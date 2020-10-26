59 million voters have already cast ballots, a US record

SEE NEW POSTS

Trump tweets that Biden 'couldn't remember my name' Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn't remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020







Progressives push for Warren as treasury secretary, signaling bigger ideological battle if Biden wins Progressives are pushing hard to see Elizabeth Warren leading the Treasury Department in an opening salvo of a coming ideological struggle for control of key government posts if Joe Biden wins the presidency. Donors, activists and leaders on the left want Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, as treasury secretary, more than a half-dozen of them said. And people Warren has spoken to are under the impression that she wants the job if she is offered it. Read the full story here.







Poll: Deadlocked races in Georgia between Biden and Trump, Senate candidates Biden and Trump are deadlocked in Georgia, a state that a Democrat hasn't carried since 1992, according to a poll released Monday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The poll found 47 percent of likely voters support Biden while 46 percent back Trump. The Senate race between GOP incumbent Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff is also close, with 45 percent backing Perdue and 46 percent supporting Ossoff. In the state's other Senate race involving 21 candidates seeking the seat of GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Democrat Raphael Warnock has opened up a large lead ahead of other Republican candidates with 34 percent supporting him, up from 22 percent a month ago. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.







Cher: When Trump said McCain wasn't a hero, 'I wanted to put my foot to his mouth' At a Biden campaign event in Arizona Sunday night, Cher bashed Trump for attacking veterans, including the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. Cher said that the president's comments bothered her because they are heroes. "It's like when he said John McCain was not a hero. I wanted to put my foot to his mouth," she said. She performed for an invite-only gathering of about 50 people in a predominately minority community in Maricopa County. Cher sang "Walking in Memphis" and "Believe" at the Coronado Ranch, an outdoor venue, where people wore masks and sat in socially distant chairs.







Feds investigating attempted arson of ballot box in Boston Federal officials said Sunday that they are investigating attempted arson of a ballot box in Boston. The Boston Police Department said that at 4:11 a.m., officers responded to a request for a response in the area of 700 Boylston Street. "On arrival, officers observed Boston Fire on scene tending to smoke coming from an early voting ballot box. The ballot box appeared to be on fire, but the firefighters were unable to determine if the fire was burning inside of the box. Eventually, crews were able to extinguish the fire by filling the ballot box with water," the department said in a statement. "For the next several weeks, it is a top priority of our offices to help maintain the integrity of the election process in Massachusetts by aggressively enforcing federal election laws," U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta said in a statement.







Arizona voters have Covid-19 top of mind. That could spell trouble for Trump. PHOENIX — Larry Vroom, a 79-year-old Republican who has voted for the GOP candidate in every presidential election of his life, says he will cast his ballot for Joe Biden this year because of President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus. "He's not accepting responsibility," said Vroom, who lives in Sun City, Arizona, outside Phoenix. Vroom's thoughts underscore a major problem for Trump in Arizona, a battleground state that a Democratic presidential candidate hasn't carried since Bill Clinton in 1996, where polling reveals voters overall have an unfavorable view of the president's handling of the pandemic. Read more here.






