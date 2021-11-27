IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 best Black Friday deals, according to Select readers: AirPods, Fire TV, Ninja Air Fryer

Most popular deals so far across tech, home, wellness and more.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11\" Laptop, CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron, Ninja FD401 Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8 qt. Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Here’s what Select readers gravitated toward during Black Friday 2021.Amazon
By Gideon Grudo and Shari Uyehara

There’s a lot going on right now surrounding annoying Black Friday sales — we’ve got our hands full reporting to you the best deals across coffee machines, vacuums and furniture and throughout major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more.

So what are people shopping? To help you pick the best deals right now, we took a look at what Select readers gravitated toward most during Black Friday so far this weekend.

Apple AirPods Pro

Ninja FD401 Foodi 12-in-1 Deluxe XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

AncestryDNA + Traits Testing Kit

CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-Inch Laptop

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

AidallsWellup Men’s 5-in-1 Electric Head Shaver

REVLON Copper and Ceramic Digital Flat Iron

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary

AeroGarden Harvest Elite

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs

