Black Friday is officially here, and retailers are offering notable discounts on products under $100 during the event. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday, and you can also find deals on fitness accessories, beauty and wellness staples, Apple products and more.

We compiled the best deals under $100 that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday 2023 deals under $100

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 13,630 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel mug keeps your beverage hot or chilled for hours, according to the brand. It comes with Yeti’s MagSlider lid, which uses magnets to prevent spills, and both the mug and the lid are dishwasher-safe. Only certain colors are on sale for Black Friday.

4.6-star average rating from 77,526 reviews on Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips gently brighten your teeth over time and keep them white for at least 12 months, according to the brand. The expert-recommended at-home teeth-whitening set includes 20 treatments that you can use once a day for 30 minutes. The kit also comes with two 1-hour express treatments to use when you have more time.

4.4-star average rating from 5,736 reviews on Amazon

This fitness tracker helps monitor your activity, heart rate and sleep quality. You can connect the Inspire 3 to your smartphone to receive calls, texts and app notifications. One charge lasts up to 10 days, and it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, too, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 66,824 reviews on Amazon

These silicone earplugs earned an NBC Select Wellness Award because they’re effective at reducing outside noise, especially in noisy cities. They come with different sized ear tips for comfort and they’re washable, so you can reuse them.

4.7-star average rating from 10,251 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This NBC Select Wellness Awards winner and one of our favorite pimple patches uses hydrocolloid, a fluid-absorbing gel, to draw out gunk from your pimples and any other sebum or debris from your skin, according to the brand. These patches are also translucent, so they blend in seamlessly with your skin tone, Select editors say.

4.6-star average rating from 131,750 reviews on Amazon

This electric toothbrush is one of the best affordable models on the market. It has a pressure sensor that lights up when you’re brushing too hard and a timer to ensure you clean your teeth for the expert-recommended two-minute mark. The toothbrush comes with a replacement brush head and a charging stand.

4.6-star average rating from 67,593 reviews on Amazon

Using this smart plug’s companion app, you can control devices and appliances, like air purifiers and sound machines, remotely. Kasa Smart Plugs are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can monitor, schedule and control your electronics using voice commands, too.

4.8-star average rating from 50,014 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite toiletry bags, this water-resistant option comes with four interior zip compartments to store your makeup, skin care and hair care essentials. The inner pockets have elastic straps to hold your bottles upright, plus it has zippers above and below each pocket to give you easy and quick access.

4.3-star average rating from 1,623 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This compact power bank lets you charge your Apple device without a cable. When not in use, the built-in lightning connector folds away to keep it from getting tangled on other items in your bag, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 13,054 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite vacuums, this handheld Shark option weighs less than 3 pounds and comes with a self-cleaning brush roll that prevents hair from wrapping around it, according to the brand. It also includes a crevice tool to clean corners around your home and a scrubbing brush to remove any stubborn dirt, according to Shark.

4.8-star average rating from 109,560 reviews on Amazon

This personal water filter cleans out parasites, microplastics and impurities from your water source as you sip through the top mouthpiece. Great for hiking, camping and outdoor adventures, this straw comes in packs of two, three and five, all of which are on sale.

4.6-star average rating from 129,163 reviews on Amazon

This Waterpik water flosser has the ADA Seal of Acceptance, which means it’s been tested by a group of scientists and experts, to demonstrate its safety and efficacy based on specific requirements. This flosser comes with 10 pressure settings and seven tips that rotate 360 degrees to clean different parts of your teeth, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 18,261 reviews on Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Pop is the brand’s lowest-priced smart speaker. The compact device lets you use voice control to stream music, receive weather updates, set timers, make calls and more. You can also use it to control compatible smart home devices, like smart plugs or smart lights, using your voice or the Alexa app.

Best Black Friday 2023 sales under $100

Here are the best Black Friday sales at other retailers that we think are worth knowing about.

Walmart: Up to 65% off flash deals on electronics, home and kitchen, sleepwear, holiday decor and more Target: Up to 50% off products across categories online and in stores through Nov. 25. The retailer is also offering a holiday price match guarantee, which means it’ll match the price of items you purchase between Oct. 22 and Dec. 24 if it drops lower within that time frame. Best Buy: Up to 50% off select tech, appliances, smart home devices and more Kohl’s: Up to 70% off holiday gifts, including beauty products, jewelry, toys, kitchen essentials and more Wayfair: Up to 70% off area rugs, small appliances, furniture and more Nike: Up to 60% off holiday gifts using code BLACKFRIDAY through Nov. 25 Home Depot: Up to 45% off home improvement, outdoor products and more through Nov. 29 Ban.do: Up to 35% off sitewide, including Select staff-favorite Baggu bags, using code GOBIG Dermstore: Up to 30% off using code JOY through Nov. 27 Brooklinen: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 29 Casper: Up to 25% off sitewide Diggs: Up to 25% off sitewide using code CYBER25 Wild One: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27 Calpak: Up to 20% off sitewide

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2023 falls on Nov. 24. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events — they’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy.

Why trust Select?

Mili Godio is an updates editor for Select who has covered deals and sales during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and other shopping holidays since 2021. To round up the best Amazon Black Friday deals, she found discounted products at the retailer either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

