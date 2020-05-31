9-year-old boy joins Las Vegas protest to 'Stand up for Floyd'

Christian Williams, 9, joined the Las Vegas protest on May 30 with his mother. Anita Hassan / NBC News

LAS VEGAS — Christian Williams stood on a downtown sidewalk near the county jail.

The 9-year-old held a sign that read, “Stand up for Floyd,” while other demonstrators walked down the street chanting.

The march, held Saturday evening in response to George Floyd’s death, was Christian’s first. He said the scene was a lot at times, with the crowds and honking cars, but it felt good.

“Because maybe when the cops see this, they will know not to do this again,” he said.

Christian came to the protest with his mother, Dee Young, 29. She said she brought her son to educate him about Floyd’s death and police shootings.

“He’s got to see this because he’s a little black boy in America and he needs to be aware,” Young said.

She looked over at the crowd of hundreds of protesters, then she turned to her son.

“Look at this,” she said to him. “All these people from all these different races coming together for the cause.”