CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading across the country into next year and beyond, a CDC spokeswoman and researchers conducting the effort told Reuters. The CDC study, expected to launch in June or July, will test samples from blood donors in 25 metropolitan areas for antibodies created when the immune system fights the coronavirus, said Dr. Michael Busch, director of the nonprofit Vitalant Research Institute. Read more.







Environmental activists warn about increase in road traffic from coronavirus fears Greenpeace Germany has warned that limiting the number of passengers on public transportation to control the spread of the coronavirus could prompt more people to drive and subsequently increase carbon dioxide emissions from road traffic. The German branch of the environmental activism group said people who fear being exposed to the virus on buses and trains could add 20 billion kilometers of car travel in German cities each year, adding roughly 3 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere. Greenpeace Germany published their calculations Tuesday, and encouraged cities to invest in climate-friendly alternatives to public transportation. "To ensure that [coronavirus] does not also infect changes in the traffic sector, cities must now create more space for cyclists and pedestrians," Greenpeace traffic expert Marion Tiemann said in a statement. "With better cycling and walking paths, cities can prevent people from being forced back into their cars."







Medical journal rebuts Trump's claims in WHO letter A British medical journal Tuesday rebutted claims by President Donald Trump that the World Health Organization had consistently ignored reports of the virus spreading in China in early December, including ones featured in its publication. In a letter published Monday, Trump's excoriated WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying the organization had "failed to independently investigate credible reports that conflicted directly with the Chinese government's official accounts." "This statement is factually incorrect," The Lancet, a general medical journal, responded in a statement. "The Lancet published no report in December, 2019, referring to a virus or outbreak in Wuhan or anywhere else in China." Read more here.







Pier 1 Imports to wind down its business due to coronavirus Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports said Tuesday it is seeking bankruptcy court approval to wind down its business entirely after it was not able to find a buyer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company plans to sell its inventory and remaining assets, including its intellectual property and online operations. Pier 1 said it will commence the winding down of its business "as soon as reasonably possible," once its stores are able to reopen to liquidate. "Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure a buyer and requiring us to wind down," Chief Financial Officer Robert Riesbeck said in a statement. The pandemic has taken a toll on many in retail. So far, high-end department store chain Neiman Marcus, apparel maker J.Crew, and mall icon J.C. Penney have filed for bankruptcy in recent weeks. Read the full story here.







Chinese province seeks to ban illegal wildlife trade, consumption Porcupine, king cobra and barking deer are among a list of animals slated to be banned for the purposes of trade and consumption by the Chinese province of Hunan which borders the region where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected. While the precise source of COVID-19 remains a mystery, scientists have suggested that like many other coronaviruses, it was transmitted to humans from animals, sparking concern for the risks of live-animal markets. Hunan province issued a statement on Friday proposing legislation that would end the breeding and sale of wild animals in an effort to protect people's health and safety. The government has also proposed a program to compensate farmers who breed exotic animals to help deter them from the market.







Virus lockdowns may harm African elephants as tourism wanes, charity warns Coronavirus lockdowns could inadvertently harm the African elephant, an animal welfare charity warned on Tuesday, as tourism wanes and funding for conservation projects dries up. A lack of tourism is harming conservation efforts in many African countries and leading to the poaching of the vulnerable mammals, the British charity How Many Elephants said. It warned at least 96 elephants were being poached every day even before the pandemic, making them vulnerable to extinction within decades on the continent. Conservationist Colin Bell warned that "without tourism, there is no money left for managing Africa's parks," and as people lose jobs and income they are forced to turn to rhinos and elephants for bush meat — further putting the animals under threat.







WHO coronavirus assembly: U.S.-China clash dominates as summit reaches finale As countries struggle to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization's annual meeting is reaching its finale Tuesday having descended into fiery dispute involving the United States, China and the WHO itself. President Donald Trump teed up the second and final day of the 73rd World Health Assembly by sending an excoriating letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who he accused of doing "a very sad job" in attempting to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. In his letter, the president threatened to make permanent a temporary funding freeze on American donations as he accuses it of helping China cover up the outbreak. The U.S. is the WHO's biggest donor. Read the full story here.






