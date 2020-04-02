The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. topped 5,000 on Thursday, according to NBC News' tally, and there were nearly 240,000 confirmed cases across the country. Globally, more than 50,000 people have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Officials across the country have continued tightening restrictions to try and slow the spread of the virus. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state after refusing to implement statewide social distancing guidelines, and the mayor of Los Angeles told everyone to start wearing masks.
In Spain, which has the world's third highest confirmed infection rate, the death toll topped 10,000 on Thursday.
A new app asks people to submit crucial data — how they feel each day
A new app launched Thursday by a group of academics, researchers and volunteer engineers from Pinterest asks Americans to hand over crucial data to create a clearer picture of the spread of the coronavirus.
The app, called "How We Feel," asks people to take 30 seconds each day to submit how they're feeling — healthy or not — along with their age and ZIP code. No other information is requested. The app is available for download in the iOS and Google Play stores.
Technologists are working on a variety of ways to collect data via smartphones, though passive measures have alarmed privacy advocates.
"Each health check-in may feel like a small act, but together they’ll make a huge difference for researchers like myself who are trying to understand this outbreak and develop intervention measures to control it,” said Xihong Lin, a professor of biostatistics at Harvard University. “The data gives us a bird's eye view of COVID-19 that helps us predict regions on the brink of an outbreak."
Watch: In quarantine, junior high band plays ‘America The Beautiful’April 2, 202002:29
Detroit, still clawing back from financial crisis, reels as coronavirus claims lives
The coronavirus pandemic has taken a painful toll on Detroit, where the city’s history of financial struggle and recovery makes the crisis feel more personal — and its consequences more severe.
Detroit had recorded 97 deaths as of Thursday, including a state representative, a police homicide chief, a legendary high school basketball coach and a larger-than-life funeral director who buried Rosa Parks, Aretha Franklin and thousands of other Detroiters.
“It seems like one after another after another, and it’s just hitting close to home,” said Luther Keith, a former columnist and editor for the Detroit News who is now the executive director of ARISE Detroit!, a coalition of 400 churches, block clubs and community groups. “It seems like everybody knows somebody who died.”
Trump uses Defense Production Act to streamline ventilator supply chain for manufacturers
President Donald Trump said he was invoking the Defense Production Act on Thursday to streamline the supply chain for manufacturers can speed up production as the number of coronavirus cases in the nation rises.
Trump's memo directs Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to help remove supply chain "obstacles" for domestic manufacturers. Those companies include General Electric, Hill-Rom, Medtronic, ResMed, Royal Philips and Vyaire Medical.
This order is unlike the one Trump issued to General Motors last week in which he required the company to make ventilators after negotiations fell apart. Rather, this directive facilitates the supply of materials to these companies. Trump has said within the next 100 days, the administration will oversee the production of 100,000 additional ventilators.
Instacart to distribute safety kits to shoppers
Instacart plans to distribute a free safety kit containing a face mask, hand sanitizer and a thermometer to some of its workers in an effort to protect them from the coronavirus, the company announced Thursday.
The grocery delivery app will offer the kits for free starting next week to its 200,000 “full-service shoppers” — gig workers who pick all of the products from the store and then drive them to the customer. They will be able to order the kits online, and thousands of units will be made available each day, the company said.
Instacart’s 12,000 “in-store shoppers" — workers who only select products from the store but don’t drive to the customer — will only be offered masks, which can be collected from some of the stores.
The move comes after some Instacart shoppers had pushed for a strike over work conditions during the pandemic.
Photo: The scene in Spain
Many Americans may have to wait months for coronavirus relief checks
The first Americans to get relief payments from the government under the coronavirus legislation won’t see the money until at least the week of April 13, according to new estimates from the Trump administration provided to House Democrats and outlined in a memo circulated by the House Ways and Means Committee this week.
According to the memo, many people who don’t have direct deposit information on file with the IRS might have to wait months to get the money by paper checks.
The office will prioritize checks for the lowest-income Americans first.
15 people charged in New Jersey after funeral where dozens gathered
Fifteen people were charged Wednesday after a funeral in New Jersey where as many as 70 people gathered and refused to disperse, authorities said. A 100-year-old was among those charged.
Police in Lakewood Township, near the Jersey Shore, were called to a residence at approximately 6:30 p.m. on a report of a large gathering, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and police Chief Gregory Meyer said in a joint statement.
Officers found 60 to 70 people gathered for a funeral, in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order banning social gatherings.
As officers tried to disperse the crowd, people became unruly and argumentative, requiring additional officers to respond, authorities said.
Economic crisis jolts unemployment offices into the coronavirus front lines
Almost 10 million Americans are now part of the single largest mass-unemployment event ever recorded in the U.S.
Representatives for state unemployment offices across the country say the shock of mass layoffs has hit their workers almost as hard as the people calling after losing their jobs — and they describe the wrenching emotional toll the work is taking on call center staff, many of whom are still required to come into the office.
“The difference between the job loss of the 2008 recession and where we are now is we had more time to prepare then,” said Cher Haavind, the deputy executive director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. “From a staff perspective, we just haven’t had time to really readjust in terms of both resources and support to staff, which includes this new role of our employees acting as mental health counselors."
British man runs backyard marathon
Being stuck at home didn't stop a British man from running an outdoor marathon.
James Campbell, a former professional javelin thrower, spent his 32nd birthday on Wednesday doing 20-foot shuttles from one end of his small backyard to the other after promising to run a marathon if one of his Twitter messages received 10,000 retweets.
By the time Campbell completed the marathon in just over five hours, he had raised more than 18,000 pounds ($22,000) for Britain’s National Health Service to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.
The effort — labeled the #6metregardenmarathon — was live-streamed, with former England soccer great Geoff Hurst among the viewers. Neighbors poked their heads over the backyard fence to give Campbell encouragement.