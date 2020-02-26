The leading Democratic presidential candidates came out swinging at the party's 10th debate in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday night.
The debate could be make-or-break for former Vice President Joe Biden, who needs to prove his strength in the state's upcoming primary after placing second in Nevada and poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. Bernie Sanders, meanwhile, will be defending his frontrunner status from attacks on all sides, while Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren try to broaden their support among black and Latino voters. Underdogs Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer are looking to deliver strong performances to hang on through Super Tuesday, while Mike Bloomberg must bounce back from his widely panned performance at his first debate in Las Vegas last week.
The two-hour debate, co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. It's the last verbal bout before the candidates head into South Carolina's primary on Saturday and the Super Tuesday nominating contests of 14 states on March 3, where more than a third of Democratic National Convention delegates are up for grabs.
More discussion on how to get things done
The candidates in most every debate have focused on their plans but not necessarily on how to get them through Congress.
We’re hearing a bit more on that tonight. Buttigieg referenced the need for a Democratic presidential candidate that can help with down-ballot races to help the party take back the Senate. Warren goes a different direction — eliminating the filibuster, which would mean votes in the Senate only need a majority to move forward.
Buttigieg grabbed an opening to attack Sanders as too much of an institutionalist for his support of the filibuster.
“This is a current bad position that Bernie holds,” Buttigieg said. “It has got to go otherwise Washington would not deliver."
WATCH: Warren hits Bloomberg over alleged abortion comment to employee
Warren hits Bloomberg over alleged abortion comment to employeeFeb. 26, 202001:45
Plenty of fireworks, and we haven't even had Amy vs. Pete
Warren vs. Bloomberg is making a run at the title of most contentious debate dynamic, but it feels like just a matter of time until Klobuchar and Buttigieg square off as they've done in just about every other debate.
But unlike last time, they're not standing right next to each other. With a few candidates between them, maybe the buffer will cool things off.
Where are the moderators?
A half-hour into the debate and CBS moderators Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King are noticeably hands off compared to the moderators of previous debates.
This wide-open discussion is encouraging the candidates to shout over one another, with several speaking for long periods of time after elbowing their way back into the conversation.
Another nasty exchange between Sanders and Bloomberg
The growing spat between Sanders and Bloomberg escalated with a pair of tit-for-tat attack lines delivered by both candidates during their umpteenth nasty exchange Tuesday night.
"We will elect Bernie, Bernie will lose to Donald Trump," Bloomberg said, laying out his vision for what would follow if Sanders wins the Democratic nomination. He added that if Sanders leads the ticket, the Senate, the House and "some of the statehouses ... will all go red."
"For 20 years we are going to live with this catastrophe," Bloomberg said.
Sanders was ready to hit back, slamming Bloomberg for having a "solid and strong and enthusiastic base of support."
"The problem is they're all billionaires," he added.
Bloomberg hit for donating to Republican campaigns
While Bloomberg has dedicated much of his fortune to Democratic causes, the former mayor has recently gotten flack — especially from Warren — for donating to Republican candidates.
The biggest criticism is the money that Bloomberg donated to Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican who faced a tough re-election campaign in 2016. Bloomberg donated nearly $12 million to get Toomey re-elected because the Pennsylvania senator had pushed to expand background checks, a key gun control item Bloomberg had pushed for through his nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.
Toomey won re-election by fewer than 2 percentage points, and Donald Trump won Pennsylvania by less than a percentage point, leading to a fair amount of finger pointing at the mayor in 2020.
Bloomberg — a former Republican who became an independent and then a Democrat — has in the past donated to more than a few Republican causes. Oftentimes, it appears, this was to further his own policy priorities. That hasn’t helped him gain trust among some Democrats.
Fact check: Bloomberg claims stop-and-frisk 'got out control,' so he cut it back
Bloomberg again claimed he reined in the use of stop-and-frisk after it got "out of control."
“We let it get out of control, and when I realized that, I cut it back by 95 percent and I’ve apologized and asked for forgiveness," he said.
This is still a false representation of events. Bloomberg championed and expanded the stop-and-frisk policing practice — the strategy that gave police the authority to detain people suspected of committing a crime and led to a practice of stopping mostly black and Hispanic men — during his three terms of mayor of New York City.
The practice was scaled back significantly thanks to a 2013 court order declaring the policy unconstitutional, not Bloomberg's change of heart.
Analysis: A train wreck
So far, the debate is a train wreck for Democrats — candidates slinging rocks at one another and moderators having lost any or all control.
Most of the candidates have accused Sanders, the front-runner, of promoting an agenda that would lose the election and destroy their party up and down the ballot.
Several said Bloomberg's "stop and frisk" policy when he was mayor of New York was "racist."
Bloomberg himself almost said he "bought" the Democratic Congress before he corrected himself and said he "got" the Democratic Congress. Warren pointed to Bloomberg's contributions to Republican lawmakers.
They all yelled to be heard.
No one looked good in the first half-hour.
Biden stays quiet, then gets mad
Biden, the former frontrunner, was somewhat absent during the first moments of the debate. But came out strong when he told the other candidate to shut up so he could speak. He hit Steyer over his support of private prisons and shut down Sanders when he tried to chime in, which earned his cheers from the debate hall.
A strong performance ahead of the primary could help him and, before now, he had only attacked Sanders over guns and forcefully declared that he will win the South Carolina primary, which his campaign has dubbed his firewall.
In the Nevada debate, Biden had a strong performance and came in second place in the Nevada caucuses. In South Carolina, his black support has been chipped away at by other candidates. If he sits back and lets the others attack will it allow him to go into the primary without many bruises or will it make him look feeble to voters here who wants a fighter against Trump? We’ll see.