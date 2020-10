SEE NEW POSTS

Biden adds more in-person campaign stops in Iowa and Wisconsin Joe Biden announced that he's expanding his reach across the map in the days before Election Day, traveling to Iowa and Wisconsin on Friday. Biden's visit to Iowa is an indicator of how the campaign is feeling, given that he's traveling to a state that the campaign had filed under their "win back" column but has done little in-person campaigning there. The Democratic nominee has not been to Iowa since he jetted out of the state the evening of the primaries in early February. However, Dr. Jill Biden has visited the state with Doug Emhoff and the campaign has ran ads there for several weeks. Biden was last in Wisconsin on Sept. 21 where he made two stops. The campaign wanted him to go more often since then, but the coronavirus cases spikes delayed the visit. 'We're not putting on super-spreaders': Biden discusses his campaign plans Oct. 26, 2020 01:25







Trump: If Biden loses, 'he should be ashamed of himself because he didn't work' President Trump on Monday knocked Joe Biden's lack of physical campaigning in the closing days of the election. "If he loses, and who knows what happens, it's called an election, he should be ashamed of himself because he didn't work," Trump told supporters at a rally in Lilitz, Pa. It was Trump's second rally of the day in the Keystone State, with a third scheduled for later in the afternoon. He noted that Biden initially had no announced campaign stops on Monday, although the Democratic presidential nominee later added one in Chester, Pennsylvania. Biden has also scheduled in-person appearances in Georgia, Iowa and Wisconsin for later this week. Trump suggested Biden's advisers had forced him to go out while Trump painted himself as an eager campaigner and compared himself to an athlete who "left it all on the field."







Boston police arrest man suspected of setting fire to ballot box Boston law enforcement officers arrested a man late Sunday who is suspected of setting fire to a ballot drop box, the police department confirmed in a statement. Worldy Armand, 39, has been charged with willful and malicious burning, and he is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. He was spotted by patrol officers at 10:50 p.m. Sunday. It was not immediately clear why Armand, who lives in Boston, would have set fire to the ballot box. The fire was set around 4 a.m. Sunday outside the Boston Public Library downtown, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin's office has said, according to The Associated Press. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by filling the ballot box with water, according to the police department. The box contained 122 ballots, 87 of which were still legible and able to be processed, Galvin's office said, according to the AP.







ANALYSIS: Trump hates Biden's stretch-run strategy. Biden loves Trump's. The broadcast of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump at a watch party in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 22, 2020. Sergio Flores / Getty Images Democrats have a counterintuitive plan for the final week of the presidential campaign: more Donald Trump, less Joe Biden. As the president ramps up his barnstorming tour between now and next Tuesday's election, Biden's markedly lighter schedule looks like that of an incumbent congressman who has no opponent. The Democratic nominee took Monday off entirely, while Trump held rallies across Pennsylvania — in Allentown, Lancaster and Martinsburg. If Trump wins, Biden will surely face recriminations from within his party for sitting on a lead. But Republicans seem more eager than Democrats to get Biden out on the trail, an indication that his four-corners strategy is perceived by both parties as a smart tack. Read the analysis.







Voters who fall ill before Election Day must have a doctor's note to get mail-in ballot, court says Voters in Texas who contract Covid-19 or another illness before Nov. 3 must provide a physician's note with their late absentee ballot application, a state appeals court ruled on Oct. 23. The note must show that the voter has a "sickness or physical condition" that prevents them from voting in person, according to the secretary of state's office. It must also show that the illness arose on or after the state's absentee ballot application deadline, which was the same day of the appeals court's ruling, 11 days before Election Day. In Texas, voters who request mail-in ballots before the deadline are able to check a box indicating whether they are seeking a ballot by mail because of a disability. The ruling overturned an Oct. 16 lower court decision dismissing the longstanding doctor's note requirement, claiming the rule created an undue burden on the right to vote. The decision comes after the advocacy group MOVE sued the state, saying the requirement was especially onerous during the pandemic.







Trump claims Biden called him 'George' during interview with George Lopez Trump on Monday claimed that Biden had called the president "George" after several media outlets reported on what initially appeared to a verbal mishap during a recent interview. The comments had come from an interview in which Biden was speaking with comedian George Lopez. During that interview, Biden said: "Four more years of— George, uh, George — we are gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected we're gonna be in a different world." Some media outlets ran with headlines such as "Biden appears to confuse Trump with former President George W. Bush" and "Joe Biden seems to forget who he's running against," and Trump seized on the issue. Speaking at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Trump asked if the audience had heard "when [Biden] called me George?" "No, no, not George," Trump said. "What a mess. What a mess. He called me George. I don't know if I should be insulted or happy about it. Sort of insulted. The first time that's happened to me in a long time." Biden spokesman Andrew Bates later Monday clarified that the former VP "was addressing George Lopez, the interviewer" not speaking about the former presidents.







PHOTOS: Early voting line snakes around blocks in New York City Voters wait for hours on a long line to cast their ballot at Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School on day three of early voting on New York City's Upper West Side on Monday. Shahrzad Elghanayan / NBC News