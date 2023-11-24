Cyber Monday is officially here and retailers are offering notable discounts across categories including tech, beauty, home, kitchen and fitness.

Below, we compiled the best deals under $100 that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Cyber Monday 2023 deals under $100

All of our recommendations below are based on our previous coverage and reporting. We also included a handful of products we’ve tried ourselves, including Select Wellness Award and Giftable Tech award winners. We’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure each product is either at its lowest price ever or its lowest price in at least three months.

4.7-star average rating from 13,630 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel mug keeps your beverage hot or chilled for hours, according to the brand. It comes with Yeti’s MagSlider lid, which uses magnets to prevent spills, and both the mug and the lid are dishwasher-safe. Only certain colors are on sale.

4.3-star average rating from 1,623 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This compact power bank lets you charge your Apple device without a cable. When not in use, the built-in lightning connector folds away to keep it from getting tangled on other items in your bag, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 5,736 reviews on Amazon

This fitness tracker helps monitor your activity, heart rate and sleep quality. You can connect the Inspire 3 to your smartphone to receive calls, texts and app notifications. One charge lasts up to 10 days, and it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, too, according to the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 109,560 reviews on Amazon

This personal water filter cleans out parasites, microplastics and impurities from your water source as you sip through the top mouthpiece. Great for hiking, camping and outdoor adventures, this straw comes in packs of two, three and five, all of which are on sale.

4.5-star average rating from 65,366 ratings on Amazon

Remove pet stains and hard-to-get-out spots from carpets, car interiors and more with this Select-favorite Bissell cleaner. It comes expert recommended in our guide to the best carpet cleaners of 2023. It has enough suction to remove both dirt and moisture as well as a self-cleaning function so you can rinse the hose after every use, according to the brand.

4.6-star average rating from 3,315 reviews at Beis

Beis’ The Work Tote is a Select staff favorite for its sleek and functional design. It has a large zip closure, pockets on both the inside and out, as well as a padded laptop compartment. I’ve owned the Work Tote for some time, and it’s the perfect size to fit my laptop, planner and other work essentials. Plus, it has a trolley pass-through sleeve that attaches to my wheelie suitcase when I travel.

4.6-star average rating from 121,889 reviews on Amazon

You can use this Olaplex hair mask to add shine and repair damaged strands, according to the brand. Olaplex recommends applying the treatment from roots to ends once a week, or two to three times a week for very damaged hair.

4.2-star average rating from 66,824 reviews on Amazon

These silicone earplugs earned an NBC Select Wellness Award because they’re effective at reducing outside noise, especially in noisy cities. They come with different sized ear tips for comfort and they’re washable, so you can reuse them.

4.6-star average rating from 131,750 reviews on Amazon

This electric toothbrush is one of the best affordable models on the market. It has a pressure sensor that lights up when you’re brushing too hard and a timer to ensure you clean your teeth for the expert-recommended two-minute mark. The toothbrush comes with a replacement brush head and a charging stand.

4.6-star average rating from 67,593 reviews on Amazon

Using this smart plug’s companion app, you can control devices and appliances, like air purifiers and sound machines, remotely. Kasa Smart Plugs are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can monitor, schedule and control your electronics using voice commands, too.

4.8-star average rating from 50,014 reviews on Amazon

One of our favorite toiletry bags, this water-resistant option comes with four interior zip compartments to store your makeup, skin care and hair care essentials. The inner pockets have elastic straps to hold your bottles upright, plus it has zippers above and below each pocket to give you easy and quick access.

4.4-star average rating from 38,047 reviews on Amazon

This Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer lets you monitor the temperature of meat, fish and more while you’re cooking via its companion app. It monitors both the internal meat temperature (up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit) and the external temperature (up to 527 degrees Fahrenheit) at the same time, according to the brand. The app also sends you custom alerts and notifications about temperature and estimated cook times.

4.6-star average rating from 129,163 reviews on Amazon

This Waterpik water flosser has the ADA Seal of Acceptance, which means it’s been tested by a group of scientists and experts, to demonstrate its safety and efficacy based on specific requirements. This flosser comes with 10 pressure settings and seven tips that rotate 360 degrees to clean different parts of your teeth, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 18,261 reviews on Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Pop is the brand’s lowest-priced smart speaker. The compact device lets you use voice control to stream music, receive weather updates, set timers, make calls and more. You can also use it to control compatible smart home devices, like smart plugs or smart lights, using your voice or the Alexa app.

4.6-star average rating from 1,264 reviews at Wild One

This Wild One set comes with a dog harness, which is one of our favorites, a leash and a poop bag carrier, all in a matching monochrome color of your choice (though you do have the option to mix and match). The harness is made from a combination of polyester and nylon that creates a stretchy, soft fit, according to the brand. It comes in four sizes ranging from extra-small to large, and you can choose between a standard or small leash size.

4.4-star average rating from 266,390 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This compact indoor security camera helps you keep tabs on your home while you’re away by livestreaming to a companion app. The app also sends you motion detection alerts, and its two-way audio and microphone lets you hear and speak to pets or people.

4.7-star average rating from 94,629 reviews on Amazon

A staff-favorite affordable air purifier, the Levoit Core 300 uses a HEPA filter to remove smoke, dust, mold and other contaminants from indoor air. It can clear the air in a 219-square-foot room in 12 minutes, according to Levoit. The purifier comes with four sleep timer settings, so it can automatically shut off.

4.7-star average rating from 17,593 reviews at Target

This portable blender can make your favorite smoothies, shakes or frozen drinks on the go. It weighs just a little over one pound and can blend ingredients in roughly 20 seconds, according to the brand. It also has enough power for up to 15 blends on a single charge, according to Blendjet.

4.7-star average rating from 18,082 reviews on Amazon

This satin pillowcase is a NBC Select Bed and Bath Award winner and helps prevent hair breakage, tame frizz and feels gentle on the skin, according to the brand. It’s also cool to the touch, making it a great option for hot sleepers, our editors say. It’s available in standard and king sizes in various colorways.

4.7-star average rating from 1,311 reviews on Best Buy

The Roku Ultra is a streaming player that lets you watch movies, tv and live sports in HD, 4K vision from the comfort of your home. It comes with a rechargeable remote and can adapt to voice control assistants, including Siri and Alexa. The Wi-Fi has been upgraded to have 50% more range from previous models, as well as having an Ethernet option, according to Roku.

Best Cyber Monday 2023 sales under $100

Here are the best Cyber Monday sales at other retailers that we think are worth knowing about.

Walmart: Up to 65% off flash deals on electronics, home and kitchen, sleepwear, holiday decor and more Target: Up to 50% off products across categories online and in stores through Nov. 25. The retailer is also offering a holiday price match guarantee, which means it’ll match the price of items you purchase between Oct. 22 and Dec. 24 if it drops lower within that time frame. Best Buy: Up to 50% off select tech, appliances, smart home devices and more Kohl’s: Up to 70% off holiday gifts, including beauty products, jewelry, toys, kitchen essentials and more Wayfair: Up to 70% off area rugs, small appliances, furniture and more Nike: Up to 60% off holiday gifts using code CYBER through Nov. 27 Sephora: Up to 50% select skin care, makeup, hair care and more Williams Sonoma: Up to 50% off and free shipping using code FREESHIP through Nov. 28 Rebook: Up to 50% off sitewide using code BLACKFRIDAY through Nov. 26 Fly By Jing: Up to 50% off sitewide Home Depot: Up to 45% off home improvement, outdoor products and more through Nov. 29 Kitsch: Up to 40% off sitewide through Nov. 26 Ban.do: Up to 35% off sitewide, including Select staff-favorite Baggu bags, using code GOBIG Girlfriend Collective: Up to 35% off sitewide through Nov. 28 Dermstore: Up to 30% off using code JOY through Nov. 27 Skinstore: Up to 30% off beauty brands using code JOY Poppi: Up to 30% off on its Amazon storefront Selfmade: Up to 30% off sitewide through Nov. 29 Truff: Up to 30% off sitewide using code BFCM30 Bombas: Up to 25% off using code BIGSALE25 through Nov. 27 Brooklinen: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 29 Casper: Up to 25% off sitewide Cocokind: Up to 25% off sitewide and 30% off bundles through Nov. 28 Diggs: Up to 25% off sitewide using code CYBER25 Wild One: Up to 25% off sitewide through Nov. 27 Calpak: Up to 20% off sitewide Parachute: Up to 20% off sitewide through Nov. 27 Easyplant: Up to $40 off large plants and up to $166 off limited edition plants

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Nov. 27. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events, experts say. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

Why trust Select?

Mili Godio is an updates editor for Select who has covered deals and sales during Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and other shopping holidays since 2021. To round up the best Cyber Monday deals under $100, she found discounted products either at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

