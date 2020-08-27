RNC live coverage: Day 4 schedule, speakers and livestream

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The final day of the Republican National Convention kicks off Thursday, culminating in President Donald Trump's speech accepting the Republican nomination for president.

Also scheduled to speak are Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and senior adviser, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Trump is expected to give his speech at the White House, a decision that critics have said could be a violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in certain political activities. The president and vice president are exempt from the law but other White House employees are not.

