Merkel resumed work in her office on Friday after completing a self-imposed home quarantine, a government spokesman said.
She had been working from home after receiving a vaccination on March 20 from a doctor who was later found to have coronavirus. She has tested negative for the coronavirus multiple times.
Germany has more than 80,000 confirmed cases as of Friday, although they have reported fewer deaths —around 1,000 — than countries with similar cases numbers.
European countries develop new ways to tackle domestic violence during lockdowns
Fears that those affected by domestic violence may be unable to seek help because they are locked in with their abusers during the coronavirus pandemic have prompted governments in several European countries to come up with new ways to help them.
The French government has encouraged victims to discreetly seek help at pharmacies, while the Italian government has launched a new app that will enable them to ask for help without making a phone call.
France, which has been on lockdown since March 17, has already seen a spike in domestic violence. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said last week there was a 32 percent increase in police interventions nationally, and a 36 percent increase in Paris, the capital city.
American in Wuhan warns U.S. over lockdowns
An American who spent more than two months locked down in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus epidemic first emerged, is urging people back home to prepare for a lengthy interruption to their lives.
“Don't go into this thinking it's going to be over in a few weeks,” Benjamin Wilson told NBC News from his apartment in Wuhan where he and his family spent eight weeks in confinement.
After initially experiencing problems getting evacuated back to the U.S., Wilson, 38, chose to stay in the city where he has lived for more than 16 years, with his Chinese wife, Li Qin, and seven-year-old daughter Jasmin as it went into lockdown in late January.
Oprah Winfrey to donate $10 million to coronavirus relief in U.S.
Entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey has pledged to donate $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts in the U.S., she announced on Thursday.
Winfrey did not specify where the bulk of her donation would go but confirmed on her social media accounts that $1 million would be donated to America's Food Fund, to help feed local communities and combat food insecurity during the crisis.
"I know there are many of us looking for ways to help," she wrote on Instagram. "I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up."
Crowded in refugee camps, Rohingya in Bangladesh vulnerable to virus
Aid workers are bracing for a possible outbreak of the coronavirus in one of the world's largest refugee camps in Bangladesh, with officials warning that containing the disease among more than 1 million tightly packed Rohingya will be a daunting task.
With about 103,600 people per square mile living in plastic shacks side by side — which is more than 40 times the average density of Bangladesh — the refugees are dangerously exposed to the virus. Each shack is barely 100 square feet and many are overcrowded with up to 12 people.
There have been no reported cases of infection in the camps yet, but officials remain concerned. Rohingya people fled Myanmar after a military-led crackdown in 2017, and were forced into squalid camps across the border in Bangladesh — a country that is currently under a lockdown until April 11.