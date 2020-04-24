Coronavirus live updates: House passes aid package as U.S. death toll nears 50,000

A nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill that includes additional money for the small-business loan program, as well as for hospitals and testing, looks set to become law by the end of the week after it was passed by the House.
The new legislation comes as the death toll in the U.S. neared 50,000 early Friday, according to NBC News' tally. The global recorded death toll stands at 190,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Experts meanwhile, ripped Trump's idea of injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for coronavirus infections.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
NFL Draft to return to Las Vegas in 2022
The National Football League will hold he 2022 draft in Las Vegas, after this year's public events scheduled for that city were scrubbed due to the coronavirus epidemic.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who made announcements in Thursday's draft from his basement, said in a statement that he believes the 2022 draft in Vegas will be "an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year."
The site of the 2021 draft has already been chosen, Cleveland.